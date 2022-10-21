Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

ZZ Top in Concert

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas” has been at it for well over a half-century, delivering rock, blues and boogie on the road and in the studio to millions of devoted fans. Learn more about this event by going to Erie Event’s website.

Downtown Fall Fest

Explore tons of locally made crafts and goods, participate in kids’ activities, shop for harvest produce, enjoy local food trucks, sip some BrewErie beer, and live music all day on Oct. 23. Learn more online here.

Buzz n Bees Boo Bash

Enjoy special late-night hours, for a night of free Halloween fun at the Buzz n Bees Boo Bash on Oct. 22! Several local shelters and local businesses will be set up throughout the parking lot to provide community kids (and friendly pets) the opportunity to Trick or Treat in a safe environment while promoting shelters and local businesses. Join them in-store for Halloween deals, giveaways, a photo area, and so much more. You can find out more about this event from their website or by calling 814-616-0065.

49th Annual Erie Guild of Craftsmen Fall Craft Show

Come to Erie Guild of Craftsmen’s Fall Craft Show from Oct. 22 to 23. Handmade items by various Guild Members will be available for purchase: featuring woodworking, home decor, jewelry, knit and crocheted items, doll clothing, soaps & body scrubs, washcloths and jar openers, and more. Learn more details about this event here.

Haunted History Tours of Union Station

Experience a rare and unique look at the dark, historical and mysterious layers of the Haunted History Tours of Union Station from Oct. 21 to 22! Join in on the spooky event by going online or by calling 814-454-2220.

More Murder and Mayhem Walking Tour

Beware! Experience the More Murder and Mayhem Walking Tour as Justin Dombrowski, local author of Murder and Mayhem in Erie, Pennsylvania, guides you on a tour of seven locations throughout Downtown Erie and accounts tales of grave robbing, bizarre deaths and terror. Learn more from their website or by calling 814-454-1813.

ZooBoo 2022

A scary but not too scary event! ZooBoo is a Halloween event with trick-or-treating for kids under 12 and displays for the whole family. Trick-or-treat yo’ self to an evening full of creepy crawlies, candy, and costumes at the Erie Zoo from Oct. 14 to 30! See the zoo transformed into a Halloween dream, help them solve riddles, and maybe meet some of your favorite characters! More details about this event can be found online or by calling 814-864-4091.

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror

Check out the all-new and most terrifying haunted attraction in the area at the Eeriebyss Factory of Terror! The Griswold Ghouls have been very busy…with all new terror for the brave! Try to escape the haunted abyss with over a half mile of terror… all under one roof. The event takes place from Sept. 30 until Oct. 30. Learn more details about this event here.

Haunted Hayride at Sparrow Road

Beware! Enjoy tractor-drawn Haunted Hayride through the deep dark woods of Sparrow Pond where riders will be taken to over 15 different spooky scenes. But watch out! Some of the ghosts may try to hitch a ride or try to take out the wagon itself! The haunted hayrides start on Sept. 30 and run until Oct. 30. To learn more about this event, head to their website.

Asbury Woods Story Book Walks

The Asbury Woods Storybook Walk is an opportunity to read the book “The Birdwatchers” by Simon James as you meander a short trail loop adjacent to the Wasiesky Teaching Pavilion, near the Nature Center. Asbury Woods is open daily during daylight hours. Learn more about this event on their website.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Groups, families and friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in Erie County, Pennsylvania. There will be over 25 thrilling activities and attractions, shopping and dining experiences, and more all while visiting an actual working farm! For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call at 814-796-4500.