Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Trick or Treat at Flagship City Food Hall and Downtown

Get your SPOOK on and enjoy some family-friendly Trick-Or-Treating in the Flagship City District on Oct. 29 starting at 2 p.m. Boys and Ghouls are encouraged to wear their favorite costumes as trick-or-treating begins at the Flagship City Food Hall! Here you will pick up a Treat Guide and a complimentary candy bag. You can find out more about this event from their website.

Kooky Spooky at the Children’s Museum

Take a walk down Treat Street and collect stamps while grabbing all sorts of goodies on Oct. 29 and Brave the Witches’ Kitchen and see what kind of mysterious brews are in the cauldrons! Learn more about the Kooky Spooky at the Children’s Museum at their website or by calling 814-453-3143.

Pumpkin Painting at the Art Museum

The Erie Art Museum is offering children and families in the community the opportunity to have a fun afternoon on the patio and paint a pumpkin using creative prompts and stencils provided by the Museum. Learn more information about this event on their website of call 814-459-5477.

National Comedy Center Spooktacular

Celebrate Halloween with laughter at the National Comedy Center’s Spooktacular Halloween Party. Put on your most creepy, creative, or comical Halloween costume and enjoy a night out with friends on Oct. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m.! Experience the Comedy Center like never before, with some exhibits transformed to “Halloween mode” just for the occasion. Find out more from their website or by calling 716-484-2222.

Haunted History Tours of Union Station

Experience a rare and unique look at the dark, historical and mysterious layers of the Haunted History Tours of Union Station from Oct. 21 to 22! Join in on the spooky event by going online or by calling 814-454-2220.

More Murder and Mayhem Walking Tour

Beware! Experience the More Murder and Mayhem Walking Tour as Justin Dombrowski, local author of Murder and Mayhem in Erie, Pennsylvania, guides you on a tour of seven locations throughout Downtown Erie and accounts tales of grave robbing, bizarre deaths and terror. Learn more from their website or by calling 814-454-1813.

ZooBoo 2022

A scary but not too scary event! ZooBoo is a Halloween event with trick-or-treating for kids under 12 and displays for the whole family. Trick-or-treat yo’ self to an evening full of creepy crawlies, candy, and costumes at the Erie Zoo from Oct. 14 to 30! See the zoo transformed into a Halloween dream, help them solve riddles, and maybe meet some of your favorite characters! More details about this event can be found online or by calling 814-864-4091.

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror

Check out the all-new and most terrifying haunted attraction in the area at the Eeriebyss Factory of Terror! The Griswold Ghouls have been very busy…with all new terror for the brave! Try to escape the haunted abyss with over a half mile of terror… all under one roof. The event takes place from Sept. 30 until Oct. 30. Learn more details about this event here.

Haunted Hayride at Sparrow Road

Beware! Enjoy tractor-drawn Haunted Hayride through the deep dark woods of Sparrow Pond where riders will be taken to over 15 different spooky scenes. But watch out! Some of the ghosts may try to hitch a ride or try to take out the wagon itself! The haunted hayrides start on Sept. 30 and run until Oct. 30. To learn more about this event, head to their website.

Asbury Woods Story Book Walks

The Asbury Woods Storybook Walk is an opportunity to read the book “The Birdwatchers” by Simon James as you meander a short trail loop adjacent to the Wasiesky Teaching Pavilion, near the Nature Center. Asbury Woods is open daily during daylight hours. Learn more about this event on their website.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Groups, families and friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in Erie County, Pennsylvania. There will be over 25 thrilling activities and attractions, shopping and dining experiences, and more all while visiting an actual working farm! For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call at 814-796-4500.