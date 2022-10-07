Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Eerie Horror Fest

The Eerie Horror Fest is four days of selected short and feature-length films including a special silent film screening of “Nosferatu” featuring a live performance of The Mighty Wurlitzer organ. The fest also will include a selected pitch competition with finalists presenting to industry professionals, game demonstrations, celebrity meet-and-greets, cast and crew Q&As, and panel discussions. The event runs Oct. 5-8 at the Warner Theater. More details about this event can be found on this website.

Peek’n Peak Fall Fest

Peek’n Peak Fall Fest sets the scene for a juried craft show with more than 130 vendors and a farmers’ market! Vendors range from local painters and candle makers to professional photographers and local ironsmiths. There will also be classic Fall Fest favorites, like the pumpkin cannon and a massive Kids’ Zone, featuring horse-drawn carriage rides, free kids’ crafts, magic shows, wildlife shows, a rock wall, pony rides, and much more! Find out more about the fest from their website or by calling 716-355-4141. The Fall fest runs Oct. 8-9 & 15-16.

Erie Otters Home Opener and Fan Fest

On Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m., the puck will drop at the Erie Insurance Arena for a new year of Otters Hockey. Game vs foe the London Knights. Join the Otters for Fan Fest in the front lawn of the Erie Insurance Arena from 3-6 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks, face painting, balloons, a red carpet event and more! Fan Fest is free admission. Learn more about this event on the Erie Otters website.

North East Fuller Hose Fall Fest

The North East Fuller Hose Fall Fest takes place Oct. 7-8 at Gravel Pit Park, 10300 West Main Road, North East, PA. Visitors can expect local live music, food trucks, local breweries, distilleries and meaderies. All proceeds support the Fuller Hose Company Volunteer Fire Department of North East, PA. Learn more about this event on their Facebook page.

John Russell Brewing Fall Fest and Oktoberfest

Head to the John Russell Brewing Fall Fest and Oktoberfest for live music, Oktoberfest food menu with beer tastings and fall beer including John Russell Oktoberfest Lager release. The event takes place on Oct. 8 and starts at 6 p.m. You can learn more about this event from their website or by calling 814-866-2337.

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror

Check out the all-new and most terrifying haunted attraction in the area at the Eeriebyss Factory of Terror! The Griswold Ghouls have been very busy…with all new terror for the brave! Try to escape the haunted abyss with over a half mile of terror… all under one roof. The event takes place from Sept. 30 until Oct. 30. Learn more details about this event here.

Haunted Hayride at Sparrow Road

Beware! Enjoy tractor-drawn Haunted Hayride through the deep dark woods of Sparrow Pond where riders will be taken to over 15 different spooky scenes. But watch out! Some of the ghosts may try to hitch a ride or try to take out the wagon itself! The haunted hayrides start on Sept. 30 and run until Oct. 30. To learn more about this event, head to their website.

Asbury Woods Story Book Walks

The Asbury Woods Storybook Walk is an opportunity to read the book “The Birdwatchers” by Simon James as you meander a short trail loop adjacent to the Wasiesky Teaching Pavilion, near the Nature Center. Asbury Woods is open daily during daylight hours. Learn more about this event on their website.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Groups, families and friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in Erie County, Pennsylvania. There will be over 25 thrilling activities and attractions, shopping and dining experiences, and more all while visiting an actual working farm! For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call at 814-796-4500.