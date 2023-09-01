Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Fall Drift MatsErie

Motorheads get ready as the Lake Erie Speedway will host the Fall Drift MatsErie this weekend! The event features 25 plus hours of drifting including Formula Drift sanctioned Great Lakes Pro-AM Series presented by Moty’s Lubricants. Additional details can be found on the speedway’s website.

Surfing for Free Day

The Isle Surf and Skate are excited to announce their partnership with PI Surfboards to give the Erie Community an opportunity to try Lake Surfing for free! No experience or equipment is necessary, but you must be able to swim.

The fun will take place Saturday, September 2, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Presque Isle State Park, Beach 10 East! All you need to bring is a swimsuit (with shirt), and sunscreen.

Those interested in participating should email theislesurfxskate@gmail.com or stop by the Isle Surf and Skate shop.

German Heritage Festival

Come to the German Heritage Fest! There’s food, music, dancing, merchandise, and of course, beer, all in honor of celebrating German culture! Learn more details about the festival here.

Erie County Fair 2023

Go down to Wattsburg this week for Erie County’s oldest and largest fair! Find out what’s in store for the fair online.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

Head on down to UPMC Park this weekend as the SeaWolves take on the Altoona Curve! Fireworks will be on Friday, a Camo rally towel giveaway Saturday and then Sunday is a Family Fun Day! Purchase your tickets on the SeaWolves’ website.

Summer Days at Port Farms

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers, cosmos, and zinnias during Summer Days at the farm (formerly known as The Flower Festival). Our Summer Days season includes different events every weekend! Summer Days is family and dog-friendly. Summer Days takes place Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. More information can be found on the Port Farms website.

Erie Cemetery Walking Tours – Erie Artists

Join Erie Cemetery to visit the graves of Erie artists and learn about their colorful lives and art. Meet inside the entrance of the Erie Cemetery. Learn additional event details here.

First Fridays in Corry

Head on down to Corry as a portion of Center Street is closed for people to enjoy local shops, musicians, food trucks, horse-drawn wagon rides and more! Sept. 1 is Big Foot Bash & Corn Hole Competition. Learn more here.

Jamie Kennedy at Kellar’s Magic & Comedy Club

Actor, producer, and comedian Jamie Kennedy makes an appearance this weekend at the Kellar’s Magic & Comedy Club. His other recent work includes starring roles in the latest installment of the “Tremors” film franchise for Universal, as well as “Riley’s Peak” with Jon Voight, and the thriller, “Spinning Man,” opposite Guy Pearce and Pierce Brosnan. Tickets can be purchased on Kellar’s website.

All An Act Theatre presents On Golden Pond

This is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who are returning to their summer home on Golden Pond for the 48th year. Shows start on Friday at 7:30 p.m. then Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are available on All An Act Theatre’s website.

Downtown Erie Farmers Market

Join Downtown Erie Partnership every Sunday in Perry Square to enjoy local produce and craft vendors — live music from the mainstage will play at noon. Find out more information online.