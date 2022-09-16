Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Groups, families and friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in Erie County, Pennsylvania. There will be over 25 thrilling activities and attractions, shopping and dining experiences, and more all while visiting an actual working farm! For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call at 814-796-4500.

Albion Area Fair

The biggest little fair around! The Albion Fair runs Sept. 13 to 17 with free entertainment, agricultural exhibits, art, homemaking, all of your favorite concessions and fireworks on Saturday night! For more information, head to their website.

Wild Rib Cook-Off and Music Festival

Free admission, delicious BBQ, live entertainment, plenty of space to spread out and eat, lots of music and fun for the entire family at this year’s Erie’s Wild Rib Cook-Off and Music Festival at Perry Square! The festival runs from Sept. 14 to 17. For more information, head to their website.

Erie Irish Festival

Erie’s Irish Festival takes place Sept. 16 to 18 right in front of Saint Patrick Church located on East 4th Street between French & Holland. As festival admission is free, join in on the fun to hear plenty of Irish music, taste loads of Irish cuisine, enjoy live entertainment, church tours and family fun! More information can be found on their website or by calling 814-454-8085.

Erie Reptile Expo

The Erie Reptile Expo takes place on Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m where vendors will bring a large selection of reptiles, amphibians, birds, inverts, small & furry friends, feeders, supplies, and more! Guests will have the opportunity to learn about, see, or purchase animals not normally seen in local pet shops. Learn more information by heading to their website.

Reptiles and amphibians require exposure to special light spectrums to stay healthy.

Erie Playhouse presents “The Sound of Music”

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world’s most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including “Climb Ev’ry Mountain,” “My Favorite Things,” “Do Re Mi,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and the title number, “The Sound of Music” won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. For details on performance dates and ticket information, head to their website or call 814-454-2852.

MIAC presents: Bernadette Peters

A multiple Tony and Grammy Award winner admired for her peerless performances of Stephen Sondheim’s work, Bernadette Peters has been a radiant presence on Broadway, film, television, and the solo concert stage for over 50 years. The event takes place at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center at Mercyhurst University on Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Head to their website or call 814-824-3000 for more information.

Johnson Estate Winery Grape Walks

Enjoy a self-guided walk through the vineyards. Sample up to 13 varieties of estate-grown grapes, including the Founder’s favorite, Chancellor. You will receive a grape basket and borrowed clippers to fill your basket. Learn more about this event by visiting their website or by calling 716-326-2191.