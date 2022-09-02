Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Flower Festival

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port Farms. This event is the perfect opportunity to add some color to your Instagram posts! If you’re looking to take a little bit of the magic home with you, you can pick Sunflowers, Cosmos, and Zinnias by the bloom or bucket! The Flower Festival is family and dog-friendly. This also makes a great date or an outing for all of your friends! As an added bonus, most of your favorite Port Farms activities and our Beer Garden will be open. This festival will take place starting on Aug. 6 and ending on Sept. 11. For more information or to purchase tickets head to their website or call 814-796-4500.

All An Act Presents: Agatha Christie’s The Rule of Three

Three stories of intrigue from the mistress of suspense. A lighthearted comedy in which a detective attempts to find a priceless emerald. A chilling tale in which a pair of lovers find themselves lured to a flat and framed for murder. This show takes place at All An Act Theater from Aug. 19 to Sept. 4. Show times will be on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. To purchase tickets or learn more about this show head to their website or call 814-450-8553.



Arundel Cellars Sunday Concerts

Sunday, September 4– Arundel Cellars will be featuring Acoustic Ear Candy while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves are back home this weekend as they take on the Bowie Baysox. The game on Friday night will conclude with fireworks. Saturday is Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond Day and will include a special visit from Black Panther. The game on Sunday will be sensory-friendly day. To learn more about these games or to purchase tickets, please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

Erie County Fair

A tradition more than 100 years in the making continues at Wattsburg. The Erie County Fair officially kicked off its week long festivities. Visitors have the opportunity to see all of the classics that the fair has to offer including animals, rides, and food. The fair is even featuring an act that has been seen on “America’s Got Talent” that will put on a show for the crowd several times each day. A parade will take place on Saturday at 4 p.m. This is Erie’s oldest and largest fair. Learn more by visiting their website.

Fall Drift MatsErie

Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway Driven By Pro Waste presents Fall MatsErie. Join us September 2-4 for a ton of action. Great place to bring the family out for the day or weekend. Friday Drifting and Great Lakes Pro-Am Series Qualifying, Saturday Drifting plus 11am-1:30pm Round #4 of the Great Lakes Pro-Am Series, Soft Gripp Car Show, and Sunday Drifting plus a Soft Gripp Car Show featuring games, awards, and Spectator Drags. Learn more about this event by visiting their website or by calling 814-725-3303.

German Heritage Fest

The 26th Annual German Heritage Fest will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 ​and Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022 at St. Nick’s Grove. Come join us at the German Heritage Fest! There’s food, music, dancing, merchandise, and of course, beer, all in honor of celebrating German culture. The festival is organized by DANK Chapter 71 of Erie and Lake Erie Fanfare. German Heritage Fest goes on rain or shine and parking is free! Our festival grounds are handicap accessible and designated parking is available with proper tags. Learn more about this event by visiting their website or by calling 814-833-5862.

Pier 6 Rooftop Concert Series

Join Pier 6 Rooftop for their Summer Concert Series. This event features live music on the East Rooftop Deck and will feature the Jeff Fetterman Band. Music begins at 8 p.m. on Sept. 3. Check out their website for more information on this event.