Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

2022 Erie Poker Run

The Erie Poker Run is back for its 8th year in Erie, PA. Powerboats will gather at Wolverine Park Marina and the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel for a weekend of high-speed, high-power action on Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie. Performance boating enthusiasts will convene in Erie before making five stops at establishments on the shores of Lake Erie to complete a poker hand. The event runs from Sept. 30 until Oct. 2, and spectator admission is free. You can learn more about this event from their website.

St. Joe’s Oktoberfest

Celebrate the beginning of fall at St. Joe’s Oktoberfest from Sept. 30 until Oct. 2! Free admission, free parking, authentic German food, beer and wine tents, live music, family and pet friendly, kids’ fun zone, wiener dog race, Bavarian coffee house, church tours, photo booth, 5k walk/run, and over 150 themed gift baskets! Learn more information on their website.

Fall into October Fest

A welcome to fall event! Join the Erie Downtown Partnership and Loving Living Local for a day of October vibes at Perry Square Stage, Downtown Erie. Food, vendors, live music and more! Fall into October Fest takes place a Perry Square on Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Learn more on their website.

Pumpkin Walk 2022

Come see hundreds of illuminated pumpkins along a one-mile walking trail. There will be youth activities, educational presentations and Waldameer’s merry-go-round will be open for a separate fee. The event goes rain or shine. Admission is a suggested donation of $4 per person, ages 3 and up. The event goes on from Sept. 30 until Oct. 2. You can learn more details about the pumpkin walk here.

Haunted Hayride at Sparrow Road

Beware! Enjoy tractor-drawn Haunted Hayride through the deep dark woods of Sparrow Pond where riders will be taken to over 15 different spooky scenes. But watch out! Some of the ghosts may try to hitch a ride or try to take out the wagon itself! The haunted hayrides start on Sept. 30 and run until Oct. 30. To learn more about this event, head to their website.

Asbury Woods Story Book Walks

The Asbury Woods Storybook Walk is an opportunity to read the book “The Birdwatchers” by Simon James as you meander a short trail loop adjacent to the Wasiesky Teaching Pavilion, near the Nature Center. Asbury Woods is open daily during daylight hours. Learn more about this event on their website.

Wobbly Pirate Haunted Cruises

Kick off your Halloween Season with the Scallywags! For two nights only the Scallywags shall become a ghost ship, haunted by the souls of undead pirates ready to have one last pirate party! Dress in your best (or worst) costume and come monster-mash the night away on the bay. The cruises take place from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1. More information can be found here.

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning Sept. 17 and running until Oct. 30. Groups, families and friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever-changing fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in Erie County, Pennsylvania. There will be over 25 thrilling activities and attractions, shopping and dining experiences, and more all while visiting an actual working farm! For more information or to purchase tickets, head to their website or call at 814-796-4500.