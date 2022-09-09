Looking for some fun things to do this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Flower Festival

Immerse yourself in five acres of vibrant sunflowers and zinnias and the sweet smells of summer every August at Port Farms. This event is the perfect opportunity to add some color to your Instagram posts! If you’re looking to take a little bit of the magic home with you, you can pick Sunflowers, Cosmos, and Zinnias by the bloom or bucket! The Flower Festival is family and dog-friendly. This also makes a great date or an outing for all of your friends! As an added bonus, most of your favorite Port Farms activities and our Beer Garden will be open. This festival will take place starting on Aug. 6 and ending on Sept. 11. For more information or to purchase tickets head to their website or call 814-796-4500.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves are back home this weekend as they take on the Altoona Curve. The game on Friday will begin at 6:05 p.m. and will conclude with fireworks. The game on Saturday will begin at 4:05 p.m. and includes a WONDERful bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. The game on Sunday will start at 1:35 p.m. and is the final home game of the regular season which is also Family Fun Day. To learn more about these games or to purchase tickets, please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

LEAF Open Market

This regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more, but it is limited to necessities “grocery shopping outdoors” when Covid-19 is at greater risk. LEAF Open Markets will run biweekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 8th Street side of Frontier Park. To learn more about this market check out their website.



Downtown Farmers Market

The Erie Downtown Partnership and the Urban Oasis Project have teamed up to organize the Downtown Farmers Market in Perry Square. This market will run 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Sunday from June 26 to Sept. 11. Head downtown to experience fresh produce vendors, crafts, makers, flowers, food and beverages, and much more. The Farmers Market Concert Series will feature live music on the stage each week at noon. Yogi Chelsea also will be holding a kid-friendly yoga class each week at 11 a.m. For more information on this market, check out their website.

Erie Station Dinner Theatre presents “Watchin Waldo”

After 25 years of wedded “bliss,” Mr. Brendlmeyer has decided to take his wife on a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate their anniversary. John, an eager-to-please employee who has recently been promoted to vice president, suddenly finds himself in charge of Mr. Brendlmeyer’s company, his apartment, and his “dog,” Waldo. For details, and performance schedule, and menu, click here. This show will take place on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. For more information check out their website.

Waterford Community Fair

The annual Waterford Community Fair kicked off this week. This fair is celebrating its 85th year. Over 200 volunteers came together to get the fair up and running this year. This year the fair will include live music, baking, vegetables, livestock exhibits, a horse show, a 4×4 truck pull and more. There are activities for everyone to enjoy and this fair is tailored to children. Learn more about this fair by visiting their website or calling 814-796-4490.

The Mighty Wurlitzer Grand Debut

The Erie Philharmonic recently announced the debut of the Mighty Wurlitzer theatre organ in the historic Warner Theatre. Join the Erie Philharmonic Music Director Daniel Meyer and Executive Director Steve Weiser in the grand elegance of the Warner Theatre lobby as they celebrate and showcase the newly installed Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ. At this event spectators will experience a world-class performance by Dave Wickerham which will be followed by a celebration in the Warner Theatre lobby. The show will take place on Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. To purchase tickets or learn more about the event please visit their website.

Rupp Limo Public Wine Tours

Spend the afternoon with Rupp Limousine while enjoying Lake Erie Wine Country. Pick up is at Millcreek Mall. Tickets are $45 each and does not include tasting fees or driver gratuity. This event will take place on Sept. 10 from noon to 5 p.m. Learn more about this event by calling 814-806-1371 or visiting their Facebook page.

Johnson Estate Winery Grape Walks

Enjoy a self-guided walk through the vineyards first planted by Fred Johnson in 1961. Sample up to thirteen varieties of estate-grown grapes, including the Founder’s favorite, Chancellor. You will receive a grape basket and borrowed clippers to fill your basket. After the walk participants will receive a $10 voucher allowing them to enjoy wines made from the estate grapes paired with cheese and charcuterie at Flight, the outdoor dining venue. Advance reservations are recommended as walk ins have sold out in the past. It is also recommended that participants dress for any weather. Learn more about this event by visiting their website or by calling 716-326-2191.

Second Sunday at the Art Museum

Second Sundays are a perfect way to spend time creating in the Museum with your family and loved ones! Admission is pay-what-you-wish, and donations are appreciated. Each Second Sunday of the month, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Learn more by visiting the Erie Art Museum’s website or by calling 814-459-5477.