Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of April 16-18

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Branching Out- A Tree Themed Exhibit

Glass Growers Gallery is partnering with the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) to present a tree themed exhibit. Ten percent of the proceeds from this show will be donated to LEAF to help with their program ReLeaf, a county-wide tree planting initiative that will plant 275,000 trees for each resident of Erie County. This event will be held on March 26th and run until May 4th following gallery business hours. For more information visit the gallery’s website, or call 814-453-3758.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Tammy Pescatelli

Arguably one of the hardest working women in comedy today, Tammy Pescatelli brings brassy sexiness with a female voice of witty sarcasm to her audiences while holding her own on the topics of sports, television, dating and family life using tongue-in-cheek humor. Pescatelli will be at Kellars Modern Magic and Comedy club from April 16th to the 17th. All shows are at 7 p.m. and tickets can be found on the club’s website or by calling 814-461-0911.

National Day of Sandwiches at Courtyard Winery

In Celebration of National Grilled Cheese Day, The Courtyard Winery will be cooking up these delicious sandwiches to enjoy along with your wine! Offered ALL WEEKEND LONG! Grilled cheese at the Winery! Paired with Dry Rose or Ruby’s Rouge or your choice of wine! This event will be held at the Courtyard Winery on West Main Street in North East. The event will take place from April 16th to April 18th during winery business hours. The winery will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. For more information about this event, please call 814-725-0236 or visit their website.

Erie Playhouse presents “Jane Eyre”

Originally staged at the Erie Playhouse in 1998, Jane Eyre is a compelling and entertaining version of the Bronte classic, featuring a book, music, and lyrics written by Erie’s own David Matthews, Charlie Corritore, and Michael Malthaner. This show will soar into the hearts and minds of the audience. Join the Playhouse and enjoy the premier from the Playhouse past. This event will be available for streaming video on demand as this is a virtual event. This show will take place from April 9th to the 18th. For more information about this show or to purchase tickets, visit the playhouse website or call 814-454-2852.

Party for the Planet

A wild party celebrating Earth and animals while learning how you can make a difference in the world around you. This year the event is talking about composting. Party for the Planet is an AZA event created to celebrate Earth Day, Endangered Species Day, and World Oceans Day. Zoos across the country will join together on this one day to celebrate and learn together. This event is by reservation only but is free with general admission to the Erie Zoo. The event will also take place on Saturday April 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To learn more about this event contact the Erie Zoo at 814-864-4091 or visit their website.

It Takes Two to Tango- Virtual Erie Phil Concert

In April, the Erie Philharmonic continues their collaboration with sensational young artists Nicholas Canellakis and Michael Brown along with feature the Philharmonic Performing American George Walker’s touching tribute to his grandmother, Lyrics for Strings. The Philharmonic will also play Argentine Osvaldo Golijov’s pugnacious Last Round, a musical boxing match that serves as a tribute to tango legend Astor Piazolla. This concert will be made available online during the week following the broadcast. This virtual concert will be held on Thursday, April 18 at 2 p.m. and can be found on the Philharmonic’s website.