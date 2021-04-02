Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of April 2-4

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Branching Out- A Tree Themed Exhibit

Glass Growers Gallery is partnering with the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) to present a tree themed exhibit. Ten percent of the proceeds from this show will be donated to LEAF to help with their program ReLeaf, a county-wide tree planting initiative that will plant 275,000 trees for each resident of Erie County. This event will be held on March 26th and run until May 4th following gallery business hours. For more information visit the gallery’s website, or call 814-453-3758.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Comedian and Magician Mike Kent

Mike Kent is both a magician and a comedian. He’s been named Entertainer of the Year and Magician of the Year, performing in over 500 colleges, American’s top corporations, various cruise ships and military bases around the world. Last year alone, he performed his show in 115 cities and 10 different countries. He recently was featured on the season premiere of “Penn & Teller: Fool Us.” This show will take place on April 2nd and 3rd at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the club’s website or call 814-461-0911.

Spring Egg-venture Hunt

Get ready to hop into spring with your Erie Zoo! Join the Erie Zoo on Saturday, April 3rd from 10am-3:30pm for a NEW TWIST on the Erie Zoo’s annual Spring Egg-venture Hunt sponsored by Burger King and Romolo Chocolates! This year, families may participate in a contactless scavenger egg-venture hunt around the Zoo! Search for clues and learn egg-citing new facts about animals! At the end of your hunt, each family has the option to submit their scavenger hunt to win a Family Easter Basket provided by Romolo Chocolates, Burger King and your Erie Zoo. While you’re exploring, make sure to take a peep at the Wild Things Theater and get your photo with the Easter Sloth! Upon exiting the Zoo, each child 12 years and under will receive their Easter goodie bag pre-packed to-go! All tickets must be reserved online in advance for this event. There are limited spots available. The Egg Hunt is included with regular Zoo admission and is free for Erie Zoo members. All Erie Zoo members AND nonmembers must reserve their tickets in advanced online. The hunt will go on rain, snow, or shine! For more information about this event visit the zoo’s website or call 814-864-4091.

Local Lovin- An Erie Pop Up Shop

Join local makers for a monthly Pop Up Shop with rotating vendors from the Erie area. There will be a little bit of everything available. This is a socially-distanced shopping event and masks are required.

The vendor lineup for this event includes:

+ Broken EGG Clay

+ Clay by Kelsey

+ Dragonfly Lake Scents

+ Elle Taylor Music and Art

+ Flower Kitchen

+ Grounded Print Shop

+ Inner Alchemy Holistic Health

+ Love in Pennsylvania

+ Pine n Simple

+ Pour’d

+ Prather Jewelry Studio

+ Rooted

+ Rope & Bloom Macrame

+ Stuffed Pierogi Co

+ 94Eleven.co

This event will take place at the Bastion Studios on April 3rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information regarding this event, visit their Facebook page.

Bits with the Bunny

Follow the bunny trail through the children’s museum to expERIEnce all that the Easter Bunny has in store. Bits with the Bunny features an egg hunt, fun tattoo by Face Painting by Connie, a bunny-inspired art project, an Easter science experiment, and a delicious snack. Kids of course can visit with the Easter Bunny as well. This event will be held in three sessions so reserve your space now. This event will be held on April 3rd from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in three different time slots. For more information on this event visit the museum’s website or call 814-453-3743.