Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of April 23-25

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Branching Out- A Tree Themed Exhibit

Glass Growers Gallery is partnering with the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) to present a tree themed exhibit. Ten percent of the proceeds from this show will be donated to LEAF to help with their program ReLeaf, a county-wide tree planting initiative that will plant 275,000 trees for each resident of Erie County. This event will be held on March 26th and run until May 4th following gallery business hours. For more information visit the gallery’s website, or call 814-453-3758.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Taylor Mason- Ventriloquist/Comedian

Taylor Mason is your average, every day, run-of-the-mill writer, performer, singer-songwriter, ventriloquist, comedian, entertainer, rock n’ roller, blogger, political observer, author, puppeteer, pianist, entertainer who works in every possible venue for every imaginable audience. He has made an appearance on America’s Got Talent and is now making an appearance at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club on April 23rd and 24th at 7 p.m. along with a show on the 25th at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for this show are available on Kellar’s website or by calling 814-461-0911.

National Day of Sandwiches at the Courtyard Winery

The Courtyard Winery in North East, PA will be cooking up these delicious sandwiches to enjoy along with your wine. Offered all weekend long. Antipasto Mozzarella with Lemon Pesto Ciabatta at the Winery. Paired with Vignoles, Razzle, or your choice of wine. The event will take place from April 23-25 during winery business hours. The winery will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. For more information about this event, please call 814-725-0236 or visit their website.

Erie Art Museum Paint Night

Join the Erie Art Museum for another session of Paint Night being held on April 23rd at 6 p.m. What’s better than an evening of painting with a group of friends? Guidance is provided by Connie Bootz as you create a twist on a famous work of art. Registration is required for this event. Once you register a Zoom link will be sent to you. This event will cost $5 for members of the art museum and $10 for non members. To register for this event or to find out more information contact the Erie Art Museum at 814-459-5477 or visit their website.

Virtual Climate Change Webinar

If you are struggling to determine what you can do to help alter the course of climate change, join park naturalists on Friday April 23rd from 1 to 2 p.m. Learn what two naturalists decided to do in their own homes and daily lives after they decided to make some important changes in how they live. After hearing what they have done, you may realize that the changes aren’t that difficult any often be rewarding. After registering, you will be sent a link to join the program via Microsoft TEAMS. The link will be sent out the day before the program. This program is suitable for ages 15 and up, but you are welcome to introduce your younger children to the topic. There is no fee. Please register by April 21. Program may be modified or cancelled at discretion of park staff. For more information, please contact the Presque Isle State Park office, located on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, at 814-833-7424. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. To register for this event you can also head to their website.

Virtual What to Do with Waste

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle is a popular mantra used in environmental circles, but we must also rethink when it comes to creating waste. Rethinking what and how we consume is the key to living sustainably. Join a Park Educator from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 for the final presentation in our What to do with Waste series. After registering, you will be sent a link to join the program via Microsoft TEAMS the morning of April 24. This program is suitable for all ages. There is no fee. Please register by April 23. Program may be modified or cancelled at discretion of park staff. For more information, please contact the Presque Isle State Park office, located on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, at 814-833-7424. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. You can also register for this event by visiting their website.

Pressed Books & Coffee Three Year Anniversary and Independent Book Day

Pressed Book Store and Coffee Shop is celebrating their three year anniversary along with Independent Book Day. Stop by Pressed and get a discounted Birthday Cake Latte, plus there will giveaways and discounts on books and merchandise. This event will be held on April 24th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about this event visit their website or call 814-314-2827.

Virtual Upcycled Beach Glass Art

Glass washes ashore from Lake Erie as smooth frosted beach glass. Join a park educator virtually from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 25th to learn the origins of beach glass and how you can turn these trash pieces into art treasures. This is the third class in a three-part Virtual Upcycled Art series on Sundays at 1 p.m. in April. Please register by April 24. After registering, you will be sent a link to join the program via Microsoft TEAMS. This program is suitable for all ages. There is no fee. Program may be modified or cancelled at discretion of park staff. For more information, please contact the Presque Isle State Park office, located on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, at 814-833-7424. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

Erie Reptile Show & Sale

At this expo you and your family will be sure to see thousands of reptiles, amphibians, and more. All under one roof. There will be tons of chances for hands on interactions, chances to ask questions directly to the breeders and even to get photo opportunities. This event will take place on April 25th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Erie Bank Sports Park. Admission to this show is $6 and children ages four and under are free. To learn more about this event call 814-572-1207 or visit their Facebook page.