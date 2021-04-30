Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of April 30-May 2

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Branching Out- A Tree Themed Exhibit

Glass Growers Gallery is partnering with the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) to present a tree themed exhibit. Ten percent of the proceeds from this show will be donated to LEAF to help with their program ReLeaf, a county-wide tree planting initiative that will plant 275,000 trees for each resident of Erie County. This event will be held on March 26th and run until May 4th following gallery business hours. For more information visit the gallery’s website or call 814-453-3758.

National Day of Sandwiches at the Courtyard Winery

The Courtyard Winery in North East, PA will be cooking up these delicious sandwiches to enjoy along with your wine. Offered all weekend long. Pretzel Sandwiches at the Winery. Paired with sweet Riesling or your choice of wine. The event will take place from April 30th to May 2nd during winery business hours. The winery will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. For more information about this event, please call 814-725-0236 or visit their website.

Kayak Anglers Bass on the Bay

The Western PA Chapter of Kayak Anglers will host its sixth annual Bass on the Bay event on Saturday May 1st on Presque Isle Bay. Participants must fish from human powered kayaks, single person canoes, or SUP’s. The tournaments are catch-photograph-release events with all fish measured and scored digitally. Anglers will launch at 5:30 a.m. from public access points on Presque Isle Bay and Chestnut Street Boat Launch. Lines will be at 6 a.m. and anglers will fish until 2 p.m. Fish will need to be submitted to TourneyX by 3 p.m. This is a signature event for Kayak Anglers of Western PA. For more information about this event please call 814-454-1000 or visit their website.

Family Fishing at Presque Isle

Join park educators at Perry Monument for a family fun morning of fishing on May 1st from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Participants will be introduced to the SMART angler program. All equipment and instruction will be provided. If you do not have your own gear you are more than welcome to bring it with you. Masks and social distancing will be required and all CDC guidelines will be followed. This program will run rain or shine so dress accordingly. For more information regarding this event please call 814-833-7424 or visit their website.

Local Lovin- Erie Monthly Pop Up Shop

Shop local and shop safely. Join local makers for a monthly pop up shop with rotating vendors from the Erie area. There will be a little bit of everything available. This is a socially distanced shopping event and masks are required. This event will be expanding outside this month. This event will take place at the Bastion Studios on May 1st from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information about this event, please visit their Facebook page.

Kentucky Derby Party

With perfect pours, creative cuisine, and modern conveniences, Molly Brannigan’s welcomes you to experience a true Erie legend. On May 1st at 4:30 p.m. Molly Brannigan’s will host a Kentucky Derby Party. This event will include live music, a hat contest, drink specials, and giveaways to celebrate the derby. For more information about this event please call 814-453-7800 or visit their website or Facebook page.

Along the Garden Path- Tour of Goodell Gardens

Come out to Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming. The garden is constantly changing throughout the seasons. This event offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. This event will take place at Goodell Gardens on May 2nd at 1 p.m. For more information about this event please call 814-734-6699, visit their website or their Facebook page.