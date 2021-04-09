Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of April 9-11

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Branching Out- A Tree Themed Exhibit

Glass Growers Gallery is partnering with the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) to present a tree themed exhibit. Ten percent of the proceeds from this show will be donated to LEAF to help with their program ReLeaf, a county-wide tree planting initiative that will plant 275,000 trees for each resident of Erie County. This event will be held on March 26th and run until May 4th following gallery business hours. For more information visit the gallery’s website, or call 814-453-3758.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Magician Denny Corby

Denny is a successful magician, entertainer, and keynote speaker. He performs regularly for a slew of corporate clients including Comcast, Tyson Foods, Berkshire Hathaway and BMW. Shows range from intimate office settings to crowds of 2,500 and everything in between. Through appearances on major cable networks like Fox and NBC, Denny has graced television screens across the country. He’s also put out an instructional DVD, Magic Tricks Now, sharing some of his favorite tricks to impress your friends, family, coworkers, and strangers. Wherever you meet him, Denny is guaranteed to make your day. He’s a warm-hearted goofball who lives to make people smile. All shows this weekend will take place at 7 p.m. To learn more about these shows or to purchase your tickets, visit Kellar’s website, or call 814-461-0911.

Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture Presents “Through the Looking Glass”

“Hey, Instagram fam! It’s me, your girl Alice: superstar influencer, cross-fit guru, skin-care expert. Do you stan me? Here’s the glow up: follow me as I try to get home from the cray cray Looking Glass Land. These people are whack! Will I make it?” Join the Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture as they present “Through the Looking Glass.” This show has been adapted by Mary Barile and is directed by Dr. Doug Powers. Performances will take place April 8-10 @ 7:30 p.m. and April 11 @ 2 p.m. This is a virtual event that will take place through multiple Zoom sessions. To register for this event visit the Arts & Culture website where you will find Zoom links for each performance. You can also find out more information about this event by calling 814-824-3000.

National Day of Sandwiches at Courtyard Winery

In Celebration of PB&J Day, The Courtyard Winery will be cooking up these delicious sandwiches to enjoy along with your wine! Offered ALL WEEKEND LONG! Grilled PB&J’s at the Winery! Paired with Dry Rose or Ruby’s Rouge or your choice of wine! This event will be held at the Courtyard Winery on West Main Street in North East. The event will take place from April 9th to April 11th during winery business hours. The winery will be open on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from Noon to 5 p.m. For more information about this event, please call 814-725-0236 or visit their website.

Erie Playhouse presents “Jane Eyre”

Originally staged at the Erie Playhouse in 1998, Jane Eyre is a compelling and entertaining version of the Bronte classic, featuring a book, music, and lyrics written by Erie’s own David Matthews, Charlie Corritore, and Michael Malthaner. This show will soar into the hearts and minds of the audience. Join the Playhouse and enjoy the premier from the Playhouse past. This event will be available for streaming video on demand as this is a virtual event. This show will take place from April 9th to the 18th. For more information about this show or to purchase tickets, visit the playhouse website or call 814-454-2852.

Virtual Erie Brew Fest- In a Can

Erie Brewing, The Brewerie and Lavery Brewing have collaborated to create a limited release, one-of-a-kind beer made with Erie’s Mighty Fine Donuts called “Erie Micro Brew Fest in a Can.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, this year’s Micro Brew Fest will be held virtually and you can purchase your own party box for the virtual event. VIP boxes are already sold out. This is a virtual event that will be held on April 10th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on this event visit their website.

Asbury Woods Maple Festival

The annual Maple Festival is a celebration of a heritage unique to our region. Sugar maple trees are a natural resource found only in our region of the world, and Asbury Woods proudly partakes in this tradition each year by tapping trees then collecting and boiling sap into pure maple syrup. Due to COVID-19 restrictions on indoor gatherings and food preparations, this event will not be offering pancakes this year, but will provide you with a sweet maple candy to sample instead. Still want more maple products? Several vendors will be onsite to tempt your taste buds with all manner of maple products. Tours are approximately 75 minutes long and are geared towards all age levels. Tours are limited to 15 people per tour and will start every 15 minutes between the hours of 11:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pre-registration for this event is required. For more information about this event please visit their website or call 814-835-5356.

Open Local Wine Day at Mazza

The Cork Report and everyone at Mazza Wines want to remind you to open a bottle of your favorite local wine for #OpenLocalWine Day on April 10th. Open Local Wine was started to help support local wineries in 2020 during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown. The event will continue this year as a way to continue supporting local wineries. Grab your favorite bottle of Mazza Vineyards, South Shore Wine Company, or Mazza Chautauqua Cellars wine form in-store or online and celebrate. This is an all day event that will take place on April 10th and 11th. For more information on this event please visit their website.

Drag Queen Bingo

Join your favorite drag queens, Rebecca Mae, Michelle Michael’s and Priscilla Godzilla for a night of fun. Be warned however because no one is safe from the queens as they give you a night filled with dirty jokes, ruthless insults, and side-splitting laughs. This event is not for the easily offended. It’s Bingo. It’s fun, but it’s not for kids! Drag Queen Bingo is rated R complete with salty language, dirty jokes, and booze-a-plenty, parental discretion is strongly advised! To purchase your tickets and make reservations for this event, please visit their website. This event will take place at the Zem Zem Shrine Club on April 10th and starts at 7:15 p.m.