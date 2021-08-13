Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of August 13-15

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17-August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Goodell Gardens Summer Music Series

Thanks to generous sponsors, admission to the 2021 Summer Music Series is free-of-charge, though donations are gladly accepted! Summer Concerts are held from 7- 9 p.m. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. Bring your comfiest lawn chair (or borrow one of ours), your facemask, and your dancing shoes, and enjoy great music in a beautiful atmosphere! Concessions are typically available for purchase. Want to become a Goodell Member and enjoy free admission to these events? Become a member today! The 2021 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Erie Federal Credit Union, the Clarence E. Beyers Performance Fund at Erie Arts & Culture, and Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority. This week’s featured act will be Slim & Red. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on August 8th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

Port Farms Flower Festival

Port Farms will open for their 2021 season featuring a new five-acre Flower Festival where guests can pick their own zinnias and sunflowers. The Flower Festival will run August 7th through September 12, 2021 (open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Port Farm’s general admission will be required for entrance and will include one free bloom. Additional picking bundle options will be available. The farm will provide clippers, a bag for picking, as well as a watering station. Other options such as Mason jars and buckets will be available for an additional cost. Farm activities will be open to enjoy as well as live music, a Beer Garden featuring Lavery Brewing, and more. For more information about this festival, please visit their website or Facebook page.

Erie Seawolves Baseball

The Erie Seawolves continue their series against the Altoona Curve this weekend at UPMC Park. The games this weekend will take place on Friday and Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 1:35 p.m. For more information about this series or to purchase tickets, call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic presents Greg Hahn

A favorite on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Radio Show, Greg has also appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Comedy Central, CBS, ABC, FOX, MTV and CMT. Greg Hahn has parlayed his absurdly energetic, all out style of physical humor, one liners and crowd work into a performance of immediate pandemonium and continuous laughs. His unique stylings have led to numerous television, corporate and theater appearances throughout the US and Canada. Shows this weekend will take place on Friday at 7 p.m. and on Saturday at both 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

Erie Poker Run

The Erie Poker Run is back for the seventh year in Erie. Powerboats will gather at Wolverine Park Marina and the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel for a weekend of high-speed, high-power action on Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie. Performance boating enthusiasts will convene in Erie before making five stops at establishments on the shores of Lake Erie to complete a poker hand. This event will take place on August 13th from noon until 7 p.m. and August 14th from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information please call 814-454-1000 or visit their website.

Station Dinner Theatre presents “Money Matters”

An all new comedy presented by Michael and Susan Parker featuring the return of “Bud the Stud” from “Sex Please, We’re Sixty!” The late Mr. Hammond spent twenty years printing $20 bills on a printing press he built in the basement of Monet Manor. After his death ten years ago, his faithful retainer George and his daughter Annie, continued the family business for Mr. Hammond’s widow, who recently passed away. Contrary to her promise to leave the manor and all her assets to George and Annie, she has bequeathed the manor to a stranger, Mr. Bud Davis, who is emphatic about turning it into a retirement home for ladies. Determined to keep the manor, Annie invites an old friend and sorority sister, Charmaine Beauregard, to play the role of a ghost, to help convince Bud that the manor is unsuitable for a retirement home because it is haunted. This show will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Friday the 13th, 7 p.m. on Saturday the 14th, and 3 p.m. on Sunday the 15th at the Station Dinner Theatre. For more information please visit their website or call 814-864-2022 to purchase your tickets.

PACA Presents “14 More Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview”

When the dean orders two college recruiters to find one more student to fill out next year’s class, they find themselves revisiting the dreaded wait list. Packed with wacky characters from a beat poet to an amateur bodybuilder, a super hero to a wanted criminal, this sequel to “13 Ways to Screw Up Your College Interview” is a comedic ride through the college application process as two recruiters sort through the crazies in hope of finding one sane candidate. This show will be held at the PACA Building on Friday, August 13th & Saturday, August 14th at 8 p.m. For more information on this show please visit their website.

28th Annual Pride Picnic

NWPA Pride is happy to announce the 28th Annual Pride Picnic will be held this year! This event is free and open to the public, so bring your buns down to the beach and see what’s cooking! The Northwest Pennsylvania Pride Alliance, Inc. would like to invite you to join us for the Erie Pride Picnic 2021 on Saturday, August 14th at the Rotary Pavilion at Presque Isle (near Beach 7) from 1 to 6 p.m. Food will be served from 2 to 4 p.m. Note that state law does not permit alcohol in the park, and we respectfully ask that you abide by rules the good folks at Presque Isle State Park have set for everyone’s safety. Be sure to check-in at the registration table when you arrive. We will be taking the annual Family Portrait around 4:30 p.m., right before the raffle, and there will also be roving photographers. If you prefer not to be included in photos, put a red dot on your name badge. If your group or organization wants to set up an info table, please let us know by July 31st. There is no charge for an info table, but vending at the park is not permitted. If you can bring your own table, that is very much appreciated, but not required. As always, there will be a collection taken for Second Harvest Food Bank of NWPA (non-perishables). Family-Friendly and open to those of all ages. The picnic area and Beach 7 area are accessible. For more information or if you have questions, you are welcome to call (814) 314-9075 or email president@nwpapride.org or visit their website.

Erie Phil Summer Concerts

From Titusville to North East and everywhere in between, the Philharmonic is bringing the music to your hometown this summer. This is a way of saying thank you for your heroic generosity and dedication to Erie’s orchestra. In the instance of rain, concerts will not be rescheduled and guests are encouraged to attend the next scheduled performance. A light-classical chamber concert with nine musicians guaranteed to have you dancing in the park, including selections from Carmen, Rossini, Prokofiev and more. This concert will take place at Perry Square on August 15th at noon. For more information please visit their website.

Pride Day at Waldameer

End your Pride Picnic Weekend with unlimited rides and slides at a discounted price of $31 (normal price $43.00) To join on Sunday, August 15th for some family fun at one of Erie’s favorite summertime spots, you just need to use the handy ticket link to get your discounted day passes to the main park and newly expanded water park. Then just stop by our reserved pavilion, Coaster 2, to pick up your passes. (Tickets must be picked up by 4 p.m. the day of the event) and enjoy your day in the park with friends and family! The Main Park will be open from noon until 10 p.m. that day and Water World will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., so bring your suits and towels and get ready to get wet! The NWPA Pride Alliance reserved Coaster 2 Pavilion this year; so, you’re welcome to take a break from the fun to relax in the shade and eat or use the grills there to cook up something tasty. Please note that Waldameer & Water World are cashless so all purchases inside the park require a credit/debit or Wally Card which can be purchased at the park or ahead of time on their website. In the interest of everyone enjoying the day, everyone is asked to please abide by the rules the good folks at Waldameer Park & Water World have established for everyone’s safety, a complete list of the parks guidelines is available at waldameer.com You attend at your own risk, NWPA Pride Alliance Inc. assumes no responsibility for personal belongings you leave at our reserved pavilion, and you are responsible for your own childcare.