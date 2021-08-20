Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of August 20-22

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit- The Final Weekend

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17th-August 23rd at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Port Farms Flower Festival

Port Farms will open for their 2021 season featuring a new five-acre Flower Festival where guests can pick their own zinnias and sunflowers. The Flower Festival will run August 7th through September 12, 2021 (open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Port Farm’s general admission will be required for entrance and will include one free bloom. Additional picking bundle options will be available. The farm will provide clippers, a bag for picking, as well as a watering station. Other options such as Mason jars and buckets will be available for an additional cost. Farm activities will be open to enjoy as well as live music, a Beer Garden featuring Lavery Brewing, and more. For more information about this festival, please visit their website or Facebook page.

Station Dinner Theatre presents “Money Matters”

An all new comedy presented by Michael and Susan Parker featuring the return of “Bud the Stud” from “Sex Please, We’re Sixty!” The late Mr. Hammond spent twenty years printing $20 bills on a printing press he built in the basement of Monet Manor. After his death ten years ago, his faithful retainer George and his daughter Annie, continued the family business for Mr. Hammond’s widow, who recently passed away. Contrary to her promise to leave the manor and all her assets to George and Annie, she has bequeathed the manor to a stranger, Mr. Bud Davis, who is emphatic about turning it into a retirement home for ladies. Determined to keep the manor, Annie invites an old friend and sorority sister, Charmaine Beauregard, to play the role of a ghost, to help convince Bud that the manor is unsuitable for a retirement home because it is haunted. This show will take place at at the Station Dinner Theatre on Friday at 5:30 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. For more information please visit their website or call 814-864-2022 to purchase your tickets.

All An Act Theatre Online presents “The Yellow Wallpaper”

Described by Alan Ryan as one of the finest and strongest tales of horror ever written. It might be a ghost story, worse yet it might not be. This is a story not of a woman who goes mad over the ugliness of the wallpaper in her room, but instead a woman who is finally empowered to break through the confines of an oppressive marriage by any means possible. This is an online show presented by All An Act Theatre. This show will take place on Friday, September 20th and Saturday, September 21st at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday the 22nd at 3 p.m. For more information on this show or to purchase tickets, please visit their website.

Ice Cream and Wine Toppings Oh My!

Grab a glass and a spoon and join the Courtyard Winery in North East for Ice Cream and Wine Toppings Oh My! This event will take place all weekend long. This event also features handcrafted ice cream from Penn State Creamery (Strawhat Sundae Shop) and unique flavors featuring Courtyard Wine toppings. This event will take place at the Courtyard Winery all weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about this event please call 725-0236 or visit their website.

Train in Concert

Train’s climb to the top began in San Francisco in 1994, going on to tenaciously building a loyal following, leading up to their own self- titled debut album, released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of “Meet Virginia” gave them their first radio hit and 2001’s Drops Of Jupiter broke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-GRAMMY award-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, and snaring the Best Rock Song GRAMMY award by beating out Coldplay and two U2 songs. The group won another GRAMMY award in 2011 for their global hit “Hey Soul Sister,” the #1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco. Next was 2012’s California 37, which launched the hit “Drive By” reaching the Top 10 in 13 countries. They’ve sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, more than 30 million tracks, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including 3 GRAMMY awards, 2 Billboard Music Awards and dozens of other honors. In 2014 Bulletproof Picasso—the band’s 7th studio album—debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200 and earned rave reviews. Most recently, Train has re-released their well-received holiday album, Christmas in Tahoe, which brings their signature sound to holiday classics as well as several original songs. On Jan. 27th 2017, the band released their 8th studio album, a girl a bottle a boat, via Columbia Records which spawned the lead single, “Play That Song,” hitting Top 5 on the iTunes chart, Top 10 at Hot AC radio, and charting at Adult Top 40. Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music with his newly launched Drops of Jupiter® wine portfolio. Proceeds from the wine support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Train’s 2016 project, Does Led Zeppelin II, a cover album in tribute of their favorite band saw 100% of the band’s proceeds going to Family House. Tickets can be purchased at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling (814) 452-4857 or online.

Mount Pleasant 50th Anniversary Celebration and Bike Fest

Join Mount Pleasant on August 21st from 1 to 5 p.m. for food, beverages, live music, and swapping 50 years of skiing, snowboarding, and tubing fun. The bike fest includes cross country races, clinics by Next Level MTB, guided hikes, trail rides, bike demos and more. For more information on this event or to sign up for events, please visit their website.

Annual Cruise-In at Grape Discovery Center

The Lakeshore Street Rod Association and the Westfield Auto Center are sponsoring a Cruise-In from noon until 4 p.m. on August 21st. Other car clubs are welcome to this event and dash plaques will be given out to the first 100 cars. This event will also include awards, music from the 50’s and 60’s, hot dogs, snacks, local wine, craft beer, and wine and concord grape slushies. Take a chance on the 50/50 drawing. All proceeds from this event will go towards the Discovery Center. Bring your lawn chairs along with your family and friends. This event will take place at the Grape Discovery Center in Westfield, New York. For more information on this event please call 716-326-2003 or visit their website.

Blooms, Bubbles, and Butterflies

Join Port Farms for an unforgettable experience. On August 21st & 22nd, the sky will fill with butterflies at this event. The release will take place at 2 p.m. on both days. Reserve a spot to release your own butterfly. Butterflies will be available for purchase online and at the door while supplies last. For more information on this event please call 716-326-2003 or visit Port Farm’s website.

Pounce!

The Wild Dog Pounce is now back and bigger than ever. With International Cat Day on August 8th, World African Painted Dog Day on August 26th, and International Red Panda Day on September 18th, all within about a month of each other, this event will be a pouncing extravaganza! Learn about some of the pounciest animals at your zoo and help fundraise for these beloved endangered species. This event will take place at the Erie Zoo on August 21st from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on this event please call 814-864-4091 or visit the zoo’s website.