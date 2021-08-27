Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of August 27-29

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Station Dinner Theatre presents “Money Matters”

An all new comedy presented by Michael and Susan Parker featuring the return of “Bud the Stud” from “Sex Please, We’re Sixty!” The late Mr. Hammond spent twenty years printing $20 bills on a printing press he built in the basement of Monet Manor. After his death ten years ago, his faithful retainer George and his daughter Annie, continued the family business for Mr. Hammond’s widow, who recently passed away. Contrary to her promise to leave the manor and all her assets to George and Annie, she has bequeathed the manor to a stranger, Mr. Bud Davis, who is emphatic about turning it into a retirement home for ladies. Determined to keep the manor, Annie invites an old friend and sorority sister, Charmaine Beauregard, to play the role of a ghost, to help convince Bud that the manor is unsuitable for a retirement home because it is haunted. This show will take place at at the Station Dinner Theatre on Friday at 5:30 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. For more information please visit their website or call 814-864-2022 to purchase your tickets.

All An Act Theatre Online presents “The Yellow Wallpaper”

Described by Alan Ryan as one of the finest and strongest tales of horror ever written. It might be a ghost story, worse yet it might not be. This is a story not of a woman who goes mad over the ugliness of the wallpaper in her room, but instead a woman who is finally empowered to break through the confines of an oppressive marriage by any means possible. This is an online show presented by All An Act Theatre. This show will take place on Friday, September 20th and Saturday, September 21st at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday the 22nd at 3 p.m. For more information on this show or to purchase tickets, please visit their website.

Port Farms Flower Festival

Port Farms will open for their 2021 season featuring a new five-acre Flower Festival where guests can pick their own zinnias and sunflowers. The Flower Festival will run August 7th through September 12, 2021 (open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Port Farm’s general admission will be required for entrance and will include one free bloom. Additional picking bundle options will be available. The farm will provide clippers, a bag for picking, as well as a watering station. Other options such as Mason jars and buckets will be available for an additional cost. Farm activities will be open to enjoy as well as live music, a Beer Garden featuring Lavery Brewing, and more. For more information about this festival, please visit their website or Facebook page.

Zabawa Polish Festival

Holy Trinity Parish is holding their 28th Annual Zabawa Polish Festival on August 27th-29th as a celebration of their Polish heritage. This event is free to the public and includes live music, mass with Bishop Lawrence Persico, authentic polish foods, bakery items, polka dancing, and a raffle. The festival takes place at the parish on East 23rd and Reed Streets. For more information on this festival please call 814-456-0671 or visit their website.

Kellars Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Vicki Barbolak

Vicki Barbolak is one of America’s funniest and most authentic comedians. She was a fan favorite and top 10 finalist on Season 13 of America’s Got Talent in 2018 on NBC. Howie Mandel told Vicki and America, “I think you just came up with your own sitcom, you’re wonderful I love you.” And Simon said, “I think you’re the best comedian we’ve had on this show.” Vicki was also featured on the 2019 AGT Champions show and Britain’s Got Talent Champions. Vicki will be at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club on August 27th and 28th. The shows this weekend will take place at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on both days. For more information or to purchase tickets please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Ales for Sails 2021

Join the Bayfront Maritime Center on August 28th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on their bayside campus for Erie’s premier craft beer event of the year featuring brews from twelve regional breweries, including Erie Ale Works, The Brewerie at Union Station, Lavery Brewing Co., Nostrovia Brewing, Black Monk Brewery, Erie Brewing Co., Arundel Cellars & Brewing, Twisted Elk Brewery, Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing, and John Russell Brewing Co. For more information on this event please visit their website.

United States Army Field Band

The United States Army Field Band is coming to the Highmark Amphitheater on August 28 at 7:00pm. Come out, meet your Army, and show your patriotic support! Admission is free. VIP tents are available! For more information on this event visit the Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority Facebook page.

Family Movie Night at UPMC Park

Movie Night at UPMC Park is back on Saturday, August 29th featuring the hit film The Princess Bride. Admission is $5 per ticket with a $1.50 per ticket online ordering fee. Children ages three and younger receive free admission and do not need a ticket. Tickets can be purchased in advance at SeaWolves.com or the UPMC Park ticket office at 831 French Street. Tickets are valid for seating in the outfield grass or select 100-level sections. Blankets and lawn chairs are permitted and recommended. For more information on this event or to purchase tickets please visit the Seawolves website or call 814-456-1300.

Hill District Flea Market

It’s the last Sunday of August, which means the Hill District Flea Market is back. Head to the Shops on the Hills, located on Peach Street, on August 29th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. for a day filled with music, food trucks, vendors, fashion, and more. This event is free to attend. For more information on this event please visit their website.