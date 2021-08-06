Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of August 6-8

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17-August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Goodell Gardens Summer Music Series

Thanks to generous sponsors, admission to the 2021 Summer Music Series is free-of-charge, though donations are gladly accepted! Summer Concerts are held from 7- 9 p.m. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. Bring your comfiest lawn chair (or borrow one of ours), your facemask, and your dancing shoes, and enjoy great music in a beautiful atmosphere! Concessions are typically available for purchase. Want to become a Goodell Member and enjoy free admission to these events? Become a member today! The 2021 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Erie Federal Credit Union, the Clarence E. Beyers Performance Fund at Erie Arts & Culture, and Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority. This week’s featured act will be Patchouli & Terra Guitarra. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on August 8th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

Riverside Saturdays at the National Comedy Center

Join the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York for their FREE “Riverside Saturday” series at Comedy Center Park, featuring a comedy variety show, acrobats, a showing of comedic films and more! Limited seating is available, so it is recommend that you bring lawn chairs and blankets. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. This event will also include music, an outdoor patio café/bar, and fun activities for the entire family. The Riverside Saturdays Series will take place on Saturday evenings culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie from June 26 through August 7. Enjoy comedy in the museum all day and then some outdoor activities and beverages at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:45 p.m. This weeks theme is classic Lucy and Desi episodes/moments. The movie begins at 8:45 p.m. To learn more about this event call 716-484-2222 or visit the National Comedy Center’s website.

Summer Fun Weeks at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is celebrating some of the most-loved comedy genres and talent June 20 – August 7 with Summer Fun Weeks. Each week, the Comedy Center will honor a special type of comedy within the National Comedy Center featuring fun activities for all ages, special video programming and outdoor events, culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie at Comedy Center Park tied to a weekly theme, during their Riverside Saturday celebrations. This week’s theme is Comedy in the Workplace. From The Office to 30 Rock to even Cheers and M*A*S*H, workplace humor has been at the center of some of the most revered films and television shows of all time. Play hooky this week and spend time with your favorite comedy coworkers. This week is We Love Lucy and Desi Week. Since its debut in 1951, I Love Lucy has bought joy and inspiration to millions. Join us as we mark the 70th anniversary of “I Love Lucy” and the 25th anniversary of the Lucy Desi Museum and honor the legacies of two pioneering American innovators. For more information on this series of events, please visit the National Comedy Center’s website, or call 716-484-2222.

Sunday Sesh at Five & 20

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon on the patio for some live, local music by Paolello & Gone! Grab a glass of your favorite beer, wine, or a cocktail from our newly revamped menu, sit back, and relax. Enjoy live music from Paolello & Gone, a self described back porch blues duo. Food will be provided by Over the Rainbow Food Truck! Space will be limited, all seating is first come, first served. Please note that we cannot guarantee seating for large groups during busy times/events. Please help us to keep our events going by following our posted safety guidelines. This is a free event. Please no outside food or beverages. To learn more about this event visit their website or call 716-793-9463.

Local Lovin: An Erie Pop Up Shop

This is the last event at the Bastion Studios, so come see this beautiful building one last time with local vendors and artists. Join unique local makers for a monthly Pop Up Shop with rotating vendors from the Erie area. There will be a little bit of everything available. There are vendors inside and outside of the studio space. Feel free to explore the building. Bring your own chair to sit outside and enjoy the music and festivities, if you’d like. Parking is available off of 21st & Peach past the Hallman Chevrolet paved car lot in the dirt/grass lot. The food line up includes Coffee in the Park: The Brunch Box. The live music includes Dominick DeCecco from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Logan Battin from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The vendor line up includes 94 Eleven Co, Blind Tiger Spirit Free Cocktails, Broken EGG Clay, Dragonfly Scents, Emily Bond, Erie Maidin Candles, Flagship City Press, Flower Kitchen, Get Thrifty With Me, Light Me Up Candles, Love Letters in Bloom Flowers, Melancholy Brand, Politisticks, Purrista Cat Cafe, Rope & Bloom Macrame, Shop Cosmic Dreams, Through The Side Door, Wicks n Wax Candles, and Wildflower Botanic.

Kellar’s Modern Magic & Comedy Club Presents: John Hinton

John Michael Hinton Magician. Storyteller. Redhead. As seen on the CW’s hit show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us & with millions of views on YouTube, John Michael’s unique style of close-up magic for the stage uses everyday objects to accomplish impossible feats. Using a live video feed, every audience member is transported onto the stage just inches away from the mystery. Driven by a passion to encourage people to embrace joy, he uses the power of magic, storytelling and humor in a mix that you won’t soon forget. Shows this weekend will take place on Friday, August 6th and Saturday, August 7th at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website or call 814-461-0911.

55th Annual Dan Rice Days

The 2021 Dan Rice Days Festival is a go! Dan Rice was an established circus owner long before making Girard his home. In 1965, Joseph Mager Jr. and a group of volunteers got together to plan a celebration to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the erection and dedication of Civil War Memorial in the center of town. That celebration was the beginning of Dan Rice Days, which has grown and become more popular each and every year. Held the first full weekend in August every year, a dedicated committee now plans the celebration that recognizes and commemorates the many contributions that Daniel McClaren (aka Dan Rice) made to the town of Girard. The festival sports free entertainments, craft vendor and merchants, great local food, educational activities and parade. The Festival begins on Thursday evening and concludes on Saturday evening. For more information on this year’s event, please visit their website or their Facebook page.

Saint Paul’s Italian Festival

For three great days in August, the people of Erie celebrate our Italian-American heritage with food and friendship, all in thanks to God. This festival will begin on Friday, August 6th from 5 to 10 p.m. with a pasta e fagioli dinner at the parish center. The festival will continue on Saturday, August 7th from 1 to 10 p.m. and will include a spaghetti eating contest at 3 p.m. The festival will conclude on Sunday August 8th from 12 to 7 p.m. and include another spaghetti dinner from 12 to 6 p.m. at the parish center. There will also be a mass held at 11 a.m. on Sunday celebrated by Bishop Lawrence Persico. For more information on this festival or to purchase tickets please call 814-459-3173 or visit their website.

Crash-A-Rama

Crash-A-Rama presented by Plyler Entry Systems featuring School Bus Figure 8 Racing, Enduro, Flagpole Race, Skidd Carz Race, Trailer Race, Hoods Up Race, Fireworks, and more! Grandstand Gates open At 5 p.m. and destruction starts at 7 p.m. This event will be held rain or shine and all ticket sales are final. For more information about this event please visit their website or call 814-725-3303.

Port Farms Flower Festival

Port Farms will open for their 2021 season featuring a new five-acre Flower Festival where guests can pick their own zinnias and sunflowers. The Flower Festival will run August 7th through September 12, 2021 (open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Port Farm’s general admission will be required for entrance and will include one free bloom. Additional picking bundle options will be available. The farm will provide clippers, a bag for picking, as well as a watering station. Other options such as Mason jars and buckets will be available for an additional cost. Farm activities will be open to enjoy as well as live music, a Beer Garden featuring Lavery Brewing, and more. For more information about this festival, please visit their website or Facebook page.

expERIEnce Children’s Museum Birthday Bash and Street Soiree

The expERIEnce Children’s Museum missed celebrating their 25th birthday last year due to COVID-19. Join the museum as they celebrate this year! Celebrate the museum with face painting by Taradoodles, music by DJ Bill Page, and a show from Danka ‘n Ollie of “Forever Friends,” plus enjoy free hotdogs, cake, refreshments. The Birthday Bash is included with admission, so join the party and play through the exhibits like it’s 1995. For one weekend only, there is discounted admission and membership prices in honor of ECM’s 25th birthday! The museum is throwing back the admission and membership prices to 1995. Don’t miss out on visiting the museum on August 7th & 8th for $3.50 admission and grab a $25 membership! For more information on this event please call (814) 453-3743 or visit their website.

Second Sundays- Outdoor Chalk Mural

Each Second Sunday of the month, from 2-4 p.m., the Erie Art Museum is hosting a drop-in art class for you and your creative kiddos. Admission is Pay-What-You-Wish, and donations are appreciated. Second Sundays are perfect for spending time with your kids at the Museum. Different art making activities every Second Sunday of the month. For more information about this event, please call 814-459-5477 or visit their website.