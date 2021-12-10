Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 10th-12th

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Victorian Holidays 2021

Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public on Tuesdays through Sundays. This event will take place on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. A holiday market will take place on the second floor of the new exhibit building on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. ; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more about this event please call 814-454-1813 or visit their website.

Christmas in the Country at Port Farms

On November 26th, Port Farms will open for their 2021 holiday season. This event will feature private horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa’s Workshop, weekend visits from Santa, live music, Christmas trees, holiday décor and more. This event will also have oodles of festive children’s activities and will serve up delectable cocktails for guests who are over the age of 21. This event will take place beginning on November 26th and will go all the way through December 23rd. This event will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but will run on Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on this event check out their website or call 814-796-4500.

Erie Playhouse Presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Based on the 1954 movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Cloone and Vera‐Ellen, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas tells the story of a song‐and‐dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written including “Happy Holiday,” “Sisters,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” “Snow” and the unforgettable title song. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas promises to be a merry and bright musical for the whole family. PROOF OF COVID VACCINATION REQUIRED, or a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours of event for all patrons ages 12 and up. Masks required for ages 2 and up. Details at www.erieplayhouse.org/covid-policy. Shows this weekend will take place on December 10th and 11th at 7:30 p.m. and on December 12th at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets check out their website or call 814-454-1813.

Station Dinner Theatre presents 30th Annual Christmas Memories

Start your holiday season off right with the heartwarming musical in which the true meaning of Christmas is always celebrated. Join the Holiday Harmony Singers in the all new 31st annual holiday show which is sure to get even Scrooge in the holiday spirit. Shows will take place on Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this show you can call 814-864-2022 or visit their website.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

Asbury Woods’ extended version of Winter Wonderland is back! The boardwalk adjacent to the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up each night in December (except December 24 and 25) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful evening stroll on the boardwalk through the woods.

Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk which covers 1/3 of a mile. Stop inside the Nature Center and view our animal exhibit and browse holiday items for sale in the expanded gift shop with products from local artisans. The lighted boardwalk and Nature Center will be free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted, but are not required. For more information on this event, check out their website or call 814-835-5356.

PI Lights 2021

Presque Isle Partnership, Penelec and partners are gearing up for Presque Isle Lights 2021 beginning on December 3rd. The annual fundraiser for Presque Isle invites visitors to take a self-guided evening driving tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Drive-thru donations are welcomed at the second parking lot where event programs will also be distributed. Admission to this event is free.

It will take about 45 minutes to an hour to complete the 13-mile park loop in which you will encounter the natural beauty of Presque Isle State Park after dark, illuminated areas where power is available, a decorated historic lighthouse, the brightly shining Erie skyline seen from across Presque Isle Bay, and plenty of darkness as the park is about 3,200 acres all from the comfort of your vehicle. Hot cocoa will be available for $2 on Fridays & Saturdays at the 4th parking lot on the bayside except for December 24th & 25th. Limited lights will be on during Christmas Eve and Christmas day as our staff and volunteers will be off duty these days. For more information on this event check out their website or call 814-833-7424.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Steve Byrne

Steve Byrne has risen through the ranks of the comedy world to become one of the industry’s most innovative and sought-after performers. He has evolved throughout the years into an extremely versatile entertainer that delivers on a day-to-day basis. Hailing from Pittsburgh, PA, Steve Byrne was born to a Korean mother and an Irish father. His unique background gave him the base comedic material for his first television show, Sullivan & Son, which aired for three seasons on TBS. Byrne just released his first documentary film he directed “Always Amazing” about comedian/magician The Amazing Johnathan on the Bill Burr’s All Things Comedy channel on Youtube. In 2020, he will release a feature film he wrote and directed “The Opening Act” about his early years in stand up. As with “Sullivan & Son”, it’s being produced by Vince Vaughn. Steve released his fourth hour stand up special entitled “Tell the Damn Joke” in early 2017. He previously released his third comedy special, Champion, on Netflix in May 2014. His popular podcast, The Gentlemen’s Dojo, premiered in late Aug. 2015 on All Things Comedy and was a passion project for Steve along with his co-host, Gary Cannon. These shows will take place on December 10th and 11th at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Christmas in the Mansion Dinner & House Tour

Tour the beautifully decorated home of the Woman’s Club of Erie located at 259 West Sixth Street. Proof of vaccine is required and the wearing of facemasks encouraged. Free Admission. There will be a sit down dinner on the 10th and a take out dinner on the 11th. This event will also include decorated wreaths, trees and basket raffles. For more information on this event please visit their website or call 814-452-3844.

Erie Otters Hockey

Come see the Erie Otters this weekend as they take on the Saginaw Spirit and the Sarnia Sting. the game against Saginaw will take place on Saturday December 11th at 7 p.m. and the game against Sarnia will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. Sunday is also Mascot Mania and Otto’s birthday celebration. So head down to the Erie Insurance Arena and catch some hockey this weekend. To purchase tickets please call 814-455-7779 or visit their website.

Holiday on the Hill

Head over to the Hill District for the Holiday on the Hill event. All of the shops on the hill are celebrating the all-idays with all businesses being open. Some businesses will even be open with vendors for a spectacular day filled with snacks, Santa, selling, celebrating, and of course smiles. This event will take place on December 11th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on this event head over to their Facebook page or website.

Lakeshore Model Railroad Holiday Open House

Would you like to see what can be done with a model train set after it has outgrown your Christmas tree? The Lakeshore Model Railroad Association will hold it’s annual holiday open house on December 11th from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Eastminster Presbyterian Church across from Wabtec on East Lake Road. Multiple HO, N, and Z scale layouts will be on display including the main HO layout that is in the process of being totally rebuilt. Donations are $3 for adults and $2 if you bring a non-perishable food item. For more information on this event please visit their Facebook page.

Brunch with Santa

Tis the season. Join the Skunk and Goat Tavern on December 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for their Brunch with Santa event. Enjoy live holiday music, delicious food & drink, and of course Santa! Make your reservation today! For parties under six people visit their website or call 814-347-9078. To learn more about this event visit their Facebook page.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists