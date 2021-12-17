Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 17-19

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Victorian Holidays 2021

Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public on Tuesdays through Sundays. This event will take place on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. A holiday market will take place on the second floor of the new exhibit building on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. ; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more about this event please call 814-454-1813 or visit their website.

Christmas in the Country at Port Farms

On November 26th, Port Farms will open for their 2021 holiday season. This event will feature private horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa’s Workshop, weekend visits from Santa, live music, Christmas trees, holiday décor and more. This event will also have oodles of festive children’s activities and will serve up delectable cocktails for guests who are over the age of 21. This event will take place beginning on November 26th and will go all the way through December 23rd. This event will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but will run on Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on this event check out their website or call 814-796-4500.

Erie Playhouse Presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Based on the 1954 movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Cloone and Vera‐Ellen, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas tells the story of a song‐and‐dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written including “Happy Holiday,” “Sisters,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” “Snow” and the unforgettable title song. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas promises to be a merry and bright musical for the whole family. PROOF OF COVID VACCINATION REQUIRED, or a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours of event for all patrons ages 12 and up. Masks required for ages 2 and up. Details at www.erieplayhouse.org/covid-policy. Shows this weekend will take place on December 10th and 11th at 7:30 p.m. and on December 12th at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets check out their website or call 814-454-1813.

Station Dinner Theatre presents 30th Annual Christmas Memories

Start your holiday season off right with the heartwarming musical in which the true meaning of Christmas is always celebrated. Join the Holiday Harmony Singers in the all new 31st annual holiday show which is sure to get even Scrooge in the holiday spirit. Shows will take place on Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this show you can call 814-864-2022 or visit their website.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

Asbury Woods’ extended version of Winter Wonderland is back! The boardwalk adjacent to the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up each night in December (except December 24 and 25) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful evening stroll on the boardwalk through the woods.

Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk which covers 1/3 of a mile. Stop inside the Nature Center and view our animal exhibit and browse holiday items for sale in the expanded gift shop with products from local artisans. The lighted boardwalk and Nature Center will be free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted, but are not required. For more information on this event, check out their website or call 814-835-5356.

PI Lights 2021

Presque Isle Partnership, Penelec and partners are gearing up for Presque Isle Lights 2021 beginning on December 3rd. The annual fundraiser for Presque Isle invites visitors to take a self-guided evening driving tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Drive-thru donations are welcomed at the second parking lot where event programs will also be distributed. Admission to this event is free.

It will take about 45 minutes to an hour to complete the 13-mile park loop in which you will encounter the natural beauty of Presque Isle State Park after dark, illuminated areas where power is available, a decorated historic lighthouse, the brightly shining Erie skyline seen from across Presque Isle Bay, and plenty of darkness as the park is about 3,200 acres all from the comfort of your vehicle. Hot cocoa will be available for $2 on Fridays & Saturdays at the 4th parking lot on the bayside except for December 24th & 25th. Limited lights will be on during Christmas Eve and Christmas day as our staff and volunteers will be off duty these days. For more information on this event check out their website or call 814-833-7424.

Slay the Bay Tattoo Convention

Slay the Bay Tattoo Convention is a convention where tattoo artists from the city and surrounding area come together under one roof to compete for awards. Some award titles include “Best in Show,” “Best in Color,” and “Best in Black and Grey.” There will be opportunities to be tattooed by the artists at the convention. The event also includes local bands, a bar, food, vendors, Ms. Slay the Bay voting, merchandise, a kids zone, and more. This convention will take place on December 17th through the 19th with doors opening at 11 a.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center. For more information please visit their website.

Kellars Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Pete George

By 1985, Pete George had already established himself as one of Cleveland’s top lead guitarists, when he was called up to join the original alternative rock group, “Separate Checks”. Releasing two original songs and a music video during the height of the MTV era, the band used its fame to start the petition drive that succeeded in bringing the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame and Museum to Cleveland. By the 1990’s, Pete’s love of entertaining led to an acting career where he honed his skills performing in theater and numerous TV commercials. Pete booked his first film, The Shawshank Redemption, where he worked alongside Hollywood heavyweights, Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins. Pete then went on the road full-time where his original, unique style of stand-up & comedy music earned a large following of fans from across the country. Pete eventually moved to Los Angeles in 2000. Now, more than 8,500 comedy shows later, Pete George has headlined Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas, the House of Blues and Hard Rock Casino in Cleveland, winning fans and critical acclaim. Along with the hundreds of comedy clubs, corporate events, colleges and military shows across the country, Pete was also a host of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp at the infamous Whisky a Go Go in Hollywood. Currently, Pete can be seen as the lead in an International Audi commercial, guest-starring in “Blood Relatives”, “The Incredible Life of Darrell” for Warner Brothers and out in 2020, playing a drag queen in “A Social Distance” movie. You can catch Pete at Kellars on December 17th and 18th at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets please call 814-461-0911 or visit their website.

Christmas Jazz Concert

Stop on over to Perry Square to take in the beautiful light while enjoying some holiday jazz by the local band Mambo. This event includes free horse-drawn carriage rides by May Farms that will circle the park. Guests can also have their picture taken by the tree for free as well.

The holiday village will be open and there will also be food and beverage specials inside the brand new Flagship City Food Hall. This event will take place on December 17th from 6 until 8 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Asbury Woods Kids Night Out

Winter is just wonderful for kids! So join Asbury Woods as they hold a Friday pizza party at the Nature Center. Come decorate your own winter cookie for dessert. This event will include snowflake and card making stations. Each child will have the opportunity to create a winter ornament that they can take home. Take a night hike through the woods and experience Asbury Woods’ Winter Wonderland. This event will take place on December 17th from 5:30 until 8:30 p.m. For more information please call 814-835-5356 or visit their website.



Stars and Promises Christmas Tour Featuring Peter Mayer

“Stars and Promises” brings its unique yuletide tradition to thousands of fans who have called this production, “a Christmas show like no other!” Peter Mayer is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist who is set to embark on the 22nd anniversary of his widely acclaimed Christmas tour “Stars and Promises.” Mayer has released 25 of his own albums, toured internationally with his own band, and has been the lead guitarist for Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band for three decades. You can catch Mayer at Mercyhurst Prep High School on December 18th from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visit their Facebook page for more information on this event.

Molly Brannigans Ugly Sweater Party

Molly Brannigans is bringing back their 2nd Annual Ugly Sweater Party. The uglier the sweater the better! The event will include live music from The Rooftop Project, holiday drinks, and even awesome decorations. So stop on by to Molly Brannigans on December 18th from 7 to 10 p.m. For more information on this event please call 814-453-7800 or visit their website.

Santa and the Grinch

Santa and the Grinch will be stopping by Splash Lagoon on December 18th from 3 until 6 p.m. Come enjoy a meet and greet with Santa and the Grinch. This event is included with admission to the water park. For more information on this event please call 1-866-3-SPLASH or visit their website.

Santa Experience

Join the Erie Children’s Museum for their Santa Experience event. Spend time with Santa, decorate a cookie, get glitter tattoos from Face Painting by Connie LLC, visit with dancers from Erie Contemporary Ballet Theatre, and more! Stop on over to this event and have a tree-mendously merry time with these jolly activities. This event will take place on December 18th and 19th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on this event please visit their website or call 814-453-3743.

Snowman and Snowflakes Christmas Spectacular

The Westminster Figure Skating Club of Erie invites you to take a break from the holiday craziness to watch their local figure skaters perform to their Christmas favorites. Admission to this event is only a free will monetary donation. This event will take place on December 19th from 7 until 8 p.m. at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. For more information on this event please call 814-864-4091 or visit their website.