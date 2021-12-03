Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 3-5

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Victorian Holidays 2021

Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public on Tuesdays through Sundays. This event will take place on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. A holiday market will take place on the second floor of the new exhibit building on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. ; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more about this event please call 814-454-1813 or visit their website.

Christmas in the Country at Port Farms

On November 26th, Port Farms will open for their 2021 holiday season. This event will feature private horse-drawn carriage rides, Santa’s Workshop, weekend visits from Santa, live music, Christmas trees, holiday décor and more. This event will also have oodles of festive children’s activities and will serve up delectable cocktails for guests who are over the age of 21. This event will take place beginning on November 26th and will go all the way through December 23rd. This event will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but will run on Wednesdays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on this event check out their website or call 814-796-4500.

Erie Playhouse Presents Irving Berlin’s White Christmas

Based on the 1954 movie starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Cloone and Vera‐Ellen, Irving Berlin’s White Christmas tells the story of a song‐and‐dance team putting on a show in a magical Vermont inn and falling for a stunning sister act in the process. Full of dancing, laughter and some of the greatest songs ever written including “Happy Holiday,” “Sisters,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” “Snow” and the unforgettable title song. Irving Berlin’s White Christmas promises to be a merry and bright musical for the whole family. PROOF OF COVID VACCINATION REQUIRED, or a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours of event for all patrons ages 12 and up. Masks required for ages 2 and up. Details at www.erieplayhouse.org/covid-policy. Shows this weekend will take place on December 3rd and 4th at 7:30 p.m. and on December 5th at 2 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets check out their website or call 814-454-1813.

Station Dinner Theatre presents 30th Annual Christmas Memories

Start your holiday season off right with the heartwarming musical in which the true meaning of Christmas is always celebrated. Join the Holiday Harmony Singers in the all new 31st annual holiday show which is sure to get even Scrooge in the holiday spirit. Shows will take place on Friday at 6:30 p.m., Saturday at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. To purchase tickets for this show you can call 814-864-2022 or visit their website.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

Asbury Woods’ extended version of Winter Wonderland is back! The boardwalk adjacent to the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up each night in December (except December 24 and 25) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful evening stroll on the boardwalk through the woods.

Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk which covers 1/3 of a mile. Stop inside the Nature Center and view our animal exhibit and browse holiday items for sale in the expanded gift shop with products from local artisans. The lighted boardwalk and Nature Center will be free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted, but are not required. For more information on this event, check out their website or call 814-835-5356.

PI Lights 2021

Presque Isle Partnership, Penelec and partners are gearing up for Presque Isle Lights 2021 beginning on December 3rd. The annual fundraiser for Presque Isle invites visitors to take a self-guided evening driving tour of seasonal lights at Presque Isle State Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Drive-thru donations are welcomed at the second parking lot where event programs will also be distributed. Admission to this event is free.

It will take about 45 minutes to an hour to complete the 13-mile park loop in which you will encounter the natural beauty of Presque Isle State Park after dark, illuminated areas where power is available, a decorated historic lighthouse, the brightly shining Erie skyline seen from across Presque Isle Bay, and plenty of darkness as the park is about 3,200 acres all from the comfort of your vehicle. Hot cocoa will be available for $2 on Fridays & Saturdays at the 4th parking lot on the bayside except for December 24th & 25th. Limited lights will be on during Christmas Eve and Christmas day as our staff and volunteers will be off duty these days. For more information on this event check out their website or call 814-833-7424.

Downtown d’Lights

Join the Erie Downtown Partnership for the return of Erie’s larger-than-life holiday tradition, Downtown d’Lights. Come see Santa Claus light up Perry Square and our Downtown Holiday Tree with incredible professional lighting and enjoy entertainment and refreshments in Perry Square throughout the evening! This FREE Holiday event starts at 5 p.m. with holiday music, the Holiday Village Shops in West Perry Square, and a live-cut tree and wreath sale by Mason Farms in East Perry Square!

The Warner Theater will light up its brand new marquee at 7 p.m. Enjoy a brand new fountain topper in East Perry Square brought to you by the Perry Square Alliance.

Santa and Mayor Joe Schember will arrive via horse-drawn carriage at 6 p.m. and help light up the park on stage!

After that, Santa will be available to meet with kids during the Santa Experience in Perry Square. Free horse-drawn carriage rides will take visitors to and from the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum and around Perry Square to see the lights. Keep an eye out for special Letters to Santa Mailboxes throughout Downtown Erie in the next few weeks. Santa will be picking up letters from these mailboxes during the event and taking them straight back to the North Pole.

UPMC Hamot will be offering COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines at Downtown d’Lights on Friday, December 3rd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you are five years of age and older, you are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. If you are eligible for the COVID-19 booster, you MUST present your COVID vaccination card at this off campus event. UPMC encourages everyone who is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Join the Erie Downtown d’Lights as they expand this tradition that for years has brought people of all faiths, ages, and backgrounds together in a huge Holiday celebration. For more information on this event please visit their website.

Downtown d’Lights Elf Experience

Put on your best elf hat and design a toy in Santa’s workshop while grabbing a candy cane to go. ExpERIEnce the Children’s Museum as an elf for the night. Spend some time where Santa spends the rest of his year and visit all the North Pole has to offer. Make a trip to the mail station and write a letter to Santa then stroll over to Mrs. Claus’ bake shop and make yourself a playdough cookie. This event will take place at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum on December 3rd from 6 to 8 p.m. For more information on this event please call 814-453-3743 or visit their website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Michael Misko

Part magician. Part actor. All entertainer. Michael is an internationally award-winning magician whose performances have literally taken him around the world! With an education in theatre, Michael’s greatest asset is the ability to combine sleight of hand technique and theatrical motivation to form a seamless evening of inspired, skilled, and entertaining magic. In 2015, Michael’s two loves combined; he was hand-picked to create the role of the “Magic Maker” in the World Premiere of Stephen Schwartz’s Magic To Do onboard Princess Cruises. The following January, Princess embarked on an industry first and invited the original cast of Magic To Do to record the Original Cast Album; this is unparalleled in the cruise ship industry. The album can be purchased on iTunes or Amazon. Currently, Michael continues his work on cruise ships, as well as numerous corporate trade shows, weddings, restaurants, and private functions. He lives in Pittsburgh, PA with his beautiful wife, Sarah, their perfect daughter, Rosalind, and scruffy pooch, Aurora. You can catch Michael at Kellar’s on December 3rd and 4th at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit their website or call 814-461-0911.

A Dickens Christmas Experience

The Fort Leboeuf Historical Society presents A Dickens Christmas Experience. A Christmas reception honoring the works of Charles Dickens. This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season with family and friends. Admission is $25 per person and includes complimentary wine and beer along with live music and a free gift for all attendees. The event takes place at the Judson House Museum at 31 High Street in Waterford, PA. This event will take place on December 3rd from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information on this event visit their website or call 814-796-4014.

Erie Philharmonic presents “Come Home for the Holidays”

“Come Home for the Holidays” at Erie Insurance Arena. The Erie Philharmonic launches their Pops season in December with the thrill of the first full Erie Philharmonic concert in almost two years. The Philharmonic will honor the traditions and music loved by many for the holiday season. The Philharmonic will also be reuniting with Tom Brooks and the Philharmonic Chorus, the Erie Junior Philharmonic Chorus, and maybe event a visit from Santa Claus himself. This event will also introduce Broadway Star Ashley Brown to Erie in a major debut. This event will take place on December 4th from 8 to 10:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets please call 814-455-1375 or visit their website.

Christmas in the Vineyard

Everyone is welcome all day long to this event at the Lake Erie Grape Discovery Center . A time for families has been set aside from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and during said time this event will include a visit from Santa Claus. Children can complete a craft project with special guidance from staff. Seating is limited for this event and there is no charge for children. Reservations however are appreciated. The afternoon session for this event, which ranges from 1 until 5 p.m., is geared towards adults where they can create a lighted wine cork holiday tree during one of two sessions. The first session begins at 1:15 p.m. and the second session begins at 3 p.m. There is a $25 fee for the wine cork holiday tree project. To learn more about this event please call 716-326-2003 or visit their website.

Presque Isle Gallery and Gift Holiday Open House

Come celebrate the holiday season with Presque Isle Gallery and Gifts and over 20 local artists on Saturday, December 4th from 5 to 10 p.m. This event will include live music and local food and libations will be provided. The event is free to the public. Masks are encouraged. Proceeds benefit the TREC Foundation. For more information on this event please check out their Facebook page.

A Mercyhurst Christmas Gala

A Mercyhurst Christmas Gala will take place on December 5th at 3 p.m. This event features Mercyhurst Concert Choir, wind ensemble, and civic orchestra. To purchase tickets or to learn more about this event please head to their website or call 814-824-3000.

