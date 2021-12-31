Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of December 31st-January 2nd

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Victorian Holidays 2021

Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public on Tuesdays through Sundays. This event will take place on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. A holiday market will take place on the second floor of the new exhibit building on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. ; Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. To learn more about this event please call 814-454-1813 or visit their website.

Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland

Asbury Woods’ extended version of Winter Wonderland is back! The boardwalk adjacent to the Andrew J. Conner Nature Center at Asbury Woods will be lit up each night in December (except December 24 and 25) from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. for the community to enjoy a peaceful evening stroll on the boardwalk through the woods.

Holiday lights will twinkle in the woods and wetlands along the boardwalk which covers 1/3 of a mile. Stop inside the Nature Center and view our animal exhibit and browse holiday items for sale in the expanded gift shop with products from local artisans. The lighted boardwalk and Nature Center will be free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted, but are not required. For more information on this event, check out their website or call 814-835-5356.

New Years Eve in Hollywood

Splash Lagoon is call all stars to join them for a Hollywood New Year’s Eve celebration. Come celebrate with movie character appearances, games, a dance party, a midnight ball drop, and so much more. Come out and enjoy their thrilling water slides, splash in the Wild Waters Wave Pool, grab a bite to eat at the Laguna Grill, and don’t forget to bring your family for a night of splashing fun. This event will take place on December 31st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information check out Splash Lagoon’s website or call 866-3-SPLASH.

Boogie on the Bay NYE Party

Boogie on the Bay the Parisian way. This event will include live music from The Chozen Few. Individual tickets for this event will be $60 and includes four drink tickets, heavy hors d’ouerves, and even a champagne toast. This event takes place on December 31st from 9 p.m. until 1 a.m. at the Bayfront Convention Center. Head to Erie Events website for more information on this event.

Erie Playhouse presents “A Little Night Music” NYE Gala

“A journey through the phases of love in waltz time.” Hailed by many as Sondheim’s best musical, A Little Night Music is a story of love, nostalgia, regret, and the magic of music on a summer’s night. Winner of four Tony Awards, this is a musical work that has forever entranced the world of theatre, including songs “A Weekend in the Country,” “Liaisons” and the seminal “Send in the Clowns.” The Erie Playhouse presents “A Little Night Music” NYE Gala. This event will take place on December 31st starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information please visit the Erie Playhouse website or call 814-454-2852. PROOF OF COVID VACCINATION REQUIRED, or a negative COVID test, taken within 72 hours of event for all patrons ages 12 and up. Masks required for ages 2 and up. Learn more about the Erie Playhouse COVID-19 policy here.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Greg Morton

At age 16, Greg Morton got first job at a local department store, as a P.A. announcer. That same voice that grabbed the attention of shoppers, recently wowed judges, on the season 14 premier of America’s Got Talent. Howie Mandel said, “I can’t believe there isn’t a banner with your name on it in Vegas,” and called him a one-man variety show! After 35 years of entertaining audiences worldwide, opening for Celine Dion, Harry Connick Jr. and Luther Vandross at Radio City Music Hall – appearing on Just for Laughs, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, Comic’s Unleashed, and his own Dry Bar Comedy Special, he’s here to perform for you tonight. Ladies and gentlemen, Greg Morton! This show will take place on December 31st at 8 p.m. For more information on this show please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters will close out 2021 with a game against the Guelph Storm on December 31st at Erie Insurance Arena beginning at 6 p.m. The Otters will then start out the new year and take on the London Knights on January 1st at 7 p.m. You can purchase tickets to both games by heading to the Otters website or by calling 814-455-7779.

