Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of Feb. 26-28

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Five & 20 Customer Appreciation Nights

As the wait for Pint Nights and Spirit Nights continues, Five & 20 will continue to keep the fire pit lit while the weather permits it. This event will also include limited indoor seating. Customer Appreciation Nights will take place every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will be combined with Pint Night beer specials along with Spirit Night cocktail specials in order to create a night of fun each week. This event will practice social distancing and is also a happy hour styled event as Five & 20 does not want to wait until Spring to spend time with their regulars. For more information head to enjoymazza.com or call 716-793-9463.

Public Ice Skating at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

Public skating sessions are back! Public skating sessions will take place every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. The price to participate in public skating is only $6 for nonmembers and $5 for members. Skate rentals are an additional $3.50 for non-members and $2.50 for members. Doors to the ice center open 30 minutes in advance prior to sessions. For more information on public skating head to Eriezoo.org or call 814-864-4091.





Snowshoe and Cross Country Skiing Clinics at Asbury Woods

Join Asbury Woods on February 6th for for clinics on both cross country skiing and snowshoeing. These clinics will teach participants the basics of cross country skiing and snowshoeing before going out and practicing on the trails. Each clinic will cover the same material so feel free to join on the date that works best for you. No prior experience is needed and all equipment is provided. There must be at least six inches of show for the clinic to occur. Large groups should call to request a private program. This event costs $12 for members and $15 for non-members. The snow shoe clinics do recommend waterproof boots. The cross country skiing clinic will take place at 10:30 a.m. and the snowshoe clinic will take place at 1:30 p.m. To find out more about this event please call 814-835-5356 or visit asburywoods.org.

Erie Zoo Opening Day Celebration

The Erie Zoo is celebrating opening day with free admission all day. Though admission is free, you must reserve your tickets and time-slot in advance online. This will help the zoo maintain social distancing and capacity. This event will take place on February 27th from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. To find out more information on this event please visit the Erie Zoo’s website, or call 814-864-4091.

Backyard Beekeeping One Day Workshop

Asbury Woods is hosting classes on beekeeping. These classes are designed to give the beginner background information on honey bees, the equipment needed, proper maintenance, and honey harvesting. Join NW PA Beekeeper Association member Robert Howells and learn all about the aspects necessary to be a successful backyard beekeeper. Admission is $55 per member and $65 for non-members. This event will be held on February 27th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit Asburywoods.org or call 814-835-5356.

Downtown Edinboro Art & Music Fest Virtual Series

Join the Edinboro Art and Music Festival on February 27th for a live virtual performance by Richard Hefner. Hefner is a friend of the festival and an amazing banjo player. This will surely be a fun way to enjoy a Saturday afternoon. The Downtown Edinboro Art & Music Festival is a three-day event planned late in the spring in order to help kick off the summer folk festival season. The event is a showcase of grassroots music and art in the unique spirit of Appalachian tradition. This will be day one of the series. This is an online event that will take place on February 27th from 2 to 3 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Downtown Edinboro Art and Music Festival Facebook page.

Viva Italia! Erie Phil Online Concert

Take a musical tour of Italy through the ages of great music-making with the Erie Philharmonic. Antonio Vivaldi’s Concerto ‘Ala Rustica’ is filled with the energy and vibrant dance rhythms of the countryside. Respighi’s homage to the Renaissance includes elegant string arrangements of tunes from long, long ago. Famed opera composer Giuseppe Verdi wrote only one string quartet, and what a passionate statement of Italianate Romanticism it is! Puccini, also best known for his operas, offers an eloquent statement on the passing of a treasured friend in his ‘Crisamtemi.’ To cap it all off, we play a charming String Sonata penned by a 12-year-old budding composer who later became Italy’s most successful maestro of the operatic stage, one Gioachino Rossini. This concert will be made available online on the Philharmonic’s website during the week following the broadcast. Please watch the Philharmonic’s social media accounts for more information or visit their website. This online event will take place on February 28th from 2 to 3 p.m.

Erie Bayhawks G-League Basketball

Join the Erie Bayhawks this Sunday as they take on the Greensboro Swarm. All games will be available to watch live including six home games that will air locally on WSEE 35.3 and also stream on ESPN Plus website and app. The game will be on Sunday February 28th and tip off at 7 p.m. For more information or to catch this game visit the team website.