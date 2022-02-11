Be a Tourist: Events around town Feb. 11-16

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Asbury Woods Snowshoe and Cross Country Ski Clinics

If you can walk, you can snowshoe! Snowshoeing is a great way to explore the outdoors during the winter months. This clinic provides you with basic techniques. No prior experience needed and all equipment is provided. There must be at least 6” of snow for the clinic. Have a group of 10 or more? Call to schedule a private clinic. Check the website for trail conditions. This event will be held on Saturdays beginning on January 15 and will go until March 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The event will also take place on Wednesday, January 12th; Tuesday, February 8th; and Thursday, February 24th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information on this event please visit Asbury Woods website or call 835-5356.

Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists

The Erie Art Museum is proud to display the Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists exhibit. This exhibition of fine wood art, the first to ever show at the Erie Art Museum, presents an in-depth exploration into the craftsmanship of woodworking artists from, or currently based in the Erie area. For decades, the growing community of wood working artists has continued to flourish in the region. Their technical execution exemplifies the versatility of a local, natural resource that is deeply intertwined with society. Their influences range from travel and nature to mentors from local universities and internationally recognized artists abroad. From utilitarian forms used in daily living to narrative objects that tell a story, these works show the strength and intricacy that can be achieved with wood as its central medium. The exhibit is open during regular museum hours and can be found at the Erie Art Museum. For more information on this exhibit please visit the museum’s website or call 814-459-4077.

All An Act Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Love From a Stranger

Cecily Harrington has led a staid and proper existence. After winning a large amount of money, she desperately yearns for a life of adventure. Enter Bruce Lovell, a handsome and charming stranger who sweeps her off her feet. In a whirlwind romance, she recklessly abandons her job, friends, and fiancé to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound “love from a stranger” is not what it seems. This show stars Marie Glaser, Adele Crotty, Ben Robson, Betsy Butoryak, Stephen Salchli, Michael Meyer, Olyvia Lozano and Wayne Gardner and is directed by David W. Mitchell. This show will take place on February 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th at 7:30 p.m. and on February 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th at 3 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website or call 814-450-8533.

Lake Erie Wine Country Chosen Treasures

Have a charming experience at Lake Erie Wine Country Chosen Treasures. Your gift will be a teardrop charm necklace with charms to be collected at each winery. Tickets include a necklace, charms, and three tastings at each winery. Your ticket, charm bag and necklace must be picked up at your host winery. Your ticket is good the entire month of February from the 1st tom 28th any day or time, and winery hours are subject to be different times. Please call the wineries ahead of time. Tickets are $25 a piece and cover the entire month of February. Please visit their website for tickets or more information on this event including information regarding COVID-19 policies. You can also purchase tickets by calling 877-326-6561.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

This Sunday, February 13th — Arundel Cellars will be featuring Ron Yarman while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food. This event will run from 1 to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.



Soupin’ Sundays at 21 Brix

Soupin’ Sundays are back for another round of warm & cozies! Drop in on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (or until sold out) from January 16th until March 13th of this year for a bowl of delicious homemade soup and bread. This week’s soup varieties are Tomato Mushroom and Turkey Veggie, provided by Upper Crust Bakehouse. For more information on this event please visit their website or call 716-792-2749.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents The Sentamentalists

World-renowned celebrity mentalist Mysterion teams with mentalist Steffi Kay, creating a two-person mind-reading experience that is truly breathtaking. With her vintage look, Steffi brings back the style of classic mentalism, transporting you back to the golden age of magic. Mysterion has appeared on stages around the globe and has made hundreds of television and media appearances. Together, they showcase their special way of communicating with a touch of humor, and most importantly, class. Imagine your thoughts transferred across the room into Steffi’s mind with 100 percent accuracy. Your CEO thinks of the name of their favorite film and Mysterion and Steffi are able to divine that movie. Spoons bend through mental powers; drawings are duplicated via telepathy on the spot. For the highlight, The Sentimentalists are able to correctly identify items in the wallets and bags of audience members. Corporate events, private events and functions, media appearances and tradeshows are just a few of the endless showcases in which The Sentimentalists shine. The Sentimentalists are members of The Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA. They tour sold-out shows across the US and are the headline act regularly on cruises and at Theaters and theme parks. The Sentimentalists currently have a program on Bell Fibe TV one and are in development with a major US network for a second program scheduled for 2020. Based in Toronto, Canada, The Sentimentalists appeared on Penn and Tellers hit show Fool Us and Fooled them, making them the only telepathy duo in the world to do so! Allow them to come fool and amaze YOU!! You can catch this amazing act at Kellar’s on February 11th and 12th at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

Mercyhurst Institute for Arts & Culture presents Tri-State Band Festival

Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture presents the Tri-State Band Festival. This is a prism concert featuring Mercyhurst students and regional high school students. This event will take place on Friday, February 11th at 8 p.m. and February 12th at 2 p.m. at the Mary D’Angelo Performing Arts Center. Admission to this event is free. For more information please visit their website or call 814-824-3000.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters will be home at the Erie Insurance Arena this weekend to take on the Flint Firebirds. This game will take place on February 12th at 7 p.m. It is also Pink the Rink night as the Otters will be wearing specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during a live auction in section 220. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society. For more information or to purchase tickets check out the Otters website or call 814-455-7779.

Sweetheart Shake Weekend at Courtyard

Join the Courtyard Winery this weekend as they host Sweetheart Shake Weekend. These milkshakes are blended with Chocopelli wine, topped with fresh whipped cream and a Pulakos dark chocolate-covered strawberry and only cost $10. This event will take place from February 11th to the 14th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information please visit their website or call 814-725-0236.

Local Lovin An Erie Pop-Up Shop

Each month this event brings unique local makers for a monthly Pop-Up Shop with rotating vendors & spaces within the Erie area. For February, they are teaming up with Erie Downtown Partnership and the City Gallery Erie located at 1503 State Street, next to the PACA building, to kick off their 2022 monthly pop-ups. This event will feature a variety of food and vendors and will take place on February 12th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on this event please visit their Facebook Event.

Peek n Peak Chili Cook-Off

Calling all chili lovers! Join Peek n Peak in the Retreat from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on February 13th to sample the area’s best chili and vote for your favorite! To attend the cook off and sample the chilis, the entry fees are $15 for adults and $5 for children 11 & under. There will be one ballot per paid entry. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m. All proceeds from the event will benefit Clymer, Sherman, & Findley Lake Fire Departments. Do you have the best chili in town? You could win $500 CASH! Prizes awarded to the best overall chili, as voted on by attendees. Other prizes awarded to the spiciest and most original chilis. DJ Mark will also be playing all of your favorite hits! Sign-up to participate here. For more information on this event please call 716-315-4141 or visit their website.