Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of February 4-6

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Asbury Woods Snowshoe and Cross Country Ski Clinics

If you can walk, you can snowshoe! Snowshoeing is a great way to explore the outdoors during the winter months. This clinic provides you with basic techniques. No prior experience needed and all equipment is provided. There must be at least 6” of snow for the clinic. Have a group of 10 or more? Call to schedule a private clinic. Check the website for trail conditions. This event will be held on Saturdays beginning on January 15 and will go until March 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The event will also take place on Wednesday, January 12th; Tuesday, February 8th; and Thursday, February 24th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information on this event please visit Asbury Woods website or call 835-5356.

Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists

The Erie Art Museum is proud to display the Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists exhibit. This exhibition of fine wood art, the first to ever show at the Erie Art Museum, presents an in-depth exploration into the craftsmanship of woodworking artists from, or currently based in the Erie area.

For decades, the growing community of wood working artists has continued to flourish in the region. Their technical execution exemplifies the versatility of a local, natural resource that is deeply intertwined with society. Their influences range from travel and nature to mentors from local universities and internationally recognized artists abroad. From utilitarian forms used in daily living to narrative objects that tell a story, these works show the strength and intricacy that can be achieved with wood as its central medium. The exhibit is open during regular museum hours and can be found at the Erie Art Museum. For more information on this exhibit please visit the museum’s website or call 814-459-4077.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Dennt Corby, Trino, and Howard Mincone

Denny Corby is a successful magician, entertainer, and keynote speaker. He performs regularly for a slew of corporate clients including Comcast, Tyson Foods, Berkshire Hathaway, and BMW. Shows range from intimate office settings to crowds of 2,500 and everything in between. Through appearances on major cable networks like Fox and NBC, Denny has graced television screens across the country. He’s also put out an instructional DVD, Magic Tricks Now, sharing some of his favorite tricks to impress your friends, family, coworkers, and strangers.

Trino blowing minds and bringing smiles to all ages. In addition to producing and performing his monthly show, Amaze and Amuse, you can find him entertaining at corporate events, colleges, and traveling the country with his wife, Ashley, and their hairless cat, Cannoli.

Howard Mincone is a physical comedian, a juggler, and a very personable entertainer, with what seems to be boundless energy, as well as an emcee with a lightning-fast wit!

You can catch these three magicians at Kellar’s on both Friday, February 4th and Saturday February, 5th at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets or to learn more about this show please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

All An Act Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s Love From a Stranger

Cecily Harrington has led a staid and proper existence. After winning a large amount of money, she desperately yearns for a life of adventure. Enter Bruce Lovell, a handsome and charming stranger who sweeps her off her feet. In a whirlwind romance, she recklessly abandons her job, friends, and fiancé to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound “love from a stranger” is not what it seems. This show stars Marie Glaser, Adele Crotty, Ben Robson, Betsy Butoryak, Stephen Salchli, Michael Meyer, Olyvia Lozano and Wayne Gardner and is directed by David W. Mitchell. This show will take place on February 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th at 7:30 p.m. and on February 6th, 13th, 20th, 27th at 3 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website or call 814-450-8533.

Disney on Ice: Into the Magic

Discover why no dream is too big at Disney On Ice presents Into the Magic! Seek adventure in the great wide somewhere with Belle as she explores the Beasts enchanted castle, experience Moana’s courage to embark on a voyage with demigod Maui to save her island, and sing-along with Miguel from Coco as he follows the music in his heart. Be inspired by Annas devotion to her sister Elsa on her journey to the North Mountain to stop the eternal winter, and watch Rapunzel and Flynn go to great lengths to make her dream come true. Celebrate the magic of courage, love and adventure at Disney On Ice! Tickets can be purchased online, at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling (814) 452-4857. Masks are strongly recommended. Vaccinations are not required.

Sippin’ Soupin’ Weekend at Courtyard Winery

Head over to the Courtyard Winery this weekend for some soups that are served in a bread bowl, paired specifically with wines in celebration of National Soup Day. Soups are $12 each and include a glass of wine! This event will take place on February 4th, 5th and 6th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information please visit their website or call 725-0236.

Lake Erie Wine Country Chosen Treasures

Have a charming experience at Lake Erie Wine Country Chosen Treasures. Your gift will be a teardrop charm necklace with charms to be collected at each winery. Tickets include a necklace, charms, and three tastings at each winery. Your ticket, charm bag and necklace must be picked up at your host winery. Your ticket is good the entire month of February from the 1st to the 28th any day or time and winery hours are subject to be different times. Please call the wineries ahead of time. Tickets are $25 a piece and cover the entire month of February. Please visit their website for tickets or more information on this event including information regarding COVID-19 policies. You can also purchase tickets by calling 877-326-6561.

Gordon Lightfoot in Concert

After more than 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it’s safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats. His song catalog is incredibly vast and includes such immortals as “Early Morning Rain,” “If You Could Read My Mind,” “Carefree Highway,” “Sundown,” “(That’s What You Get) For Lovin Me,” “The Wreck Of The Edmund Fitzgerald,” “Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “Ribbon Of Darkness,” “Beautiful,” “Song For A Winter’s Night” and “Rainy Day People” to name a few. Celebrating his 80th birthday, this year is special for the legendary artist, who has announced plans for a cross-country USA tour entitled “GORDON LIGHTFOOT: 80 YEARS STRONG TOUR”. The tour will feature his well known hits as well as some deep album cuts for the die-hard fanatics. All of which are woven together with some of Lightfoot’s own behind the scenes stories and personal anecdotes about his historic 50-plus-years musical career and his 80 years of life. The event is sure to be a great thrill for live audiences and anyone who enjoys hearing great music and seeing a living legend in person. Masks are not required, but strongly recommended. Vaccinations are not required. Tickets can be purchased at the Erie Insurance Arena box office or by calling (814) 452-4857 or on Erie Events website.

Family Ice Fishing at Presque Isle

Bring the kids down and join the educators and members of the SONS of Lake Erie for an introduction to ice fishing on February 5, 2022 from 9:00-11:00am. Learn about the equipment needed to safely fish on the ice and hopefully land a fish yourself. All equipment and bait is provided. Please dress for the weather, wear insulated boots. Register by clicking on the green “Register” button. Register by February 3rd. Registration is limited to 20 participants. Please register all guests individually. Meeting location will be emailed the day before the event. For more information, please contact the Presque Isle State Park office, located on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, at 814-833-7424. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M. If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit. You can also check out their website for more information.

Learn to Snowshoe at Presque Isle

Enjoy the winter season with a beginner’s course to learn snowshoeing. Outdoor instruction will introduce this great snow sport to adventurers of all ages. If conditions are favorable, equipment will be provided for a guided walk. Course is scheduled for Sunday, February 6th, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. Register by clicking on the green “Register” button. Please register by February 4th. Program is limited to 20 participants. Please register each guest individually. Program may be modified or cancelled at discretion of park staff. For more information, please contact the Presque Isle State Park office, located on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, at 814-833-7424. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also find more information by visiting their website.

Monster Jam

Show off your moves at Monster Jam on February 5th, sponsored by Monster Energy! Registration to participate will be inside The Retreat Lobby at 10 a.m., located near the Tubing Hill Area. The competition will be held from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Following the competition there will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes announced by DJ Dan on the Main Ski Lodge Deck at 3:30 p.m. Prizes provided by Monster Energy & Peek’n Peak. You will not want to miss our grand prize! For more information please visit their website or call 716-355-4141.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

This Sunday February 6th, Arundel Cellars will be featuring Rankin & Schell while serving pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks, and food. This event will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event head to their website, Facebook page, or call 814-725-1079.

Soupin’ Sundays at 21 Brix

Soupin’ Sundays are back for another round of warm & cozies! Drop in on Sundays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. (or until sold out!) from January 16th until March 13th of this year for a bowl of delicious homemade soup and bread. This week’s soup varieties are Tomato Mushroom and Turkey Veggie, provided by Upper Crust Bakehouse. For more information on this event please visit their website or call 716-792-2749.

