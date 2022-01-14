Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of January 14-16

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents John Mulrooney

John Mulrooney is a stand-up comic with thirty years of experience on stage, television and radio. John is a native New Yorker who made his mark in Hollywood by hosting several nationally syndicated television shows. John has appeared on Comedy Tonight, the Late Show, and Comic Strip Live, HBO, Showtime, A&E and Comedy Central. John has made more than three hundred appearances, performing his stand-up on every major network. John’s first job in radio was co-hosting the afternoon drive in NYC on 105.1, The Buzz. John won the NYSB award for best on-air personality twice. He then moved to mornings and beat Howard Stern in the ratings on PYX 106 in Albany, N.Y. A syndication deal followed and John moved to Cleveland to do the morning drive on 100.7 WMMS, The Buzzard. He couldn’t find good pizza in Cleveland, so John came back to The Big Apple to do weekends for Sirius on Howard 101. Now John can be heard every day on 24/7 Comedy and on his new morning show Mulrooney in the Morning, both available on iHeartRadio. You can catch Mulrooney at Kellar’s on January 14th and 15th at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Asbury Woods Campfire Winter Walk

Enjoy a peaceful winter evening on the trails of Asbury Woods during a guided night walk. This walk will conclude at the picnic shelter where guests can enjoy a fireside treat. Guests are advised to dress for the weather and be prepared for snowy trails. This walk will take place on Friday January 14th from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. To learn more about this event or to register, visit Asbury Woods website or call 835-5356.

Asbury Woods Snowshoe and Cross Country Ski Clinics

If you can walk, you can snowshoe! Snowshoeing is a great way to explore the outdoors during the winter months. This clinic provides you with basic techniques. No prior experience needed and all equipment is provided. There must be at least 6” of snow for the clinic. Have a group of 10 or more? Call to schedule a private clinic. Check the website for trail conditions. This event will be held on Saturdays beginning on January 15th and will go until March 5th from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will also take place on Wednesday, January 12th; Tuesday, February 8th; and Thursday, February 24th from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. For more information on this event please visit Asbury Woods website or call 835-5356.

Stars and Stripes Gymnastics Invitational

Erie Gymnastics Center presents the 21st Annual Stars and Stripes Invitational from January 14th to the 17th. The event is regarded as the largest co-ed gymnastics competition in Pennsylvania. The event offers free admission to all members of the military, police, fire and rescue workers. Each year, a portion of the event’s proceeds are donated to a military, police or fire and rescue-based organization. The Main Event will feature top level male and female gymnasts (Level 10) at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 15th. Spectator admission is $17 for adults, $8 for children (ages 3-17) and free for children under the age of three. Admission in 2022 will be cash only. All police, military, veterans, or fire and rescue workers will receive free admission with ID. For more information on this event, visit their website or call (814) 454-1000.

Paired Dinner Experience

Molly Brannigan’s is holding a Paired Dinner experience on January 14th at 7 p.m. Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy a four course meal perfectly paired with Altered State Spirits. This experience is said to be like no other so reserve your seats quickly. To make reservations or to find out more information on this event please visit their website or call 814-453-7800.

