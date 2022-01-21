Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of January 21-23

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Chipper Lowell

Award-winning comedian & magician, Chipper Lowell, has been described as an “artistic cyclone of talent and comedy” by the press. The red head’s best known “skills” can usually be found onstage, doling out witty remarks, presenting bizarre feats of original magic, ad-libbing with audience members who can’t stop laughing, attempting pointless juggling stunts, pulling a seemingly endless barrage of unusual thing-a-ma-bobs and gadgets out of his prop trunks, and in short, creating a wonderful evening of high-energy laughs and amazement for all those in attendance. (How’s THAT for a run-on sentence? You’re welcome!) For over 20 years, Chipper has been bringing his odd brand of infectiously amusing mayhem to audiences around the world at performing arts centers, theaters, cruise ships, casino showrooms and corporate events. His tours have taking him throughout the United States, Canada, England, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, and Mexico. All of this led to Chipper popping up on TV here and there in such shows as The Tonight Show, Disney Channel Preview Special, Don’t Blink!, Empty Nest, Show Me The Funny!, Street Magic, General Hospital, The (Jerry Lewis) MDA Telethon, America’s Funniest People!, and multiple guest-starring spots on all EIGHT seasons of Masters Of Illusion on the CW network. He has also had acting roles and cameo appearances in feature films including My Life, SIX, Larger Than Life, and Time Changer. This show will take place on January 21 & 22 at 7 p.m. and on January 23 at 12:30 p.m. with a show for both adults and children. For more information on this show or to purchase tickets, check out Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

Asbury Woods Snowshoe and Cross Country Ski Clinics

If you can walk, you can snowshoe! Snowshoeing is a great way to explore the outdoors during the winter months. This clinic provides you with basic techniques. No prior experience needed and all equipment is provided. There must be at least 6” of snow for the clinic. Have a group of 10 or more? Call to schedule a private clinic. Check the website for trail conditions. This event will be held on Saturdays beginning on January 15 and will go until March 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The event will also take place on Wednesday, January 12th; Tuesday, February 8th; and Thursday, February 24th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information on this event please visit Asbury Woods website or call 835-5356.

Customer Appreciation Night at Five & 20

This event at Five & 20 combines beer and cocktail specials into a year-round one night a week happy hour style event that takes place every Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. Indoor seating for this event is available with the option of the outdoor firepit as well. This event will include appetizers such as cheese, crackers and meat. Regularly priced wine by the glass is also available. Customers are asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing a mask regardless of vaccination status. For more information such as specials, menu items, or more on this event, check out their website or call 716-793-7463.

Erie Otters Hockey

The Erie Otters are back home this weekend on January 22 & 23 to take on the Saginaw Spirit. January 22 is also Wizardry Night as fans can come see their favorite witches and wizards. There will be giveaways for kids and a costume contest. Fans can also bring their socks for the Second Intermission Sock Toss to benefit the Erie City Mission. January 23rd is also Family Funday as Elsa, Anna, and Olaf will join the fun. Family Funday also includes face painting and balloon animals. For more information on these games or to purchase tickets, check out the Otters website or call 814-455-7779.

Warner Grand Re-Opening and Erie Phil Concert Featuring Emmanuel Ax

Legendary pianist Emanuel Ax joins the Erie Philharmonic in a concert for the ages, celebrating the long awaited return to the Warner Theatre. The Philharmonic hopes to harness enthusiasm in a brilliant opening work by American Composer Christopher Rouse. With its kaleidoscopic colors built into a slowly-growing emotional surge, Rouse depicts ‘a progression to an ever more blinding ecstasy.’

World-renown pianist Emanuel Ax made his Philharmonic debut in 2017. With a newly-delivered Steinway grand piano waiting in the wings, we could think of none other who could best help us reopen the Warner in grand style. Ax has chosen Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 2, a near-perfect combination of rhapsodic romanticism and sinuously-drawn melodies. Chopin’s concerto brims with his youthful creativity, complete with a Viennese waltz and Polish mazurka finale.

As for famous finales, Stravinsky’s Firebird certainly ranks among the most memorable, with blazing brass in a hymn-like chorus. This Russian fairytale comes to life on the stage in a score that challenges the mettle of any expert symphonic ensemble, and we intend to rise to the challenge on opening night. This event will take place on January 23 at 3 p.m. For more information on this event please call 814-455-1375 or visit their website.