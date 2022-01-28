Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of January 28-30

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Matt Donnelly

Matt Donnelly – The Mind Noodler. Matt Donnelly has no business being a magician… The Mind Noodler was spawned when Penn Jillette (Penn & Teller) dared the comedian and head writer for Penn & Teller: Fool Us to “learn a goddamn trick.” That dare lead Matt to call in every favor he had and have some of the undisputed powerhouses of the Las Vegas magic scene (Johnny Thompson, Mac King, Teller and Piff the Magic Dragon…just to name a few) to each teach him one trick. Astonishingly, they did! The Mind Noodler was born. From that initial Las Vegas run Matt has garnered tremendous success touring comedy & magic venues and theaters across the country. In Las Vegas, he opens for Piff the Magic Dragon and is a regular fill in for Mac King and Vinny Grosso. Long before he ever thought of dipping his toes into magic, Matt crushed the Las Vegas comedy world. He played the Las Vegas strip alongside Wayne Brady in the smash-hit improv comedy show “Making It Up” at the Venetian, he played Christian Grey in the ridiculously funny “50 Shades the Parody” at Bally’s, and he hosted the innovative and hilarious show, “Executive Monkeys” at The Palms. You can catch Donnelly at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club on January 28th and 29th at 7 p.m. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets, please call 814-461-0911 or visit their website.

Asbury Woods Snowshoe and Cross Country Ski Clinics

If you can walk, you can snowshoe! Snowshoeing is a great way to explore the outdoors during the winter months. This clinic provides you with basic techniques. No prior experience needed and all equipment is provided. There must be at least 6” of snow for the clinic. Have a group of 10 or more? Call to schedule a private clinic. Check the website for trail conditions. This event will be held on Saturdays beginning on January 15 and will go until March 5 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. The event will also take place on Wednesday, January 12th; Tuesday, February 8th; and Thursday, February 24th from 4 to 5:30 p.m. For more information on this event please visit Asbury Woods website or call 835-5356.

Customer Appreciation Night at Five & 20

This event at Five & 20 combines beer and cocktail specials into a year-round one night a week happy hour style event that takes place every Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. Indoor seating for this event is available with the option of the outdoor firepit as well. This event will include appetizers such as cheese, crackers and meat. Regularly priced wine by the glass is also available. Customers are asked to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines such as wearing a mask regardless of vaccination status. For more information such as specials, menu items, or more on this event, check out their website or call 716-793-7463.

Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists

The Erie Art Museum is proud to display the Made by the Lake Woodworking by Regional Artists exhibit. This exhibition of fine wood art, the first to ever show at the Erie Art Museum, presents an in-depth exploration into the craftsmanship of woodworking artists from, or currently based in the Erie area. For decades, the growing community of wood working artists has continued to flourish in the region. Their technical execution exemplifies the versatility of a local, natural resource that is deeply intertwined with society. Their influences range from travel and nature to mentors from local universities and internationally recognized artists abroad. From utilitarian forms used in daily living to narrative objects that tell a story, these works show the strength and intricacy that can be achieved with wood as its central medium. The exhibit is open during regular museum hours and can be found at the Erie Art Museum. For more information on this exhibit please visit the museum’s website or call 814-459-4077.

Bubbly in a Basket Weekend at Courtyard Winery

This weekend the Courtyard Winery is hosting Bubbly in a Basket. For just $35 for two guests, your ticket includes a bottle of Fuchsia Fizz, two champagne flutes, two croissants sweet and savory, fresh fruit and artisan spreads and dips, and a hand crafted basket from Greenfield Basket Company. Enjoy these goods at the winery or as a to go option. This event will take place on January 28th-30th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can learn more about this event on the winery’s website, Facebook page or by calling 814-725-0236.

Asbury Woods Backyard Maple Syrup Production

It’s maple season at Asbury Woods. Whether you like it on pancakes, waffles, or french toast, maple syrup is loved by all! Join Asbury Woods for their Backyard Maple Syrup Production program on Sunday, January 30th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and learn how to process sap into maple syrup! At this event you can learn the basics of how maple syrup was discovered, how to identify a maple tree, how to process maple sap into syrup, and how to can the finished product. Anyone who participates in this event gets to take home a sap collecting kit for use on one tree with a reference book. The event fee covers the kit. For more information on this event please visit their website, Facebook page, or call 814-835-5356.

Erie Reptile Show and Sale

At the Reptiroots event, vendors will bring a large selection of reptiles, amphibians, birds, inverts, small and furry friends, feeders, supplies, and more. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about, see and or purchase animals that are not normally seen in local pet shops. This event will take place at the Erie Bank Sports Park on January 30th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. You can learn more about this event by visiting their website or by calling 814-462-0179.