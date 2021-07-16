Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of July 16-18

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17-August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Erie Playhouse presents Into the Woods… Sort of

A west Millcreek grassy field surrounded by trees becomes an enchanted world of magic beans, towering giants, and handsome princes as the setting for the Erie Playhouse’s first fully staged LIVE musical in over a year – the darkly humorous and hauntingly beautiful masterpiece by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, Into the Woods. As the Baker and his Wife travel through the forest trying to reverse a witch’s curse, they come across Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and other famous storybook characters all in search of their own wishes…but “happily ever after” turns into a tale of “be careful what you wish for” when granted wishes have unexpected effects. This is Sondheim at his finest, with such memorable songs as “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone.” Pack up some folding chairs and blankets and join them for a live outdoor theatre experience! Alcohol not permitted. Please note: ALL COVID restrictions will be enforced. This show will take place on July 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, and 17 at 6:30 p.m. For more information on this show please visit the Erie Playhouse website.

Summer Fun Weeks at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is celebrating some of the most-loved comedy genres and talent June 20th – August 7th with Summer Fun Weeks. Each week, the Comedy Center will honor a special type of comedy within the National Comedy Center featuring fun activities for all ages, special video programming and outdoor events, culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie at Comedy Center Park tied to a weekly theme, during their Riverside Saturday celebrations. This week’s theme is Comedy in the Workplace. From The Office to 30 Rock to even Cheers and M*A*S*H, workplace humor has been at the center of some of the most revered films and television shows of all time. Play hooky this week and spend time with your favorite comedy coworkers. For more information on this series of events, please visit the National Comedy Center’s website, or call 716-484-2222.

Riverside Saturdays at the National Comedy Center

Join the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York for their FREE “Riverside Saturday” series at Comedy Center Park, featuring a comedy variety show, acrobats, a showing of Groundhog Day and more! Limited seating is available, so it is recommend that you bring lawn chairs and blankets. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. This event will also include music, an outdoor patio café/bar, and fun activities for the entire family. The Riverside Saturdays Series will take place on Saturday evenings culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie from June 26th through August 7th. Enjoy comedy in the museum all day and then some outdoor activities and beverages at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:45 p.m. This weeks movie is Monsters Inc. The movie begins at 8:45 p.m. To learn more about this event call 716-484-2222 or visit the National Comedy Center’s website.

LEAF’s Open Market

LEAF Open Markets will run biweekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 8th Street side of Frontier Park. The regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more – but is limited to necessities – “grocery shopping outdoors” – when Covid-19 is at greater risk. The vendors for this event include Majestic Baking Company, Post Apples, After the Fall Cider, Cafe 7-10, Allburn Florist, Blooming Valley Farms, Erie Ale Works, and more. To learn more about this event, visit their website.

Drag Queen Bingo

Come out and have some fun at Erie’s Drag Queen Bingo. Over $2,000 in cash prizes. There will also be some crazy door prizes given away at this event as well. Join your favorite drag queens Rebecca Mae, Michelle Michael’s, and Priscilla Godzilla for a crazy night of bingo and fun. This event will be held at the Saga Club and starts at 7 p.m. For more information on this event visit their Facebook page.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on Sunday July 18th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

Sunday Sesh at Five & 20

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon on the patio for some live, local music by Paolello & Gone! Grab a glass of your favorite beer, wine, or a cocktail from our newly revamped menu, sit back, and relax. Enjoy live music from Paolello & Gone, a self described back porch blues duo. Food will be provided by Over the Rainbow Food Truck! Space will be limited, all seating is first come, first served. Please note that we cannot guarantee seating for large groups during busy times/events. Please help us to keep our events going by following our posted safety guidelines. This is a free event. Please no outside food or beverages. To learn more about this event visit their website or call 716-793-9463.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Enjoy a comfortable afternoon by the fireplace at Arundel Cellars with a glass of your favorite Arundel wine, craft beer or cider and take in the sounds of local musicians. This Sunday the feature act will be Acoustic Ear Candy. Enjoy pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food all available for purchase at the event. This event will take place on Sunday July 18th from 1-4 p.m. For more information on this event please visit Arundel Cellars website or call 814-725-1079.

Kellars Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Kevin Downey Jr.

Comedian, columnist Kevin Downey, Jr. has been recently labeled, “refreshingly bizarre” by fellow comedian Joe Mulligan. He can be heard on The Bob and Tom Show, Sirius, and XM Satellite radio regularly. He’s been on Comedy Central, What Not to Wear, and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy where he got a much-needed haircut, and he has appeared on America’s Got Talent. He has a nationally released DVD called, “I’m not Gay, but Don’t Stop” which can be found on Amazon and Netflix. Kevin is not related to Robert Downey, Jr. Kevin will be at Kellars on July 16th & 17th at 7 p.m.

Goodell Gardens Summer Music Series

Thanks to generous sponsors, admission to the 2021 Summer Music Series is free-of-charge, though donations are gladly accepted! Summer Concerts are held from 7- 9 p.m. Gates open at 6:45. Bring your comfiest lawn chair (or borrow one of ours), your facemask, and your dancing shoes, and enjoy great music in a beautiful atmosphere! Concessions are typically available for purchase. Want to become a Goodell Member and enjoy free admission to these events? Become a member today! The 2021 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Erie Federal Credit Union, the Clarence E. Beyers Performance Fund at Erie Arts & Culture, and Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority. This week’s featured act will be Salmon Frank. to learn more about this event please visit their website.

Erie Seawolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves are home this week to take on the Bowie Baysox, the AA affiliate of the Baltimore Oriels. The games begin at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. For more information or to purchase tickets for these games, check out the Erie SeaWolves website.

Waterford Days

Since 1974 Waterford has been celebrating its history, heritage, and citizens with a variety of community celebrations. Every year, we enjoy a summer event the third full weekend of July. This is an opportunity to showcase our community, its churches, non-profits, booster groups, and businesses. Waterford Days will be all weekend long at Downtown Waterford. For more information please visit their website.

North East Fireman’s Cherry Festival Drive-thru

The North East Fire Department, in conjunction with Rusty Wheel Concessions and Catering, is pleased to announce drive-thru food sales during the traditional week of Cherry Festival. Instead of the traditional Cherry Festival, the North East Fire Department is holding a drive thru festival food event. This event will include hamburgers, hotdogs, fries, and of course cherry pies. This event will take place on July 16th from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday the 17th from Noon to 8 p.m. at Heard Memorial Park, the traditional festival grounds. For more information about this event please visit the North East Fire Department’s Facebook Page.

Hagen History Center Grand Re-Opening Weekend

This weekend the Hagen History Center will be open to the public at no charge with the help of sponsorships. Indoor tours will be given with the requirements of masks and social distancing guidelines. The reopening will include campus tours, food trucks, music and activity tables for children. After being closed for several months, please plan to join us for the campus-wide Grand Reopening of the Hagen History Center scheduled for the weekend of July 17th. The Hagen History Center is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information about this event please visit their website.

Candlelight Tours of Judson House

Guests are led through candlelit rooms to experience storytelling of long ago. Each room will be a different adventure into history given by trained historians. Join the Fort LeBoeuf Historical Society Judson House Museum on Saturday, July 17th from 6 to 8 p.m. for the Candlelight Tours. Admission is $5 per person and $3 for children ages 3 to 12. For more information about this event please visit their Facebook Page.