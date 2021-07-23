Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of July 23-25

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17-August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Summer Fun Weeks at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is celebrating some of the most-loved comedy genres and talent June 20th – August 7th with Summer Fun Weeks. Each week, the Comedy Center will honor a special type of comedy within the National Comedy Center featuring fun activities for all ages, special video programming and outdoor events, culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie at Comedy Center Park tied to a weekly theme, during their Riverside Saturday celebrations. This week’s theme is Comedy in the Workplace. From The Office to 30 Rock to even Cheers and M*A*S*H, workplace humor has been at the center of some of the most revered films and television shows of all time. Play hooky this week and spend time with your favorite comedy coworkers. For more information on this series of events, please visit the National Comedy Center’s website, or call 716-484-2222.

Riverside Saturdays at the National Comedy Center

Join the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York for their FREE “Riverside Saturday” series at Comedy Center Park, featuring a comedy variety show, acrobats, a showing of comedic films and more! Limited seating is available, so it is recommend that you bring lawn chairs and blankets. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. This event will also include music, an outdoor patio café/bar, and fun activities for the entire family. The Riverside Saturdays Series will take place on Saturday evenings culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie from June 26th through August 7th. Enjoy comedy in the museum all day and then some outdoor activities and beverages at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:45 p.m. This weeks movie is Airplane. The movie begins at 8:45 p.m. To learn more about this event call 716-484-2222 or visit the National Comedy Center’s website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on Sunday, July 18th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

Sunday Sesh at Five & 20

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon on the patio for some live, local music by Paolello & Gone! Grab a glass of your favorite beer, wine, or a cocktail from our newly revamped menu, sit back, and relax. Enjoy live music from Paolello & Gone, a self described back porch blues duo. Food will be provided by Over the Rainbow Food Truck! Space will be limited, all seating is first come, first served. Please note that we cannot guarantee seating for large groups during busy times/events. Please help us to keep our events going by following our posted safety guidelines. This is a free event. Please no outside food or beverages. To learn more about this event visit their website or call 716-793-9463.

Discover Presque Isle Days

The multi-day celebration aims to draw attention to the park’s numerous recreational opportunities and diverse natural ecosystems and to educate visitors on the importance of protecting our natural environment. The event occupies numerous areas of the park and offers more than 20 different family friendly recreational and educational opportunities. These opportunities include guided hikes, archery, pancake breakfasts, live music, sand sculpture competition, giant bonfire, and Presque Isle Lighthouse tours. While nearly all of the programs are free, donations are encouraged. This event will take place all weekend. For more information please visit their website or call 814-833-7424.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Jackie Fabulous

Comedian Jackie Fabulous captured America’s heart as a semi-finalist on the 2019 season of America’s Got Talent. She’s got charms that can make even Simon Cowell blush, as she was the only contestant Simon walked on stage to hug! Jackie Fabulous is a hilarious and affable stand-up comedian, writer, actor, producer, motivational speaker, and headliner who uses her jokes and sparkling nature to simultaneously entertain, encourage, and empower audiences while keeping them laughing, and easily navigating the comedy gamut from family friendly to naughty. She is so comedically versatile, she could work a bar mitzvah, a bachelorette party, or your uncle’s funeral. Jackie’s standup has been featured on the Arsenio Hall show, Gotham Comedy Live, FOX, BET, Last Comic Standing, Kevin Harts LOL Network and more. And you may have seen her memorable talking head and hosting moments on the CW, and NBC’s “I Do.” In addition to her television appearances, Jackie Fabulous is a paid regular and headliner at most of the top comedy clubs in the country, including The Comedy Cellar, The Hollywood Improv, The Laugh Factory, The Comedy and Magic Club, and the House of Comedy and Funny Bone clubs. “As the guy who discovered Jon Stewart, Ray Romano and a bunch of other star comics I have a sense of who has ‘it.’ Jackie Fabulous has it. I’d watch her do just about anything legal,” – Billy Grundfest (Founder of New York’s “Comedy Cellar”). When Jackie is not on tour with her standup, you’ll find her giving insightful keynote speeches and breakout sessions at corporate events and conferences, to sold out crowds. Jackie is a former lawyer who has lived an incredibly full life filled with love, tragedy, embarrassing moments, and hard lessons and she channels all of the above into relatable material and inspiring speaking engagements. More than just a funny lady, she is on a mission to inspire and empower women all over the world to Find The Funny In Their Flaws. Her signature talks and upcoming book within her hilarious “Find Your Fabulous” series will leave audiences feeling encouraged, uplifted, and inspired to conquer the ups and downs of life and work. Jackie will be at Kellar’s on July 23rd at 7 p.m. and July 24th at both 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets visit Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

Summer Drift MatsErie

Drift PAOHNY, Soft Gripp, IFD, and Buffalo Drift Culture present Summer MatsErie presented by Westlake Auto Repair. This event will feature Drifting, A Tandem Comp, and a Car Show! Bring your whips out or just come and check out all the fun! This event will take place all weekend long. There is a concession stand in the Pit Area compliments of Rusty wheel and also on July 25th on the Car Show Grandstand Side compliments of B &Y Concessions with Coca-Cola products, delicious food, and great snacks! There will also be security on site to help lesson any shenanigans around the vehicles. Please act responsibly. For more information about this event or to purchase tickets please visit Lake Erie Speedway’s website or call 814-725-3303.

Sidewalk Sunday- Hill District Flea

Each last Sunday of the month the Hill District holds their collaborative Sidewalk Sundays. This year it is free to vend for those who sign up in order to help strengthen our community of small businesses. This event will include music, food trucks, vendors, fashion, and more. The event is also free to attend. The event will take place on July 25th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information please visit their website or Facebook page.

Christmas in July

Tis the season for Christmas in July at Sunview Golf. This event will take place on Sunday, July 25th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunview Golf will be transformed into a winter wonderland. This event includes free mini-golf for kids with an adult purchase. Enjoy free popcorn, festive refreshments, Christmas cookies, a coloring contest, giveaways every fifteen minutes, and loads of Christmas fun. To learn more about this event please visit their Facebook page or call 814-734-5098.