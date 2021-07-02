Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of July 2nd-4th

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

My PI 100 Challenge

This year we celebrate 100 years of Presque Isle as one of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks. That’s 100 years of outdoor fun and natural beauty as your very own Presque Isle State Park. This challenge invites you to get out to Presque Isle and do the things that you love. Define your own personal challenge at Presque Isle and relate that challenge to the number 100. You could walk, paddle, or bike 100 miles. You could also pick up 100 pieces of trash or find 100 pieces of beach glass. Your challenge is only limited to your imagination and can be done overtime and at your own pace. This event will be held from June 1-August 31 and will be held 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit Discoverpi.com.

Summer Fun Weeks at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is celebrating some of the most-loved comedy genres and talent June 20th – August 7th with Summer Fun Weeks. Each week, the Comedy Center will honor a special type of comedy within the National Comedy Center featuring fun activities for all ages, special video programming and outdoor events, culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie at Comedy Center Park tied to a weekly theme, during their Riverside Saturday celebrations. This week’s theme is Comedy in the Workplace. From The Office to 30 Rock to even Cheers and M*A*S*H, workplace humor has been at the center of some of the most revered films and television shows of all time. Play hooky this week and spend time with your favorite comedy coworkers. For more information on this series of events, please visit the National Comedy Center’s website, or call 716-484-2222.

Riverside Saturdays at the National Comedy Center

Join the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York for their FREE “Riverside Saturday” series at Comedy Center Park, featuring a comedy variety show, acrobats, a showing of Groundhog Day and more! Limited seating is available, so it is recommend that you bring lawn chairs and blankets. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. This event will also include music, an outdoor patio cafe/bar, and fun activities for the entire family. The Riverside Saturdays Series will take place on Saturday evenings culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie from June 26th through August 7th. Enjoy comedy in the museum all day and then some outdoor activities and beverages at 7 pm with the movie starting at 8:45 p.m. To learn more about this event call 716-484-2222 or visit the National Comedy Center’s website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on Sunday July 4th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17-August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Erie Seawolves Baseball

The Erie Seawolves return home this week to take on the Reading Fighting Phillies, the AA affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. This series will also include fireworks after the games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The games begin at 7:05 p.m. this weekend. For more information or to purchase tickets for these games, check out the Erie Seawolves website.

Goodell Gardens Summer Concert Series

Bring your comfiest lawn chair (or borrow one from Goodell Gardens), your facemask, and your dancing shoes, and enjoy great music in a beautiful atmosphere at Goodell Gardens. Summer Concerts are held from 7- 9 pm Gates open at 6:45. Thanks to the generous sponsors, admission to the 2021 Summer Music Series is free-of-charge, though donations are gladly accepted! This Friday night is Seann Clark & Friends. Concessions are typically available for purchase. Registration for this event is required, but tickets are free. To learn more about this event or to register, call 814-734-6699 or visit Goodell Garden’s website.

1650 Fridays

Make your way downtown to shop, eat, and drink at unique small businesses and support local #1650Friday. When you tag the Erie Downtown Partnership and #1650Friday at a participating downtown business at any point this Friday, you will be entered to win a $50 downtown gift certificate from the Erie Downtown Partnership that can be redeemed at any one of 60 great locations. This event takes place on Friday July 2nd. For more information about this event visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

Lights Over Lake Erie

The City of Erie is proud to present Lights Over Lake Erie. This event returns to Dobbins Landing on Saturday July 3rd. The show begins at 10 p.m. Spectators can view the fireworks from Dobbins Landing, public areas along the waterfront, the Bluffs, and Presque Isle State Park. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Boro with the Works

A fun filled community event near Mallory Lake on Edinboro University campus. There will also be a firework display at 10 p.m. provided by Flagship Fireworks LLC. This event will also include local food trucks, DJ Millennium Sound Productions, and a patriotic performance by the Concert Band of Northwest PA. This event is a great tradition for all ages and will take place on July 3rd from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information please visit their website.

LEAF’s Open Market

LEAF Open Markets will run biweekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 8th Street side of Frontier Park. The regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more – but is limited to necessities – “grocery shopping outdoors” – when Covid-19 is at greater risk. The vendors for this event include Majestic Baking Company, Post Apples, After the Fall Cider, Cafe 7-10, Allburn Florist, Blooming Valley Farms, Erie Ale Works, and more. To learn more about this event, visit their website.

Saturday Guided Tours at the Erie Art Museum

Interested in learning more about the works on display at the Erie Art Museum? Take a guided tour of the current exhibits for additional insight and history. Tours will take place each Saturday at 1 p.m. and will last approximately 40 minutes to an hour. Registration is required and space is limited for this event. This event is free for members, and non-members pay Museum admission. For more information on this event or to register please visit the Erie Art Museum’s website or call 814-459-5477.