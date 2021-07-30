Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of July 30-August 1

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17-August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Sunday Sesh at Five & 20

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon on the patio for some live, local music by Paolello & Gone! Grab a glass of your favorite beer, wine, or a cocktail from our newly revamped menu, sit back, and relax. Enjoy live music from Paolello & Gone, a self described back porch blues duo. Food will be provided by Over the Rainbow Food Truck! Space will be limited, all seating is first come, first served. Please note that we cannot guarantee seating for large groups during busy times/events. Please help us to keep our events going by following our posted safety guidelines. This is a free event. Please no outside food or beverages. To learn more about this event visit their website or call 716-793-9463.

Summer Fun Weeks at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is celebrating some of the most-loved comedy genres and talent June 20th – August 7th with Summer Fun Weeks. Each week, the Comedy Center will honor a special type of comedy within the National Comedy Center featuring fun activities for all ages, special video programming and outdoor events, culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie at Comedy Center Park tied to a weekly theme, during their Riverside Saturday celebrations. This week’s theme is Comedy in the Workplace. From The Office to 30 Rock to even Cheers and M*A*S*H, workplace humor has been at the center of some of the most revered films and television shows of all time. Play hooky this week and spend time with your favorite comedy coworkers. For more information on this series of events, please visit the National Comedy Center’s website, or call 716-484-2222.

Riverside Saturdays at the National Comedy Center

Join the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York for their FREE “Riverside Saturday” series at Comedy Center Park, featuring a comedy variety show, acrobats, a showing of comedic films and more! Limited seating is available, so it is recommend that you bring lawn chairs and blankets. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. This event will also include music, an outdoor patio café/bar, and fun activities for the entire family. The Riverside Saturdays Series will take place on Saturday evenings culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie from June 26th through August 7th. Enjoy comedy in the museum all day and then some outdoor activities and beverages at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:45 p.m. This weeks movie is Blues Brothers. The movie begins at 8:45 p.m. To learn more about this event call 716-484-2222 or visit the National Comedy Center’s website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Brian Saint

Today, his time is mostly spent performing and speaking to corporate groups across the country, live and virtually. His live magic show has made him nationally and even internationally known. Because of this, he’s had multiple TV appearances, including NBC, FOX and The CW. He has also won multiple awards. In 2018, Bryan fooled Penn & Teller on the season finale of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and was invited to close their Las Vegas show. In addition to performing in Vegas, he has also been a featured magician and performer at the world-famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA. Catch Brian at Kellar’s on July 30th and 31st at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets to this show, please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on Sunday, July 18th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves return home to take on the Akron Rubber Ducks this weekend. Games for this weekend are set for Friday, July 30th at 7:05 p.m., Saturday, July 31st at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, August 1st at 1:35 p.m. This series will also include multiple promotions including fireworks on Friday, a camo cap giveaway on Saturday, and the ability to play catch on the field after the game on Sunday. To learn more about this series or to purchase tickets visit the SeaWolves’ website or call 814-456-1300.

Lake Erie Cyclefest and Downtown Concert

Experience breathtaking landscapes and Erie County’s abundant natural resources on safe and spectacular routes, while enjoying the type of community that can only be found at a cycling festival! Four distinct rides will guide cyclists of all ages and abilities around Erie’s vast terrain – along sandy beaches and through old growth forests, across our vibrant downtown and our rolling country hills.

As always, event proceeds from Lake Erie Cyclefest will benefit local charities. The 2021 beneficiaries are Asbury Woods, Because You Care, Erie Downtown Partnership and Presque Isle Partnership. The first 200 cyclists to register for two or more rides will receive a Lake Erie Cyclefest sling shoulder bag. After Cyclefest, head on over to Perry Square for a free concert and vendor fair featuring Wave Trails and Tiny Paper Boats. Music begins at 7:30 p.m. Local food and beverage vendors will be set up in West Perry Square along with bicycle shops and cycling merchandise vendors. For more information about this event please visit their website or call 814-454-1000.

WQLN Sounds Around Town

WQLN’s Sounds Around Town series of free concerts and TV & radio broadcasts, launched in 2014, will return with four free Friday evening concerts, July 9 to July 30, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach St., Erie, (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is once again invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you’ll get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. We’ll record the concerts live and air them on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights this summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. Showtime for each 60- to 90-minute concert is 7:30 p.m. with the exception of the first concert, on July 9, which begins at 7 p.m. WQLN PBS NPR production will begin at 6 p.m., and guests are invited to come early. This is also a free event. For more information on this event please visit WQLN’s website or call 814-864-3001.

Goodell Gardens Summer Music Series

Thanks to generous sponsors, admission to the 2021 Summer Music Series is free-of-charge, though donations are gladly accepted! Summer Concerts are held from 7- 9 p.m. Gates open at 6:45 p.m. Bring your comfiest lawn chair (or borrow one of ours), your facemask, and your dancing shoes, and enjoy great music in a beautiful atmosphere! Concessions are typically available for purchase. Want to become a Goodell Member and enjoy free admission to these events? Become a member today! The 2021 Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Erie Federal Credit Union, the Clarence E. Beyers Performance Fund at Erie Arts & Culture, and Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority. This week’s featured act will be Patchouli & Terra Guitarra. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

LEAF’s Open Market

LEAF Open Markets will run biweekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 8th Street side of Frontier Park. The regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more – but is limited to necessities – “grocery shopping outdoors” – when Covid-19 is at greater risk. The vendors for this event include Majestic Baking Company, Post Apples, After the Fall Cider, Cafe 7-10, Allburn Florist, Blooming Valley Farms, Erie Ale Works, and more. To learn more about this event, visit their website.

Happy Together Tour

An outrageous concert comes to town on Saturday, July 31st at 8 p.m. This concert will feature multiple acts including The Turtles, Gary Puckett, The Association, Classics IV, The Vogues, and The Cowsills. The concert will also be taking place at Erie Insurance Arena. For more information about this event head over to Erie Events Website, or call 814-452-4857.

Brews and Hoses

Lake City Fire Company’s First Annual Brews and Hoses Brewfest! The Lake City Fire Company will be hosting this event in two different groups, 12 to 3 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m. They will be joined by Leaf Lover LLC, Black Monk Brewery, Twisted Elk Brewery, Cloven Hoof Brewery, Bent Run Brewing Co, John Russell Brewing Co, North Country Brewing, Blissful Meads, Riverside Brewing, and the Erie County Home Brewers Association and others. There will also be live entertainment, and serving up our famous sausage sandwiches, and hot dogs! The admission price at either time slot is $25 per person and designated drivers are free. The admission price gets you onto the grounds and pays for your tasting session. There will also be live entertainment along with the famous sausage sandwiches and hot dogs. For more information please check out the Lake City Fire Company’s Facebook page.

Wines, Brews, Spirits, and Food Truck Festival

Lake Erie Speedway Wine, Brews, Spirits, and Food Truck Festival presented by Presque Isle Downs & Casino will take place Saturday, July 31, 2021. Band Performances include The Theory of Evolution from 2-4 p.m., Theory of and The Breeze Band from 5-7 p.m. Admission tickets include samples at Wine, Brews, and Spirits vendors. Wine Admission ticket holders will also receive a commemorative glass and a sample piece of chocolate from Edinboro ChocolatErie. Admission does not include samples from Food Truck vendors. All Ticket Sales are Final. The event will be held rain or shine. The event will include live music, craft vendors, wine, brews, spirit vendors, food trucks and more. For more information about this event including the participating food trucks, please visit the Lake Erie Speedway website, or call 814-752-3303.