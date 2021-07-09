Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of July 9-11

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

My PI 100 Challenge

This year we celebrate 100 years of Presque Isle as one of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks. That’s 100 years of outdoor fun and natural beauty as your very own Presque Isle State Park. This challenge invites you to get out to Presque Isle and do the things that you love. Define your own personal challenge at Presque Isle and relate that challenge to the number 100. You could walk, paddle, or bike 100 miles. You could also pick up 100 pieces of trash or find 100 pieces of beach glass. Your challenge is only limited to your imagination and can be done overtime and at your own pace. This event will be held from June 1-August 31 and will be held 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit Discoverpi.com.

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17-August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Summer Fun Weeks at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is celebrating some of the most-loved comedy genres and talent June 20th – August 7th with Summer Fun Weeks. Each week, the Comedy Center will honor a special type of comedy within the National Comedy Center featuring fun activities for all ages, special video programming and outdoor events, culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie at Comedy Center Park tied to a weekly theme, during their Riverside Saturday celebrations. This week’s theme is Comedy in the Workplace. From The Office to 30 Rock to even Cheers and M*A*S*H, workplace humor has been at the center of some of the most revered films and television shows of all time. Play hooky this week and spend time with your favorite comedy coworkers. For more information on this series of events, please visit the National Comedy Center’s website, or call 716-484-2222.

Riverside Saturdays at the National Comedy Center

Join the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York for their FREE “Riverside Saturday” series at Comedy Center Park, featuring a comedy variety show, acrobats, a showing of Groundhog Day and more! Limited seating is available, so it is recommend that you bring lawn chairs and blankets. Beer, wine, and snacks will be available for purchase. This event will also include music, an outdoor patio cafe/bar, and fun activities for the entire family. The Riverside Saturdays Series will take place on Saturday evenings culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie from June 26th through August 7th. Enjoy comedy in the museum all day and then some outdoor activities and beverages at 7 p.m. with the movie starting at 8:45 p.m. This weeks movie is Sister Act. The movie begins at 8:45 p.m. To learn more about this event call 716-484-2222 or visit the National Comedy Center’s website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on July 11th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

Saturday Guided Tours at the Erie Art Museum

Interested in learning more about the works on display at the Erie Art Museum? Take a guided tour of the current exhibits for additional insight and history. Tours will take place each Saturday at 1 p.m. and will last approximately 40 minutes to an hour. Registration is required and space is limited for this event. This event is free for members; non-members pay Museum admission. For more information on this event or to register please visit the Erie Art Museum’s website or call 814-459-5477.

MIAC Presents Brian Stokes Mitchell

Dubbed “the leading man” by the New York Times, Brian Stokes Mitchell has enjoyed a career that spans Broadway, television, film, and concert appearances with the county’s finest conductors and orchestras. He has earned Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me Kate, and received nominations for his performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson’s King Hedley II, and Ragtime. You can catch Brian Stokes at the D’Angelo Center at Mercyhurst University on July 9th at 7:30 p.m. For more information about this event check out their website or call 814-824-3000.

Erie Playhouse presents Into the Woods… Sort of

A west Millcreek grassy field surrounded by trees becomes an enchanted world of magic beans, towering giants, and handsome princes as the setting for the Erie Playhouse’s first fully staged LIVE musical in over a year – the darkly humorous and hauntingly beautiful masterpiece by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, Into the Woods. As the Baker and his Wife travel through the forest trying to reverse a witch’s curse, they come across Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, and other famous storybook characters all in search of their own wishes…but “happily ever after” turns into a tale of “be careful what you wish for” when granted wishes have unexpected effects. This is Sondheim at his finest, with such memorable songs as “Children Will Listen” and “No One Is Alone.” Pack up some folding chairs and blankets and join us for a live outdoor theatre experience! Alcohol not permitted. Please note: ALL COVID restrictions will be enforced. This show will take place on July 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, and 17 at 6:30 p.m. For more information on this show please visit the Erie Playhouse website.

Formula DRIFT- Borderlands

Formula DRIFT is an extremely exciting sport for competitors and spectators alike. The North American series is recognized as the leading international drifting championship, attracting drivers from around the world. Established on the streets of Japan, drifting has evolved into a worldwide competitive sport that challenges the drivers skill while demanding a great deal from their vehicle in terms of power and strength. Drifting is a driving technique where the driver internationally oversteers, creating a loss of traction and plumes of tire smoke while maintaining control through a number of turns. This event will take place at the Lake Erie Speedway on July 9 starting at 7:30 p.m. and July 10 starting at 3:30 p.m. For more information about this event please call 814-725-3303 or visit Lake Erie Speedway’s website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Eric Jones and Jon Armstrong

Eric Jones has made a name for himself in the world of magic. Armed with sleight-of-hand, Eric dazzles his audiences with his digital dexterity. He uses these tools to deceive, entertain and astonish his audiences with his mind-blowing illusions. Ordinary, everyday items become objects of fancy as Eric delicately handles them. Coins multiply, cards fly, and audiences stunned. An award-winning performer, Eric’s magic has been showcased at Magic Castle in Hollywood, CA, New York City’s Monday Night Magic, the longest-running Off-Broadway magic show in NYC, Masters of Illusion and on Comedy Central. Eric has appeared on television in 19 countries spanning 5 continents and has wowed dozens of A-List celebrities all over the globe with his Breathtaking close-up magic. As an author, performer, consultant, magician, and corporate entertainer. His expertise is sought out by Fortune 500 companies such as Merrill Lynch, State Farm, and Coca-Cola. As a corporate entertainer, Eric Jones performs some of the most spellbinding illusions imaginable that leaves the audience mystified. Eric was a contestant on Season 2 of Penn & Teller: Fool Us where he successfully fooled the duo and managed to trick the two masters of magic. Eric Jones was a semi-finalist on Season 12 of NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Winner of numerous awards, including Close Up Magician of the Year, Jon Armstrong is best known for his world-class magical talent and for being funny. Not just magician funny—actually funny. Jon honed both skills beginning at age 20, when he became the resident magician at Disney World, and then a recurring headliner at Caesar’s Magical Empire. Soon after, Jon started touring all over the world, performing in over 30 countries to date. You also have seen him amaze Kathy Lee on “The Today Show”, cause Penn on CW’s “Penn and Teller: Fool Us” to exclaim his act as “the most original I’ve ever seen!”, and have Jay Leno profess his love to him on “The Tonight Show.” When you see him live, Jon hopes that you laugh loudly, are amazed by his skills, and most of all, feel like you made a new friend. These shows will take place on July 9 & 10 at 7 p.m. and a Sunday Matinee at 12:30 p.m. on July 11th. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets visit Kellar’s website, or call 814-461-0911.

Erie Philharmonic/WQLN Sounds Around Town

WQLN’s Sounds Around Town series of free concerts and TV & radio broadcasts, launched in 2014, will return with four free Friday evening concerts, July 9 – July 30, outdoors at WQLN, 8425 Peach St., Erie, (indoors in case of inclement weather), featuring all local bands. Each year, music lovers of all ages enjoy WQLN’s Sounds Around Town free concerts in the picturesque setting of WQLN’s wooded pavilion. The public is once again invited and encouraged to bring their picnic blankets and festival chairs for four family-friendly evenings of local entertainment. As an added bonus, you’ll get a peek at the behind-the-scenes operation of WQLN PBS NPR production. The concerts will be recorded live and aired on WQLN PBS on Thursday nights this summer and on WQLN NPR throughout the coming year. Showtime for each 60-90 minute concert is 7:30 p.m. WQLN PBS NPR production will begin at 6:00 p.m., and guests are invited to come early. This is a free event. For more information, please visit WQLN’s website or call 814-864-3001.

Panegyri Greek Festival

It’s the return of the annual summer tradition with a modified experience. Welcome to the annual Greek Festival. This time the event will be walk-thru/take-out only due to planning in advance for this large event and restrictions that had been in place. Experience delicious Greek cuisine and pastries. There will be a limited menu this year listed on their website. This festival will take place on July 9 &10 from Noon to 7 p.m. at the Assumption Greek Church. For more information about this event please visit their Facebook Page or call 814-838-8808.

Local Lovin- Erie Pop Up Shop

Shop local and shop safely! Join unique local makers for a monthly Pop Up Shop with rotating vendors from the Erie area. There will be a little bit of everything available. This is a socially distanced shopping event and masks are required inside the space. We set up inside and outside of the studio space. BYOC – Bring your own chair to sit outside and enjoy the music and festivities, if you’d like. Parking is available off of 21st & Peach past the Hallman Chevrolet paved car lot in the dirt/grass lot. The food lined up for this event includes Tater Tater Food Truck. The music lined up for this event includes LUCiD from noon to 2 p.m. The vendor lineup includes Erie Ale Works, Mill Creek Coffee Co., Andora’s Bubble Tea, Sanibellie Earring Designs, Politisticks, Prather Jewelry Studio, Taylor Made Pots, The Catnip Gardner, Broken EGG Clay, Shop Cosmic Dreams, Lake Erie Pasta, Grounded, Flagship City Press, Purrista Cat Cafe, Kim and Kam Designs, and more! Interested in participating? Email: LocalLovinErie@gmail.com or visit their Facebook Page for more information.

Erie Food Truck Festival

The festival has been organized to benefit the Iroquois School District Foundation. Your $15 advance ticket includes an Erie Food Truck Festival pint glass, access to local food trucks, and a fun filled lineup of local bands including headliner, The Groove. The Food Truck Festival will be held at the former GE Fields at Water & Main Streets in Lawrence Park from 3-8 p.m. on July 10th. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit their website.

Arundel Cellars Sunday Concert Series

Enjoy a comfortable afternoon by the fireplace at Arundel Cellars with a glass of your favorite Arundel wine, craft beer or cider and take in the sounds of local musicians. This Sunday the feature act will be Acoustic Ear Candy. Enjoy pints and pitchers of craft beer, glasses of premium wine, soft drinks and food all available for purchase at the event. This event will take place on Sunday July 11t from 1-4 p.m. For more information on this event please visit Arundel Cellars website or call 814-725-1079.

Sunday Sesh at Five & 20

Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon on the patio for some live, local music by Paolello & Gone! Grab a glass of your favorite beer, wine, or a cocktail from our newly revamped menu, sit back, and relax. Enjoy live music from Paolello & Gone, a self described back porch blues duo. Food will be provided by Over the Rainbow Food Truck! Space will be limited, all seating is first come, first served. Please note that we cannot guarantee seating for large groups during busy times/events. Please help us to keep our events going by following our posted safety guidelines. This is a free event. Please no outside food or beverages. To learn more about this event visit their website or call 716-793-9463.

Second Sundays at Art Museum

The Erie Art Museum is once again hosting Second Sundays in person! Second Sundays are perfect for spending time with your kids at the Museum. Different art making activities every Second Sunday of the month. Admission is Pay-What-You-Wish. The next Second Sunday will take place July 11 from 2-4 p.m. For more information please call 814-459-5477 or visit the Erie Art Museum’s website.