Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of June 18-20

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

My PI 100 Challenge

This year we celebrate 100 years of Presque Isle as one of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks. That’s 100 years of outdoor fun and natural beauty as your very own Presque Isle State Park. This challenge invites you to get out to Presque Isle and do the things that you love. Define your own personal challenge at Presque Isle and relate that challenge to the number 100. You could walk, paddle, or bike 100 miles. You could also pick up 100 pieces of trash or find 100 pieces of beach glass. Your challenge is only limited to your imagination and can be done overtime and at your own pace. This event will be held from June 1-August 31 and will be held 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit Discoverpi.com.

LGBTQ+ Juried Art Exhibit

The 2021 LGBTQ Juried Art Exhibit has been made possible by a grant from Erie Arts & Culture, the generosity of our supporters, the dedication of our amazing volunteers and many talented artists! Please stop into the Blasco Library during the month of June and take in this beautiful show. The exhibit will be open from June 11-30 during regular library hours on the second floor of the Blasco Library. For more information about this exhibit please visit their Facebook page.

Erie Seawolves Baseball

The Erie Seawolves are home this weekend at UPMC Park as they take on the Altoona Curve, the AA affiliates of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Games this weekend will take place at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 1:35 p.m. on Sunday. For more information about these games or to purchase tickets, please call 814-456-1300 or visit their website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Mitch Fatel

Mitch has been showcasing his talent to rave reviews for 30 years now. His resume, too extensive to list in it’s entirety, includes 2 Comedy Central specials (one of which was voted #6 all time by viewers) and 3 best selling CD’s. He has appeared on almost every Late Night Comedy Show and in 2006 he has taken home honors as the Best Comedian at the HBO Aspen Comedy Festival. In 2018 he is filming his next 1 hour special for release in early 2019 and he is currently co-host of the new PUNCH-lines Podcast (Punchlinespodcast.com) which studies and dissects the psychology and similarities of stand up comedy and mixed martial arts at the same time. He also has a son and his wife is very hot. Shows will take place on June 18th & 19th at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17-August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

All Star Monster Truck Show

The All Star Monster Trucks presented by Marquette Savings Bank return Father’s Day Weekend to The Lake Erie Speedway driven by Pro Waste for 2 huge shows Friday and Saturday Night June 18th and 19th. Affordable family fun, the earlier you buy tickets, the more you save! First 100 Adults save 60% off the regular price, plus kids seats are still just $10! Six of the nations best All Star Monster Trucks will do battle in Best Trick, Side by Side Racing and Freestyle. All new trucks never before seen in Erie including the monster dinosaur Jurassic Attack, Buckshot, Kamikaze, Storm Damage, Hurricane Force, and Toxic. Line up is subject to change! Plus see handlebar banging Pro ATV racing and take a ride in the all new Identity Theft monster ride experience! Upgrade your experience with our Track Party Pass! See the 10,000 pound All Star Monster Trucks up close, enjoy the Monster Bounce House, Monster Toy Box and more. This event will take place Father’s Day Weekend Friday & Saturday June 18th & 19th. VIP Early Access Track Party & Monster Rides start at 5:00 PM. General Admission gates open at 5:30 PM. Track Party from 5:30 to 7:00 PM. Showtime at 7:30. For more information on this event or to purchase tickets, visit Lake Erie Speedway’s website or call 814-725-3303.

Red, Whites and BBQ

Enjoy summer fare and “patriotic pairings” at this new event. Please be aware that this event will work a little differently from previous years due to COVID-19 safety regulations. Tickets are $25 plus tax and ticketing fees — $2.53/ticket TicketBud/Stripe fees — can not be refunded for any reason. Tickets are good for one day only. You will be required to choose a specific date when purchasing your ticket. This event will take place Friday through Monday, June 18-21; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Each ticket includes food pairing at each of over 20 wineries, a gift, and a digital recipe booklet. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, please visit the Lake Erie Wine Country Wineries website.

Erie BBQ and Brew Fest

Bring your whole family out to Erie BBQ & Brew Father’s Day weekend for lots BBQ, Brews & Fun! St Nick’s Grove will be BBQ & Brew Heaven for the weekend. Local BBQ’s, Breweries, Wineries & Distilleries will be offering their best food & drink. Live music all weekend. Contests, Games and a TON of FUN! Join us and get your fill of your favorite local BBQ & Brews. This event will take place at St Nick’s Grove at 5131 Old French Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 19th & 20th. For more information on this event, please visit their website.

LEAF’s Open Market

LEAF Open Markets will run biweekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 8th Street side of Frontier Park. The regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more – but is limited to necessities – “grocery shopping outdoors” – when Covid-19 is at greater risk. The vendors for this event include Majestic Baking Company, Post Apples, After the Fall Cider, Cafe 7-10, Allburn Florist, Blooming Valley Farms, Erie Ale Works, and more. To learn more about this event, visit their website.

Spikeball Grand Slam

Spikeball Roundnet Association will host a Spikeball grand slam in Erie for the first time in 2021. Spikeball is the fastest growing sport among millennials with more than 150 million games played and more than 20 million players around the globe. The nationally touring event will take place at Erie Bank Sports Park on June 19th from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 20th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information on this event such as registration, please visit the Spikeball Roundnet Association’s website.

Equipment Day at the Erie Zoo

Children of all ages are invited to join the Erie Zoo in celebrating Equipment Day on Saturday, June 19th from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Equipment Day allows kids to get up close and interact with heavy-duty machinery that you would typically see on a construction site; including dump trucks, a fire truck, excavators, tractors, and more.

All machines displayed are supplied by local vendors. Please note, this year some machines may have limited interaction and those that can be interacted with will be at the parents’ own risk due to Covid-19. In addition to the machinery, handouts will be provided by Pro-Waste, Barnhart Transportation Inc. and Chick-fil-A while supplies last. And did we mention? The first 1,000 kids will receive a plastic construction hat sponsored by Chick-fil-A. So be sure to arrive early! This event is free with paid admission or a Zoo Membership. For more information regarding this event, please visit the Erie Zoo’s website or call 814-459-5477.

Saturday Guided Tours at the Erie Art Museum

Interested in learning more about the works on display at the Erie Art Museum? Take a guided tour of the current exhibits for additional insight and history. Tours will take place each Saturday at 1 p.m. and will last approximately 40 minutes to an hour. Registration is required and space is limited for this event. This event is free for members, and non-members pay Museum admission. For more information on this event or to register please visit the Erie Art Museum’s website or call 814-459-5477.

Summer Fun Weeks at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is celebrating some of the most-loved comedy genres and talent June 20 – August 7 with Summer Fun Weeks. Each week, the Comedy Center will honor a special type of comedy within the National Comedy Center featuring fun activities for all ages, special video programming and outdoor events, culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie at Comedy Center Park tied to a weekly theme, during their Riverside Saturday celebrations. Fore more information on this series of events, please visit the National Comedy Center’s website, or call 716-484-2222.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on Sunday June 20th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. featuring Skyler Otto-Smith. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.