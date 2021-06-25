Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of June 25-27

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

My PI 100 Challenge

This year we celebrate 100 years of Presque Isle as one of Pennsylvania’s 121 state parks. That’s 100 years of outdoor fun and natural beauty as your very own Presque Isle State Park. This challenge invites you to get out to Presque Isle and do the things that you love. Define your own personal challenge at Presque Isle and relate that challenge to the number 100. You could walk, paddle, or bike 100 miles. You could also pick up 100 pieces of trash or find 100 pieces of beach glass. Your challenge is only limited to your imagination and can be done overtime and at your own pace. This event will be held from June 1-August 31 and will be held 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit Discoverpi.com.

LGBTQ+ Juried Art Exhibit

The 2021 LGBTQ Juried Art Exhibit has been made possible by a grant from Erie Arts & Culture, the generosity of our supporters, the dedication of our amazing volunteers and many talented artists! Please stop into the Blasco Library during the month of June and take in this beautiful show. The exhibit will be open from June 11-30 during regular library hours on the second floor of the Blasco Library. For more information about this exhibit please visit their Facebook page.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Doc Dixon

For more than 25 years, Doc Dixon has performed for clubs, resorts and corporate events across the country. He has fooled Penn & Teller on the hit TV show Penn & Teller: Fool Us. He has performed on The Late Late Show with James Corden and has twice entertained at The White House. Magic’s #1 trade journal said, “Doc is one of the truly great working magicians and a hilarious performer. He is inspiring on every level.” Shows will take place on June 25th & 26th at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets please visit Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

Red, Whites and BBQ

Enjoy summer fare and “patriotic pairings” at this new event. Please be aware that this event will work a little differently from previous years due to COVID-19 safety regulations. Tickets are $25 plus tax and ticketing fees — $2.53/ticket TicketBud/Stripe fees — can not be refunded for any reason. Tickets are good for one day only. You will be required to choose a specific date when purchasing your ticket. This event will take place Friday through Monday, June 18-21; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Each ticket includes food pairing at each of over 20 wineries, a gift, and a digital recipe booklet. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, please visit the Lake Erie Wine Country Wineries website.

Summer Fun Weeks at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is celebrating some of the most-loved comedy genres and talent June 20th – August 7th with Summer Fun Weeks. Each week, the Comedy Center will honor a special type of comedy within the National Comedy Center featuring fun activities for all ages, special video programming and outdoor events, culminating with a free outdoor comedy movie at Comedy Center Park tied to a weekly theme, during their Riverside Saturday celebrations. Fore more information on this series of events, please visit the National Comedy Center’s website, or call 716-484-2222.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on Sunday June 20th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. featuring Skyler Otto-Smith. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17-August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

A Look Back- A History of the LGBTQ+ Community

“A Look Back, A history of the LGBTQ+ Community in Erie, PA” is set for a second run. This local LGBTQ+ history display was first exhibited during Pride month of 2019. It will be exhibited for a second time at Blasco Library from June 1st through June 30th. The exhibit has been refreshed and expanded and can be seen on the second floor, close to the LGBTQ+ juried art exhibit. Don’t miss “A Look Back: A History of the LGBTQ+ Community on Erie, PA”! This weekend the event will take place on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on this event please visit the Erie LGBT+ History Project Facebook Page.

Drag Queen Bingo

Come out and have some fun at Erie’s Drag Queen Bingo. Over $2,000 in cash prizes. There will also be some crazy door prizes given away at this event as well. Join your favorite drag queens Rebecca Mae, Michelle Michael’s, and Priscilla Godzilla for a crazy night of bingo and fun. This event will be held at the Zem Zem Shrine Club and starts at 7:15 p.m. For more information on this event visit their Facebook page.

Erie Philharmonic Summer Concerts

Bring your lawn chair or blanket and get ready for a summer of live music. The Erie Philharmonic is proud to announce its schedule for an unprecedented free 17 concert tour titled “In Your Hometown.”

From Meadville to North East, and everywhere in between, the music is heading directly to your hometown. The perfect family concert with a full orchestra performing the beloved tale of Peter and the Wolf and more. This event includes a pre-concert activities from the Erie Playhouse and the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum one hour prior to concert. This event will take place Friday, June 25th at 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 27th at 3 p.m. For more information about this event please visit the Erie Philharmonic’s website.

Berry Sweet Weekends

Stop by the Courtyard Winery all weekend and enjoy fresh strawberries from local growers piled high on a freshly made shortcake topped with whipped goodness. This event will take place at the Courtyard Winery all weekend long from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. For more information on this event please call 814-725-0236 or visit their website.

Erie Pride Fest (Virtual)

The NWPA Pride Alliance, Inc., has announced that the upcoming PrideFest scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021 will be held virtually for the second year in a row. Given the continued uncertainty surrounding in-person gatherings amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization voted to host a virtual event out of an abundance of caution. NWPA Pride Alliance will once again partner with the Erie Playhouse to present Erie Virtual Pride 2021 on the LECOM Stage at the Playhouse.

PrideFest will include Playhouse performances and scenes from shows such as “Rent”, “Kinky Boots”, and “Into the Woods.” There will also be drag queen performances and speakers including U.S. Senator Bob Casey and Erie Mayor Joe Schember. There will also be group discussions with Playhouse members about the LGBTQ+ community’s impact on theater. Further information regarding the event, including streaming platforms and performers, will be available on NWPA Pride’s Facebook page and website prior to the event.

Pets in the Park Parade

Dress your pet up & get ready for the 2nd Annual Pets in the Park Pet Parade! The Park Pet Parade will take place in Gibson Park, North East PA 16428. The parade will begin at 12 p.m. and pre-registration starts at 11 a.m. The theme for this year is: 2021 OLYMPICS! Dress your pet up as an athlete or your favorite country! We will have different awards for: best dressed, owner/pet look alike, and more! $10 per dog for online/pre-registration. $15 per dog for same-day/in-person registration. Pre-Registration begins at 11 a.m. The Parade around Gibson Park begins at noon. From 12:30-1 p.m. there will be an Award Ceremony. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. there will be a Pet Market in the Park with live music from the Roof Top Project. All proceeds from the event will go directly to Because You Care Animal Rescue & Adoption. For more information about this event please visit their Facebook page.

Movie Nights at UPMC Park

Movie Nights at UPMC Park are back! Admission is $5 per ticket (plus a $1.50 per ticket online ordering fee). Children ages three and younger receive free admission and do not need a ticket. Tickets can be purchased in advance at SeaWolves.com or the UPMC Park ticket office at 831 French Street. On June 26, the featured movie will be Shrek. The gates to the stadium open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 8 p.m. For more information about this event or to purchase tickets please visit Erie SeaWolves’ website or call 814-456-1300.

Jackson Kayak Demo Day

Visit the Fish USA Pro Shop to demo the top Jackson Kayak Models. Visit the Pro Shop between the hours of 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to schedule your time. Demos will take place at Gravel Pit Park. A Jackson Kayak manufacturer representative will be available to answer all of your kayak related questions. A Fish USA Product Specialist will be available to answer all of your fishing related questions. This event will also include a free hot dog cookout along with fun games. To learn more about this event please visit their website or Facebook page.

Paws & Pistons Barking Lot Party Car Cruise

Join the Anna Shelter for a fun Sunday afternoon on June 27th from 2 to 6 p.m. at the IMBC Campus parking lot next to the Anna Shelter Wellness Center on West 26th Street. Well mannered pets are welcomed to this event. This event will include pet and family fun along with food trucks, prizes, classic cars, music, a 50/50 raffle, and even some adoptable pets. This event is a fundraiser for the pets. Cash donations and supplies for the shelter pets will be accepted at this event. For more information please visit their website or Facebook page.

Drive Your Pride

Join the NWPA Pride on Sunday, June 27 for Drive Your Pride to show our pandemic friendly pride! This is a privately organized way to reclaim the experience of a parade. Decorate your car or vehicle as your personal parade float–flags, streamers, signs, be creative! Just make you are able to safely obey all the rules of the road! We will all drive together around the Peninsula. Meet at the parking lot of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center at 1 p.m. and then “step off” at 2 p.m. We urge you to use good COVID safe practices. Event will be rain or shine. This event is not affiliated with the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. For more information about this event please visit the NW PA Pride Alliance’s website.

Sidewalk Sunday Hill District Flea

Hill District Fleas in the street are back this Sunday, June 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event will include music, food trucks, vendors, fashion and more. This event is brought to you by The Shops on the Hill. For more information pertaining to this event please visit their Facebook page.