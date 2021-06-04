Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of June 4-6

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Rondell Sheridan

Rondell Sheridan is an American actor, comedian, and television director, best known for his four-year portrayal of Victor Baxter, the goofy-yet-lovable father of a psychic teenager, in the Disney Channel sitcom That’s So Raven, as well as its later spin-offs Cory in the House and Raven’s Home. Sheridan will be at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club on June 4th & 5th at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on Kellar’s website or by calling 814-461-0911.

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17 – August 23 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Along the Garden Path Tour

Along the Garden Path – Guided Garden Tours with Education Coordinator Andrew Sipple. Come out to Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The garden is constantly changing throughout the seasons! This event offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. Bring your curiosity and questions with you to learn more about many facets of horticulture. In this event you will walk along the garden path at a relaxing pace. This event will be held on June 6th at 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Garden Appreciation

Learn how to appreciate gardens down to a fine art at Goodell Gardens. We often think of the scientific and technical aspects of gardening, but what about its connection to the arts? Throughout history, the human imagination has come under the enchanting spell of gardening. In various cultures, many creative individuals have turned to ornamental plantings and natural spaces to find solitude and derive inspiration for their works. Various art forms communicate values and ideas, portray beauty and elegance, and express powerful feelings. Spread over three sessions, visitors will learn how classical music, landscape design, and literature can enhance your appreciation of the wonderful world of gardening and nature. Come out to Goodell Gardens to be inspired!

Session 1: Classical Music in the Garden – Sunday, May 30; Monday, May 31

Session 2: Garden Design in Different Cultures – Sunday, June 6; Monday, June 7

Session 3: Environmental Literature in the Garden – Sunday, June 13; Monday, June 14

Afternoon Sessions: Sundays from 2-3 p.m.

Evening Sessions: Mondays from 7-8 p.m.

Admission to Special Programs is free for members of Goodell Gardens, or a $5 suggested donation from folks who aren’t yet members



Register: https://goodellgardens.org/downtoafineart/

Night at the Races

Night at the Races featuring Race of Champions Sportsman Modified, ROC Super Stocks, ROC Four Cylinder Dash Series, and U.S. Legend Cars International and INEX Legends plus Twin State Auto Club Night. Grandstand Gates Open At 5 P.M. Heat Races Start at 6 P.M. Feature Races Start At 7:05 P.M. For more information on this event please visit Lake Erie Speedway’s website or call 725-3303.