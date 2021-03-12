Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of March 12-14

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Five & 20 Customer Appreciation Nights

As the wait for Pint Nights and Spirit Nights continues, Five & 20 will continue to keep the fire pit lit while the weather permits it. This event will also include limited indoor seating. Customer Appreciation Nights will take place every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will be combined with Pint Night beer specials along with Spirit Night cocktail specials in order to create a night of fun each week. This event will practice social distancing and is also a happy hour styled event as Five & 20 does not want to wait until Spring to spend time with their regulars. For more information head to enjoymazza.com or call 716-793-9463.

Public Ice Skating at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

Public skating sessions are back! Public skating sessions will take place every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. The last public skating event will take place on March 13th. The price to participate in public skating is only $6 for non-members and $5 for members. Skate rentals are an additional $3.50 for non-members and $2.50 for members. Doors to the ice center open 30 minutes in advance prior to sessions. For more information on public skating head to Eriezoo.org or call 814-864-4091.





NWPA Maple Taste & Tour Weekend

The annual Maple Weekend began in 2005, and currently has 22 participating farms across Potter and Tioga Counties. The farms offer tours, demonstrations and the finest in pure maple products, and visitors learn about the interesting story of each farm and the unique processes developed by individual producers. Some farms fire with natural gas or fuel oil, while others use a traditional wood fire during the evaporation process. While most farms have gone to tubing and vacuum-pump systems, a fair number still hang some buckets in the trees, and a few have foregone central collection all together. Even the creation of products varies at each location, and range from maple salad dressing or barbecue sauce to jellies and homemade cookies to maple milkshakes or cotton candy. Each farm has a specialty and a recipe or two that have been passed down through the family over generations. The Erie County Sugar Houses to visit include: Hurry Hill Farm & Museum, Almost Home Family Farm, Casbohm Maple & Honey, Fort Lebouef Maple, and Maple Lane Maple Products. This event will take place on March 13th and 14th. For more information on this event please visit Pamaple.org.

Winter Drift Bash

For the first time ever, the Lake Erie Speedway will have a Winter Drift Bash. Drifter registration and spectator passes must be purchased prior to the day of the event. This event will take place on Saturday March 13th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on this event please visit Lakeeriespeedway.com or their Facebook page.