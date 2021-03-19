Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of March 19-21

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Five & 20 Customer Appreciation Nights

As the wait for Pint Nights and Spirit Nights continues, Five & 20 will continue to keep the fire pit lit while the weather permits it. This event will also include limited indoor seating. Customer Appreciation Nights will take place every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will be combined with Pint Night beer specials along with Spirit Night cocktail specials in order to create a night of fun each week. This event will practice social distancing and is also a happy hour styled event as Five & 20 does not want to wait until Spring to spend time with their regulars. For more information head to enjoymazza.com or call 716-793-9463.

NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championships/Frozen Four

The NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Tournament will host four quarterfinal games on March 15th-16th culminating the NCAA Women’s Frozen Four which will take part March 18-20. All games will take place at the Erie Insurance Arena and will be co-hosted by Mercyhurst University and the Erie Sports Commission. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase. Tickets are for sale at $20 per game. For more information call 814-454-1000 or click here.

Kellar’s Grand Reopening Weekend with Larry Wilson, Garret Thomas and Michael Misko

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club, formally Jr’s Last Laugh Comedy Club and Restaurant, has been rebranded and reimagined into a state-of-the-art historical entertainment tourist attraction themed around the dean of American magicians Harry Kellar. With shows appearing & disappearing nightly featuring the brightest names in Comedy and Magic performing live on stage, from TV shows like America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, The Tonight Show, Last Comic Standing and Netflix. This weekend the club is reopening after a brief intermission from COVID-19 restrictions. This weekend will include Comedy Magician of the Year Larry Wilson, Garrett Thomas the man who fooled Penn and Teller, and international award winning magician Michael Misko. All shows this weekend are at 7 p.m. For tickets and more information visit Jrslastlaugh.com or call 814-461-0911.

Virtual Coyote and Fox Webinar

The Coyote and the Fox have a storied, and often troubled, existence on Presque Isle. If you are interested in their biology and their place in the unique ecosystem of the park, then join a naturalist on Friday, March 19th from 1 to 2 p.m. for a virtual presentation on their lives. Registration for this event is required. This is a virtual event. To find out more or to register for this event please visit their website or call 814-833-7424.

St. Patricks Day at Courtyard Winery

Experience the Courtyard on the weekend after Saint Patrick’s Day. The menu for this event includes Mini Hot Reuban Dip Appetizer- served in a mini roll with party rye bread, Tipsy Leprechaun Wine Cocktail, Orr’s Brewing ‘The Irish Red’ on Tap. This event will be held on all weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Courtyard Winery on West Main Street in North East. To learn more about this event please call 814-725-0236 or visit their website.

Experience Curling

You’ve seen curling at the Olympics and on television, but you can now come experience it for yourself. Experience Curling includes brief off ice safety instruction, an overview of the rules of curling, on ice instruction, and approximately an hour of scrimmage play. This event will be held at the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center on March 21 & 22 from 2 to 4:30 p.m. For more information on this event please call 814-864-4091.

Boats, Ships, and Us- The Tragedy of the Sultana

Legendary Civil War Historian and Historian Emeritus Edwin C. Bearrs writes “strange to say in view of the high visibility the Civil War has commanded…few are familiar with the Sultana disaster.” The Erie Maritime Museum and US Brig Niagara are thrilled to welcome the author of Disaster on the Mississippi: The Sultan Explosion- Mr. Gene E. Salecker for this special edition of our ongoing lecture series: boats, ships, and US. Registration is required and space is limited. This event will take place on March 20 at 2 p.m. and is a virtual Zoom event. For more information on this event please visit their website.

Virtual Welcome to Spring Nature Program

Celebrate the first day of spring with Presque Isle State Park. Join three environmental educators virtually via Skype for business on Saturday, March 20 from 6 to 7 p.m. Each of the three educators will share a topic relating to spring. Specific topics will be a surprise. Join the event to find out what spring topics they have planned for you. Suitable for the entire family. The program is free but registration is required. To learn more about this event and register please visit their website or call 814-833-7424.

Take Home Afternoon Tea

The Hagen History Center would like to invite you to experience a classic English afternoon tea from the comfort of home while participating in a virtual presentation. The changing silhouette: Women’s Styles in the Victorian period. Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea of freshly made scones, lemon curd, tea sandwiches and dessert in a lovely take-away box. Also included in each luncheon box will be a charming English teacup and saucer (yours to keep) complete with a tea bag to add an extra level of authenticity and fun to your Hagen History Center Afternoon Tea Experience. This event begins at 2 p.m. on March 21. To learn more about this event, please visit their website.