Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of March 26-28

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Five & 20 Customer Appreciation Nights

As the wait for Pint Nights and Spirit Nights continues, Five & 20 will continue to keep the fire pit lit while the weather permits it. This event will also include limited indoor seating. Customer Appreciation Nights will take place every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will be combined with Pint Night beer specials along with Spirit Night cocktail specials in order to create a night of fun each week. This event will practice social distancing and is also a happy hour styled event as Five & 20 does not want to wait until Spring to spend time with their regulars. For more information head to enjoymazza.com or call 716-793-9463.

Branching Out- A Tree Themed Exhibit

Glass Growers Gallery is partnering the Lake Erie Arboretum at Frontier Park (LEAF) to present a tree themed exhibit. Ten percent of the proceeds from this show will be donated to LEAF to help with their program ReLeaf, a county-wide tree planting initiative that will plant 275,000 trees for each resident of Erie County. This event will be held on March 26th and run until May 4th following gallery business hours. For more information visit the gallery’s website, or call 814-453-3758.

Kellar’s Modern Magic Club presents Rocky LaPorte

Comedian Rocky LaPorte’s appeal comes from his everyman, streetwise style of comedy. Delivering laughs in his trademark Brooklyn accent, he has become one of the most sought after comedians in the country, and he just recently appeared on on the season 8 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing! Rocky received 5th place out of 10 contestants. he’s been a featured-on comic on Showtime‘s The Godfathers of Comedy, a special starring five of America’s most hilarious Italian-American comics. Rocky will be performing at Kellar’s on March 26th and 27th. Show times are FRI: 7 p.m. and SAT: 6:30 p.m. + 9 p.m. For more information please call 814-461-0911 or visit the club’s website.

Erie Home & Garden Expo

Join Erie Promotions for the special edition of the Erie Home and Garden Expo at the Bayfront Convention Center. This show runs from March 26-28. The show on March 26th runs from noon to 8 p.m. The show on Saturday March 27th runs from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and the show on Sunday March 28th runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This show celebrates the arrival of the spring home improvement season. Whether your projects include window installation, kitchen or bath renovations, deck building, or redecorating a room — come meet the contractors, interior designers and decorators, kitchen and bath design teams, and other experts you may need for your home improvement projects. This year’s show will be modified to allow social distancing measures for booths and vendors. A limited amount of vendors will be participating in this event. A limited number of tickets will also be sold. For more information on this event as well as to purchase tickets visit Erie Promotions website.

Erie Playhouse presents “A Grand Night for Singing”

A Grand Night for Singing is an elegant, tuneful, and funny revenue of familiar and not so familiar numbers from Rodgers & Hammerstein repertoire. Five amazing singers/dancers will pay homage to the Rodgers & Hammerstein songbook. A Grand Night for Singing will be staged (with full COVID safety protocols in place) live on the LECOM Stage. Come watch the performance as it streams live from the Erie Playhouse. This show will run on March 26th and 27th from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and is a virtual event. Viewing for the show will be VIRTUAL from your home. No live audience will be allowed in the theatre during recording. For more information please visit the Playhouse website.

Erie Art Museum Paint Nights

What’s better than an evening of painting with friends? Guidance provided by Connie Bootz Dante as you create a twist on a famous work of art. Registration is required. $10 plus the price of admission for non-members and $5 for members. Space is limited so please register online. This event will take place on March 26th at 6 p.m. For more information about this event please call the Art Museum at 814-459-5400 or visit their website.

Virtual Stick Insects at Presque Isle

Of all the amazing insects that can be found in your own back yard, one of the most interesting ones has to be the Stick Insect. Disguised as a twig or stick, this plant eater poses no threat to humans while many children marvel at their mastery or camouflage. To learn more about this unique and harmless creature, join a Naturalist on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. for a virtual program. Please register by visiting this link: http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/presque_isle_state_park After registering, you will be sent a link to join the program via Microsoft TEAMS. The link will be sent out the day before the program. This program is suitable for all ages. There is no fee. Please register by March 24. Program may be modified or cancelled at discretion of park staff. For more information, please contact the Presque Isle State Park office, located on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, at 814-833-7424. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the park you plan to visit.

Erie Reptile Show and Sale

At the Erie Reptile Show and Sale, you and your family will be sure to see thousands of reptiles, amphibians and more. All under one roof. There will be tons of chances for hands on interactions, ask questions directly to the breeders and even photo opportunities. All animal supplies are for sale at wholesale pricing for anyone looking for a great deal. This event will take place at the Erie Bank Sports Park. For more information please call 814-572-1207 or visit their website.

Erie Phil “It Takes Two to Tango”

Join the Erie Philharmonic in March as the philharmonic joins forces with two young American virtuosos, Pianist Michael Brown and Cellist Nicholas Canellakis, as they delve into some of the most fascinating repertoire for string orchestra and solo instruments. This event can be viewed on WQLN PBS channel 54.1, on Facebook, or on the WQLN website. This is a virtual event that can even be viewed on the Philharmonic’s website. This event will take place on March 28th from 2 to 3 p.m.