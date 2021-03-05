Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of March 5-7

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Five & 20 Customer Appreciation Nights

As the wait for Pint Nights and Spirit Nights continues, Five & 20 will continue to keep the fire pit lit while the weather permits it. This event will also include limited indoor seating. Customer Appreciation Nights will take place every Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. This event will be combined with Pint Night beer specials along with Spirit Night cocktail specials in order to create a night of fun each week. This event will practice social distancing and is also a happy hour styled event as Five & 20 does not want to wait until Spring to spend time with their regulars. For more information head to enjoymazza.com or call 716-793-9463.

Public Ice Skating at Flo Fabrizio Ice Center

Public skating sessions are back! Public skating sessions will take place every Friday and Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 2 p.m. The last public skating event will take place on March 13th. The price to participate in public skating is only $6 for non-members and $5 for members. Skate rentals are an additional $3.50 for non-members and $2.50 for members. Doors to the ice center open 30 minutes in advance prior to sessions. For more information on public skating head to Eriezoo.org or call 814-864-4091.





Erie Sport & RV Show

Due to COVID-19, the Erie Sport & RV Show has decided to do something different this year. Because of the restrictions that are in the market, the Erie Sport Show and the Erie RV Show are combined giving you two great shows together in one event. Come check out the RV dealers and exhibitors from the hunting, fishing and outdoor industry. There is something for everyone at this show. It will be held on March 5-7 at the Bayfront Convention Center. The show will start on Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and then continue on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will conclude on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To find out more about this show visit Eriepromotions.com.

Socially Distant Comedy Under the Clock

Looking for a good laugh on Friday night? Come see some of the best comedians from around the area for free at Voodoo Brewery. Reservations are highly recommended for this event and runs on a first come, first serve basis. For reservations send an email to Erie@voodoobrewery.com or call 814-520-6990 during pub hours. Once you make reservations you will receive a confirmation. This event will take place on Friday, March 5th from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information please visit Voodoobrewery.com

Virtual Plants & Animals of PI

Presque Isle is home to a diverse selection of plants and animals, including some that are found nowhere else in the state. Join a a naturalist on Friday, March 5th from 1 to 2 p.m. right from the safety of your own home to learn more about the flora and fauna. To register for this virtual event click here or call 814-833-7424 for more information.

Virtual TREC Green Tour

Take a tour of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center from the comfort of your own couch. Join a Naturalist on March 6th from 6 to 7 p.m. through Skype for Business. Follow along a slide PowerPoint presentation. Discover how the TREC earned a silver LEED rating for being a green building in 2006 and how they are currently continuing to stay green. This event is suitable for the whole family and the program is free. Participants must be signed up by March 4, 2021. Registration is required for this event and you can sign up online here or call 814-833-7424.

Taste of the Greek Festival

Come and enjoy a portion of the summer festival’s delicious Greek food. The usual favorites will be available including gyros, desserts such as delicious baklava, and other food and drinks as well. The annual summer festival is many months away, but in the meantime come for the one day only “mini festival” — a perfect way to escape from the winter. This event will be held in the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church hall and will take place on March 6th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to the pandemic restrictions that are in place, this event will not allow dine-in options. There will be to-go options only. This event will have a line inside the church hall, appropriately distanced to allow a safe and seamless ordering experience. Masks are also required for this event. For more information please call 814-838-8808 or visit their website.