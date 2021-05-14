Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of May 14-16

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Along the Garden Path Tour

Along the Garden Path – Guided Garden Tours with Education Coordinator Andrew Sipple. Come out to Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The garden is constantly changing throughout the seasons! This event offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. Bring your curiosity and questions with you to learn more about many facets of horticulture. In this event you will walk along the garden path at a relaxing pace. This event will be held on May 15th and 16th at 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Greg Morton

At age 16, Greg Morton got first job at a local department store as a P.A. announcer. That same voice that grabbed the attention of shoppers, recently wowed judges, on the season 14 premier of America’s Got Talent. Howie Mandel said, “I can’t believe there isn’t a banner with your name on it in Vegas,” and called him a one-man variety show! After 35 years of entertaining audiences worldwide, opening for Celine Dion, Harry Connick Jr. and Luther Vandross at Radio City Music Hall, appearing on Just for Laughs, Comedy Central’s Premium Blend, Comic’s Unleashed, and his own Dry Bar Comedy Special, he’s here to perform for you at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club this weekend. Catch Greg Morton this Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets for these shows can be found on Kellar’s website.

Erie Seawolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves are back in Erie this weekend as they host the Akron RubberDucks, the AA affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. This weekend will wrap up the home opening series for the SeaWolves. The SeaWolves will play on Friday May 14th at 6:05 p.m., Saturday May 15th at 4:05 p.m., and Sunday May 16th at 1:35 p.m. Tickets for these games can be found on the SeaWolves website.

Virtual Frog Frenzy

There are several different species of frogs in PA. Listen to the calls they make and learn about their natural history. Join a Naturalist on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. for a virtual program. After registering, you will be sent a link to join the program. The link will be sent out the day before the program. This program is suitable for all ages. There is no fee. Please register by May 12th. Program may be modified or cancelled at discretion of park staff. For more information, please visit their website or contact the Presque Isle State Park office, located on the second floor of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center, at 814-833-7424. The office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PA BASS Nation Kayak Series

PA B.A.S.S. Nation will host a kayak series in 2021. The series will include six stops in Pennsylvania including Presque Isle Bay on Saturday May 15th. The event will be hosted in conjunction with the PA B.A.S.S. Nation Kayak Anglers WPA Team Charity Tournament. For more information on this event visit their website or call 814-454-1000.

ATV Big Air Tour

Lake Erie Speedway will be hosting the ATV Big Air Tour this weekend. The show is composed of 14 action-packed scenes- each better than the previous. This event will include big jumps, 450cc motors, backflips, incredible balance acts, launching a 1,300lb Polaris RZR, crowd games, good music and more. This event will take place on May 15th from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets for this event are available on Lake Erie Speedway’s website.

Kayak Anglers Team Charity Event

The Western PA Chapter of Kayak Anglers will host its annual Shriner’s Team Charity Event on Presque Isle Bay this Saturday May 15th. This event will be hosted in conjunction with the PA BASS National Kayak Series Event on Presque Isle Bay. Anglers will launch at 5:30 a.m. from Presque Isle State Park or Chestnut Street Boat Launch and lines in will be at 6 a.m. Anglers will fish until 2 p.m. and fish will need to be submitted to TourneyX by 3 p.m. The event is open to members of Kayak Anglers and non-members. For more information about this event please visit their website or call 814-454-1000.

Wild Feathers in Concert at Port Farms

Join us at Port Farms this summer for a fun concert featuring The Wild Feathers! Tickets go on sale March 15th. Price will be $15 in advance and $20 at the door. Doors open at 4 p.m. and concert starts at 7 p.m. Making it ten years as a band is no small feat. And maintaining the raw passion of those early days hustling, playing small rooms and cramming into the back of an old van is even rarer still. For the Wild Feathers, though, that passion has only grown with time, stronger now than when the beloved band first formed in 2010. Since then, the band has released three critically acclaimed studio albums, one live album and toured with major acts like Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson, all while continuously honing their singular blend of Southern rock, Americana roots and heartland pop. Tickets for this event are $15 in advance and $20 at the door. For more information about this event please visit their website or call 814-796-4500.

Backyard Birdwatching, Birdfeeders, and Birdhouses

Gardening is not just about plants. Many beneficial animals add character and energy to ornamental gardens. We will host two sessions to explore many of the winged creatures that enhance our landscape. In our first session, visitors will practice backyard birdwatching skills while learning how to provide food sources and nesting habitat for our feathered friends. Our second session will focus on the immense diversity of insect pollinators and how to attract them with native plants.

Session 1: Backyard Birdwatching, Birdfeeders, and Birdhouses – Sunday, May 16; Monday, May 17

Session 2: Observing Pollinators/Planting for Bees and Butterflies – Sunday, May 23; Monday, May 24 Afternoon Sessions: Sundays from 2:00-3:00 pm (except June 20)

Evening Sessions: Mondays from 7 to 8 p.m. Admission to Special Programs is free for members of Goodell Gardens, or a $5 suggested donation from folks who aren’t yet members. Register online at https://goodellgardens.org/takeflight/