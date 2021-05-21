Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of May 21-23

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Along the Garden Path Tour

Along the Garden Path – Guided Garden Tours with Education Coordinator Andrew Sipple. Come out to Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The garden is constantly changing throughout the seasons! This event offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. Bring your curiosity and questions with you to learn more about many facets of horticulture. In this event you will walk along the garden path at a relaxing pace. This event will be held on May 21st and 22nd at 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Jeff Shaw

Jeff Shaw is a stand-up comic. His comedy is marked both by idealism and humanity. His stimulating satire is often infused with a singular poetic beauty. More important, he looks like Rod Stewart. Over the past three decades, Jeff has performed nearly 9,000 shows across North America and the Caribbean, including a residency in Las Vegas. He is a ten-year veteran of the cruise industry who has appeared on Showtime, A & E and Comedy Central. Jeff’s signature blend of silliness and sarcasm has made him a favorite of cruise-ship audiences of all demographics. In the 1990s, Jeff wrote popular comedic essays and feature stories for Cleveland’s Scene Magazine, Buffalo’s Art Voice, and the online comedy publication SHECKY! Magazine. Jeff is also a former staff writer for Cleveland’s American Greetings Corporation. You can catch Jeff at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club on Friday May 21st at 7 pm, or on Saturday May 22nd at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. To purchase tickets to these shows call 814-461-0911 or click here.

Erie SeaWolves Baseball

The Erie SeaWolves will continue their series this weekend at UPMC Park against the Binghampton Rumble Ponies the AA affiliate of the New York Mets. This weekend the games will be played on Friday May 21st at 6:05 p.m, Saturday May 22nd at 4:05 p.m, and wrap up on Sunday May 23rd at 1:35 p.m. For tickets to these games, click here or call 814-456-1300.

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17th, 2021 through August 23rd, 2021 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Riff Riders Lite in Concert

The Riff Riders Lite, a live music duo, will be stopping by the Twisted Elk Brewery in Lake City PA. This outdoor concert will take place on Saturday May 22nd from 6 to 9 p.m. This is a free event. For more information about this concert, please visit the brewery’s Facebook or call (814) 402-1590.

Superhero ExpERIEnce

Fly on over to the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum in your favorite superhero costume or gear for a super expERIEnce on May 23rd. Meet some supers from your favorite movies and stories. Enjoy a read-aloud of “Do Superheroes Have Teddy Bears?” by Carmela Coyle. You can even stuff your own teddy bear at this event. Enjoy snacks and refreshments along with other super activities. This event will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held from 12-2 p.m., and the second session will be held from 3-5 p.m. For more information pertaining to this event please call 814-453-3743 or visit the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum’s website.

Nature’s Wonders Take Flight

“Nature’s Wonders Take Flight: Attracting Birds And Insects To The Garden.” Gardening is not just about plants. Many beneficial animals add character and energy to ornamental gardens. Goodell Gardens will host two sessions to explore many of the winged creatures that enhance their landscape. In the first session, visitors will practice backyard birdwatching skills while learning how to provide food sources and nesting habits for their feathered friends. The second session will focus on the immense diversity of insect pollinators and how to attract them with native plants. This event will be held on May 23rd from 2 to 3 p.m. For more information about this event please visit Goodell Garden’s website.