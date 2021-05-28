Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of May 28-30

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

100 Years of Presque Isle Exhibit

Presque Isle State Park is celebrating its 100 year anniversary with a new educational exhibit showcasing the history of the park. This exhibit will be on display from May 17th, 2021 through August 23rd, 2021 at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. At this exhibit you will find newspaper articles, photographs, maps and more. All of these pieces tell the story of this great park. This exhibit will be open from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information about this exhibit please call 814-833-7424 or click here.

Along the Garden Path Tour

Along the Garden Path – Guided Garden Tours with Education Coordinator Andrew Sipple. Come out to Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The garden is constantly changing throughout the seasons! This event offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. Bring your curiosity and questions with you to learn more about many facets of horticulture. In this event you will walk along the garden path at a relaxing pace. This event will be held on May 21st and 22nd at 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Jon Stetson

Jon Stetson is the one Entertainer/Speaker who understands the importance of capturing the Mind share and the Heart share of his audiences. The Stetson Experience is intelligent, interactive, sophisticated fun. Along with hundreds of corporate appearances, Jon has performed for three U.S. Presidents, The King of Sweden, The Royal Family of Monaco, and has appeared on several major Television Networks. Interjecting uproarious comedy into each program, Jon creates a hilarious and unique presentation that never fails to blow the audience away. Stetson blends the art of Mystery with the study of Psychology, the predictability of human nature, and the power of intuition, with a disarming sense of humor. The result is slack-jawed amazement, where the most skeptical of audience members begin to feel a renewed sense of wonder as impossibilities become realities. Jon Stetson’s engaging programs are packed with audience participation. Imaginations are wowed, stretched, and captured, as thoughts are revealed and minds are being read, with Jon’s intriguing games of mind to mind contact. Thought Reading has never been this much fun! You can catch Jon Stetson at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club on Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., or on Sunday for a matinee at 12:30 p.m. For more information pertaining to these shows please call 814-461-0911 or visit the club’s website.

13th Annual Troika Russian Festival

The 13th Annual Troika Russian Festival will take place on May 28th from 3 to 8 p.m. and on May 29th from noon to 6 p.m. The festival will be held at the Church of the Nativity Community Center on German Street. This event is a fundraiser to help support the church’s neighborhood improvement and charitable outreach projects. This event includes authentic Russian food but is a take-out only event with curbside pickup. To learn more about this festival or to view their menu, please visit their website or call 814-459-8515.

Crash-A-Rama

Crash-A-Rama is presented by Jamestown Mattress. This event features school bus figure 8 racing, enduro flagpole race, skidd carz race, boat/camper trailer flagpole race, FWD demo derby, fireworks, and more. The grandstands open at 5 p.m. and the destruction begins at 7 p.m. This event will be held on May 29th from 5 to 10 p.m. at Lake Erie Speedway. For more information about this event please call 814-725-3303 or visit their website.

Beats at the Brix

Join your friends at 21 Brix for an evening of socially distanced fun. Furious George will be playing their rock and roll set list from 7 to 9 p.m. on the west lawn. Grab a seat, grab a glass of wine and relax with the winery. Admission for this event is free, but a food/drink purchase is required. This event is for adults ages 21 and older. This event will take place on May 29th from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information please visit their website.

Garden Appreciation

Learn how to appreciate gardens down to a fine art at Goodell Gardens. We often think of the scientific and technical aspects of gardening, but what about its connection to the arts? Throughout history, the human imagination has come under the enchanting spell of gardening. In various cultures, many creative individuals have turned to ornamental plantings and natural spaces to find solitude and derive inspiration for their works. Various art forms communicate values and ideas, portray beauty and elegance, and express powerful feelings. Spread over three sessions, visitors will learn how classical music, landscape design, and literature can enhance your appreciation of the wonderful world of gardening and nature. Come out to Goodell Gardens to be inspired!

Session 1: Classical Music in the Garden – Sunday, May 30; Monday, May 31

Session 2: Garden Design in Different Cultures – Sunday, June 6; Monday, June 7

Session 3: Environmental Literature in the Garden – Sunday, June 13; Monday, June 14

Afternoon Sessions: Sundays from 2-3 p.m.

Evening Sessions: Mondays from 7-8 p.m.

Admission to Special Programs is free for members of Goodell Gardens, or a $5 suggested donation from folks who aren’t yet members



Register: https://goodellgardens.org/downtoafineart/