Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of May 7-9

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Taylor Mason- Ventriloquist/Comedian

Taylor Mason is your average, every day, run-of-the-mill writer, performer, singer-songwriter, ventriloquist, comedian, entertainer, rock n’ roller, blogger, political observer, author, puppeteer, pianist, entertainer who works in every possible venue for every imaginable audience. He has made an appearance on America’s Got Talent and is now making an appearance at Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club on May 7 & 8 at 7 p.m. along with a show on the 9th at 1 p.m. Tickets for this show are available on Kellar’s website or by calling 814-461-0911.

Mothers Day Breakfast in a Basket

Treat mom to a locally sourced basket of breakfast goodies! Enjoy these goodies at the Courtyard Winery or surprise her while bringing one home. Treat mom to a locally sourced basket of breakfast goodies. Baskets are $50 a piece and include a wide variety of treats from Croissants to fruit cups. For more information about these baskets please call 814-725-0236 or visit their website.

Along the Garden Path Tour

Along the Garden Path – Guided Garden Tours with Education Coordinator Andrew Sipple. Come out to Goodell Gardens to see what is blooming! The garden is constantly changing throughout the seasons! This event offers an informal guided garden tour every week for members and other visitors of varying ages. Bring your curiosity and questions with you to learn more about many facets of horticulture. In this event you will walk along the garden path at a relaxing pace. This event will be held on May 8 & 9 at 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website.

Fort Leboeuf Historical Society Grand Season Opening

These museums are open every year from May to November. This event celebrates the museums opening in style! Free admission, free tours, free parking, vendors market, kids activities. Tours include Judson House, The French and Indian War Museum, Old Fort Forge, and George Washington Park. This event will be held on May 8th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website or call 814-796-4014.

Explore Edible and Medicinal Plants

Come out to Goodell Gardens as they celebrate the start of a new season with two outdoor sessions where you will explore the colorful, delicious, and healing world of plants! You will have the opportunity to investigate edible and medicinal plants and learn some identification tricks for both garden plants and the native flora. This event is $5 per person and free for members. This event will be held on May 9th from 2 to 3 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit their website.