Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of November 19-21

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

All An Act Presents Funny Money

The antics and treachery add up to an outrageous evening of belly laughs! If you loved “Run For Your Wife,” you won’t want to miss “Funny Money!” It tops them all, directed by David W. Mitchell. Masks & Proof of Vaccination/negative Covid test are required. Please read our Covid-19 policy below before purchasing tickets. This show will take place on November 19th and 20th from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and November 21st from 3 to 5 p.m. To learn more about this show please visit All An Act Theatre’s website or call 814-450-8553.

PACA Presents “Now and Then”

Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar where he works, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby two thousand dollars to sit and have a drink with him. Who wouldn’t take it? As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend Abby, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices… and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable. But when a very displeased second stranger arrives, the unbelievable begins to look like it just might be true. Now and Then is a heartfelt romantic comedy about the costs of the choices we make, and the people who make them with us. There will be six performances for this show ranging from November 5th to November 20th. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Attendees must have proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test result within 48 hours. Please wear your mask. For more information on this show or to purchase tickets please visit PACA’s website or call 814-616-PACA.



Victorian Holidays 2021

Visit the Hagen History Center during the Victorian Holidays beginning on November 14th. The Watson-Curtze Mansion will be decorated for the holidays and open to the public on Tuesdays through Sundays. This event will take place on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon until 5 p.m. A holiday market will take place on the second floor of the new exhibit building on Friday, November 12th from 4 to 8 p.m. ; Saturday, November 13th ; Sunday, November 14th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about this event please call 814-454-1813 or visit their website.

Hurry Hill Maple Farm & Museum

The Hurry Hill Maple Farm & Museum is open on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the end of November for all of your maple syrup gift needs. The museum will also take phone or email orders and make arrangements for you to safely pick up your favorite maple products. The museum is free and has several new exhibits since the beginning of the pandemic. All visitors are asked to please wear a face mask. For more information visit their Facebook page or call (814) 572-1358.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Mind Reader Eric Dittleman

Often known by just his surname, Dittelman combines amazing mind reading with stand-up and improv comedy. In 2012, he blew audiences away as the first-ever mind reader on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” where he was a season 7 Top Ten finalist and judges’ favorite. He has since appeared on “Ellen”, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on which Penn called his act “bordering on genius!” He’s also been featured in “Entertainment Weekly,” “Rolling Stone,” and even “The National Enquirer.” This show will take place on November 19th and 20th at 7 p.m. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Erie Craft Beer Week

Join your Lake Erie Ale Trail brewers in celebration of the local beer that is produced and served in our region. The Lake Erie Ale Trail’s 15 breweries put their best liquid forward every day while demonstrating their creativity and commitment to high quality beverages for travelers and local consumers alike. This event will take place all weekend long at select breweries around the area. To learn more about this event including a full schedule, check out their website.

Animals are the Artists Sale



At this unique event, you can purchase artwork created by most of your favorite zoo animals. This year’s sale will take place on Friday, November 19th from 3-7 p.m., Saturday, November 20th from 10-4 p.m. and Saturday, December 11th from 10-4 p.m.

Enter through the Education Entrance (Tiger Striped Door) and visit the stage to see their gallery of artwork! Prices range from $5 to $75. There will be framed and matted artwork, canvas prints, book marks, magnets, keychains, pottery, travel mugs, necklaces, wine charms and more! Many of these items make perfect stocking stuffers for the upcoming holiday season! To learn more about this event please call 814-864-4091 or head to the Erie Zoo’s website.

Medieval Feast Dinner Theater

Come one, come all! The Medieval Feast series kicks off this weekend! Enjoy a hilarious dinner theatre as you journey back to the time of kings, queens, and knaves, all without utensils! This event will take place at Peek’n Peak all weekend and the shows will take place at both 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For more information on this event please visit Peek N Peak’s website or call 716-355-4141.

Glass Growers Gallery Holiday Party

Join Glass Growers Gallery on Friday, November 19th from 6 to 9 p.m. for a holiday party and the opening of their beautiful holiday show featuring works by Jamie Borowicz, Amy Hahn, Patti Larson, Fran Noonan, and Joyce Perowicz. This event includes free admission and refreshments. To learn more about this event head to Glass Growers Facebook page or call 814-453-3758.

Future Me- A Kid Sized Career Fair

ExpERIEnce this one of a kind career fair created just for kids. Meet and learn from your community firemen, ballerinas, scientists, artists, athletes, engineers, and more at this passport to the future. This event is open to those who have a membership to the museum or those who pay the admission fee for the day. The career fair will take place on November 21st from 1 to 5 p.m. at the ExpERIEnce Children’s Museum. To learn more about this event check out the museum’s website or call 814-453-3743.

Drag Brunch

ConDRAGulations, you’re invited to Sullivan’s Pub and Restaurant’s first Drag Brunch, featuring a highly interactive show fueled by delicious menus and an open bar. This event will be hosted by Rebecca Mae. This event will take place on November 21st from noon until 3 p.m. at Sullivan’s Pub and Restaurant. To learn more about this event check out their Facebook page or call 814-452-3446.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists