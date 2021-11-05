Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of November 5-7

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents David Anthony

Imagine the person that was sitting next to you just a few minutes ago is now up on stage and can’t remember their own name! Or better yet one of your friends is up on the stage claiming that their belly button was stolen. Then with a snap of David’s fingers they enter back into a hypnotic trance. Sounds entertaining huh? This is just the beginning of what to expect in the show. No one is forced to volunteer. David will invite anyone who wants to get hypnotized to join him and fill the 15-20 chairs that are on stage. In just a few moments your friends and the rest of the volunteers fall into a hypnotic trance. Then the fun begins! It is comedy like no other. Mainly because YOU and YOUR FRIENDS are the stars of the show! This show takes place on November 5th and 6th at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, please call 814-461-0911 or visit Kellar’s website.

Lake Erie Wine Country Harvest Weekends

A host winery is where you begin. This event has 9 host wineries. You will need to pick up your ticket and your gift vouchers during the event hours. When you make your online ticket purchase you will first need to choose the winery where you’d like to pick up your ticket and gift vouchers – this will be your host winery. Host wineries are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. These cannot be changed after your purchase, so please make sure you know where your friends and family are going to pick up their tickets BEFORE you order. Please be prepared to have your ID available at each winery. Enjoy wine and food sample pairings at each of the 19 member wineries. Tickets for this event include an event wine glass along with a gift or additional $5 voucher. Choose your own itinerary after ticket pickup at your host winery, visit the wineries in any order you wish. This event takes place on November 5th from Noon til 5 p.m. ; Saturday November 6th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. , and Sunday November 7th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information on this event or to purchase tickets, please visit their website or call 877-326-6561.

All An Act Presents Funny Money

The antics and treachery add up to an outrageous evening of belly laughs! If you loved “Run For Your Wife,” you won’t want to miss “Funny Money!” It tops them all, directed by David W. Mitchell. Masks & Proof of Vaccination/negative Covid test are required. Please read our Covid-19 policy below before purchasing tickets. This show will take place on November 5th and 6th from 7:30 to 10 p.m. and November 7th from 3 to 5 p.m. To learn more about this show please visit All An Act Theatre’s website or call 814-450-8553.

Mercyhurst Taylor Theater Presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”

Shakespeare’s comic masterpiece ensnares two pairs of lovers and rustic troupe of would-be actors in an enchanted forest, where a feuding Fairy King and Queen quarrel over a changeling boy. Chief mischief-maker Puck is on hand, armed with a wicked sense of humor and a love potion capable of making anyone fall for the first person they set eyes upon. What could possibly go wrong? This show takes place at Mercyhurst’s Taylor Theater on November 5th and 6th at 7:30 p.m. and November 7th at 2 p.m. To learn more about this show, please call 814-824-3000 or visit their website.

Holiday Craft & Gift Festival

The most anticipated women’s event of the year, The For Women Only/HER show is now the Holiday Craft & Gift Festival. Over the past several years our event has evolved into a hybrid event, The Holiday Craft & Gift Festival. We are taking advantage of the November dates and the holiday season by focusing on two major highlights of our event, staying healthy during the holidays and of course shopping! The floorplan will be separated into two main Pavilions giving us the opportunity to produce two shows in one great concept. This event will take place on November 6th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and November 7th from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.eriepromotions.com

Wurst Party Ever

Zicke, Zacke, Zicke, Zacke… Hoi! Hoi! Jump into your lederhosen, grab a bier stein and get ready for the wurst party of the year! Enjoy brats, bands, and brews, authentic German music from our favorite 27 piece band: Buffalo’s Big German Band and Dancing, German potato salad, Bavarian pretzles, sauerkraut, cheddar soup, 40+ local and import craft brews on tap, German keg-tapping ceremony and more! This event will take place on November 6th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Peek’n Peak. For more information on this event please visit their website or call 716-355-4141.

Western PA Maker Market

In preparation for the 2021 holiday season, Erie Arts and Culture, the Erie Downtown Partnership, and PG&H invite you to Perry Square on November 6th for the first annual Western Pennsylvania Maker Market. This event begins at 11 a.m. on November 6th and goes until 3 p.m. at Perry Square. This market will feature makers of handmade goods and objects from throughout Western Pennsylvania. For more information on this event please visit Erie Arts and Culture website.

Hurry Hill Maple Farm Museum

It’s that time of year again when we turn our attention to cool, foggy mornings; colorful leaves, pumpkins and corn mazes. It’s also time to focus on October’s Maple Sundaes at northwestern Pennsylvania’s only Maple Syrup Museum.

Hosted by the Edinboro Area Historical Society, Maple Sundaes in October offer members, friends and travelers a chance to tour the Maple Syrup Museum and get tasty maple ice cream sundaes during every Sunday in October. Visitors can learn about the history of maple syrup production and visit the Miracles on Maple Hill exhibit. The museum is home to the 1956 Newbery Medal awarded to Virginia Sorensen for her acclaimed children’s book, Miracles on Maple Hill, which is set in and around the Edinboro and Cambridge Springs areas. The Edinboro Area Historical Society members will be docents in the museum and will be serving-up $5 ice cream sundaes topped with pure maple syrup each Sunday in October. All proceeds from Maple Sundae sales will benefit the historical society and 20% of all October Sunday Maple product sales will be donated to the EAHS. New to this year’s event will be Edinboro’s own Chameleon Food Truck, a local gem which will be offering a maple menu for the following Sundays in October: 3, 10, 24, and 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Maple Menu items include: brisket, baconburgers, chicken quesadillas, pancakes with sausage and pure maple syrup, hot dogs, and salads with maple dressings. Sugar Maple trees can lay claim to the fall beauty in NWPA, come out and enjoy the season. Take the one-half mile new walking trail back into the sugar bush and explore a real sugarhouse. Learn about nature and the production of maple syrup. This event will take place on November 7th at 11 a.m. For more information please visit their website.

