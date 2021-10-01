Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of October 1-3

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning in mid beautiful sunny September through the end of October. With a variety of activities, Port Farms is sure to please guests of all ages from those who are young to young at heart. Groups, Families and Friends enjoy the autumn air and ever changing glorious fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania among thrilling activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm.

With over 37 activities and attractions at Port Farms, our guests create long lasting memories worth repeating. This event will take place from September 18th through October 31st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on this event please call 796-4500 or visit their website.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on October 3rd starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

St. Joe’s 15th Annual Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest returns to St. Joseph’s Parish this year. The festival will take place on October 1st from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., October 2nd from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. and October 3rd from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. This event is free to the public and also includes free parking.

The festival also includes authentic German food, a beer tent, wine tent, live music, a 5K walk/run, wiener dog race, church tours, Bavarian Coffee House, a photo booth, and over 150 theme gift baskets. There is also a chance to win a 2021 Porsche 718 Boxster or $50,000 in cash. To learn more about this event please visit their website, Facebook page, or call 814-452-2982.

Seawolves End-of-Season Yard Sale

The Erie SeaWolves will be holding an end-of-season yard sale at UPMC Park on October 1st from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. and Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The yard sale will take place inside UPMC Park. Those attending can enter through the exterior Team Store doors located off the 9th Street cul-de-sac near the main entrance.

Customers can pay for items with cash or credit card. No discount coupons will be accepted. Item conditions vary and all items are sold as-is. All sales are final and no returns will be accepted. Items for sale include baseball jerseys from previous seasons, miscellaneous ballpark and player photos, banners, hats, signs and more. To learn more about this sale please visit the SeaWolves website or call 814-456-1300.

1650 Friday

Make your way downtown to shop, eat, and drink at unique small businesses and support local business on #1650Friday! When you tag the Erie Downtown Partnership and use #1650Friday at a participating downtown business at any point of the day, you will be entered to win a $50 downtown gift certificate from the Erie Downtown Partnership that can be redeemed at any one of 60 great locations. This event will take place on Friday October 1st from noon until 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website or call 814-455-ERIE [3743].

21 Brix Vineyard Walks

Join 21 Brix Vineyard for a stroll through their vineyards during peak harvest while tasting grapes and wines along the way. Finish off with a delicious charcuterie arrangement paired with a glass of wine amongst the vines. The event will be held on Saturday October 2nd from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. To learn more about this event please call 716-792-2749 or visit their website.

Lions, Tigers, and Beers

The Erie Zoo and Erie Beer Company are excited to once again bring you Lions, Tigers & Beers on Saturday, October 2nd! A 21+ evening event where guests get to “trick-or-treat” for beer samples around the Zoo! VIP Hour will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with general admission starting at 6 p.m. There will be Behind the Scenes animal tours, live local music, local food trucks (not included with admission), sample stations, and more! All proceeds from this event go to animal care and operations at your Erie Zoo. Tickets for this event are limited so there will be a limit of 4 tickets per person. To purchase tickets for this event, click here. To learn more about this event visit the Erie Zoo’s website, Facebook page or call 814-864-4091.

Apple Cider Festival

Luminary Distilling will be hosting an Apple Cider Festival along with a 125th anniversary celebration. This event features vendors, live music, food and drink specials, face painting, balloon animals, a vendor basket raffle, pumpkin decorating, and of course cider. This event will take place on October 2nd from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on October 3rd from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Luminary Distilling. To learn more about this event please visit their website, Facebook page, or call 814-790-4044.