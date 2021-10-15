Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of October 15-17

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning in mid beautiful sunny September through the end of October. With a variety of activities, Port Farms is sure to please guests of all ages from those who are young to young at heart. Groups, Families and Friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever changing glorious fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania among thrilling activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm.

With over 37 activities and attractions at Port Farms, guests can create long-lasting memories worth repeating. This event will take place from September 18th through October 31st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on this event please call 796-4500 or visit their website.

Erie Playhouse Presents “Something Rotten!”

The Erie Playhouse is excited to be one of the first community theatres in the nation to bring Something Rotten! to the stage!!! One of the funniest musicals to come out of Broadway in years, there is hardly time to recover from the last burst of hysterics or applause before you’ll find yourself laughing out loud again.

Fans of history and theater alike will remain enthralled with the innumerable references to Shakespeare’s most infamous quotes and dozens of musical theater references. The musical is over-the-top, flashy and full of energy, keeping the audience engaged throughout each of the show’s 19 lively numbers and definitely not one to miss! Proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours is required in order to attend this show for people the age of 12 and up. Masks are required for people ages two and up.

This show will take place October 8-17. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, visit the Erie Playhouse website or call 814-454-2852.

Haunted History Tours of Union Station

The Brewerie at Union Station presents The Haunted History Tours of Union Station, a rare and unique look at the dark, historical, and mysterious layers of Union Station. This event will take place on Wednesdays and Fridays in October. The event this weekend will be held on October 10th at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tours are approximately 90 minutes long. Space is limited for this event and tours have been known to sell out. Masks are also required for this event. Tickets are $20 a person and are available on their website or by calling 814-454-2200. When calling please indicate if you would like to make a dinner reservation before or after the tour.

Haunted Mini Golf

Adventures Erie at Lake Pleasant presents Haunted Mini Golf! You will play 18 holes of mini golf on Erie’s Premier five-star rated course while enjoying Hollywood quality effects, spooky decorations, and interacting with a cast of monsters, ghouls, and cryptids!

Kid and family-friendly! This event will take place every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 11 p.m. Check out their website for more details and tickets, or call 814-287-9610.

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror

Prepare to be terrified as the Griswold Ghouls have been very, very busy with all new terror for the brave! Just try and escape the haunted abyss. Over a half mile of terror all under one roof. Even the body waiting line is under roof… no need to worry about the rain or bad weather!

The Eeriebyss Factory of Terror returns this October to their location on West 12th Street. The events this weekend will take place on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until Midnight and then on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for this event are only $20 per person. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, visit their website or Facebook page.

Haunted Hayride at Sparrow Pond

Take a tractor drawn Haunted Hayride through the deep dark woods of Sparrow Pond Campground! This hayride is not recommended for children under the age of four. All tickets for this hayride are $10.95 per person. The hayride will take place every Friday and Saturday from September 24th to October 30th from 7:30 to 10 p.m. For more information about this hayride or to purchase tickets, visit their website, Facebook page, or call 796-6777.

Pumpkintown at Mason Farms

Pumpkintown is now open at Mason Farms. The garden center at Mason Farms transforms into a sea of mums, pumpkins, cornstalks, and gourds. Pumpkintown is now open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The nursery of the area is also transformed into a fun fall destination for the whole family. This area includes a petting zoo, cornstalk maze, bouncy houses, slides, and concession stands. For more information on this event or to purchase tickets, please visit Mason Farms website or call 814-864-7276.

Peek’n Peak Fall Fest

Celebrate Fall at the 33rd Annual Fall Fest at Peek’n Peak Resort! Two weekends full of fall fun in the foothills of Western New York. Brilliant foliage sets the scene for a juried craft show with more than 100 vendors and a farmers’ market beside activities like the pumpkin cannon, children’s games, live entertainment, pony rides, ski lift rides, classic car cruise-in and an annual snowsports equipment swap! Walk through aisle after aisle of local vendors within our indoor and outdoor vendor marketplace. Vendors vary from beekeepers to artisans, wood smiths, photographers, painters and bakers. Enjoy farm-fresh fruits or a piping hot pizzelle cookie at the Farmers’ Market located within the Main Lodge. Take a shopping break and head to the Kids Zone by the Gazebo Grill. From rides to kids crafts, there’s autumn fun for all! During Fall Fest, head over to the rental shop for our Snowsports Equipment Swap from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Oct. 9 – 10 & 16 – 17! Browse new equipment selections from local shops find your perfect gear with the help of knowledgeable sales staff. You can also sell your own used equipment. Items will be accepted for sale beginning on October 9 during regular sale hours. For more information on this event visit their website or call (716) 355-4141

Kellar’s Modern Magic & Comedy Club presents Gina Brillon

Actress, comedian, and writer Gina Brillon was born and raised in Bronx, New York. She’s been a standup comic since she was 17-years-old. Her first one-hour special, ‘Pacifically Speaking,‘ was produced by Gabriel Iglesias and will debut on NuvoTV in Fall 2014. She has a featured role in Gabriel Iglesias’ upcoming theatrical film, The Fluffy Movie. She’s made appearances on Comedy Central’s Live at Gotham, E!’s Chelsea Lately, AXS’ Gotham Comedy Live, The View, and is the first (and only) Latina winner of NBC’s 2012 Stand up for Diversity Showcase. She was selected to be part of Montreal’s Just For Laughs New Faces Showcase. Gina sells more tickets as a headliner within the Improv Comedy Club chain than any new artist. Gina is also an accomplished singer, published writer, and poet, her pieces have appeared in the New York Post and Daily News among others. This show will take place on both Friday, October 15th and Saturday, October 16th at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets visit Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

ZooBOO 2021

It’s about to get spooky at the Eerie Zoo! It’s almost time for ZooBOO – one of the largest kid-friendly Halloween events in the tri-state area! So put on your costume and get ready to experience the Zoo “Halloween style”! This year’s ZooBOO will continue to be “scary, but not too scary” with lots of fun for the whole family!

*New This Year* attendees of all ages may participate in the trick-or-treating fun! Make sure when purchasing tickets to select “treater” if you want to partake in the sweets or “non treater” if you’re just along for the eerie experience! Regardless of your ticket type, all visitors will once again be able to participate in the Spooky Scavenger Hunt for extra family fun! The Eerie Zoo GrubsHub will also be back on the front lawn for all your creepy cravings and there will be lots of time to do the Monster Mash at DJ Bill Page’s Spooky Jukebox brought to you by National Fuel! And don’t forget say hello to the Chick-fil-A Talking Pumpkin, make a stop on the Troll Bridge, and hitch a ride on the Eerie Express train while you’re here! For more information on this event or to purchase tickets please visit the Erie Zoo’s website or call 814-864-4091.

Smash-O-Lantern

Drift PAOHNY and Lake Erie Speedway presents Smash-O-Lantern and Soft Gripp Car Show. This event will feature drifting and a car show. Bring your whips out or just come to check out all the fun. This event will take place on October 16th from 9 a.m. until midnight, and October 17th from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information on this event please call 725-3303 or visit Lake Erie Speedway’s website.

Family Friendly Oktoberfest

The Village West Shopping Plaza will be hosting a family friendly Oktoberfest. This event will feature fun activities, music, deals and more. This event will take place on Saturday, October 16th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. For more information about this event please visit their website, Facebook Page or call 838-9762.