Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of October 22-24

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning in mid beautiful sunny September through the end of October. With a variety of activities, Port Farms is sure to please guests of all ages from those who are young to young at heart. Groups, Families and Friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever changing glorious fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania among thrilling activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm.

With over 37 activities and attractions at Port Farms, guests can create long-lasting memories worth repeating. This event will take place from September 18th through October 31st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on this event please call 796-4500 or visit their website.

Haunted Mini Golf

Adventures Erie at Lake Pleasant presents Haunted Mini Golf! You will play 18 holes of mini golf on Erie’s Premier five-star rated course while enjoying Hollywood quality effects, spooky decorations, and interacting with a cast of monsters, ghouls, and cryptids!

Kid and family-friendly! This event will take place every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 11 p.m. Check out their website for more details and tickets, or call 814-287-9610.

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror

Prepare to be terrified as the Griswold Ghouls have been very, very busy with all new terror for the brave! Just try and escape the haunted abyss. Over a half mile of terror all under one roof. Even the body waiting line is under roof… no need to worry about the rain or bad weather!

The Eeriebyss Factory of Terror returns this October to their location on West 12th Street. The events this weekend will take place on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until Midnight and then on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for this event are only $20 per person. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, visit their website or Facebook page.

Haunted Hayride at Sparrow Pond

Take a tractor drawn Haunted Hayride through the deep dark woods of Sparrow Pond Campground! This hayride is not recommended for children under the age of four. All tickets for this hayride are $10.95 per person. The hayride will take place every Friday and Saturday from September 24th to October 30th from 7:30 to 10 p.m. For more information about this hayride or to purchase tickets, visit their website, Facebook page, or call 796-6777.

Pumpkintown at Mason Farms

Pumpkintown is now open at Mason Farms. The garden center at Mason Farms transforms into a sea of mums, pumpkins, cornstalks, and gourds. Pumpkintown is now open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The nursery of the area is also transformed into a fun fall destination for the whole family. This area includes a petting zoo, cornstalk maze, bouncy houses, slides, and concession stands. For more information on this event or to purchase tickets, please visit Mason Farms website or call 814-864-7276.

ZooBOO 2021

It’s about to get spooky at the Eerie Zoo! It’s almost time for ZooBOO – one of the largest kid-friendly Halloween events in the tri-state area! So put on your costume and get ready to experience the Zoo “Halloween style”! This year’s ZooBOO will continue to be “scary, but not too scary” with lots of fun for the whole family!

*New This Year* attendees of all ages may participate in the trick-or-treating fun! Make sure when purchasing tickets to select “treater” if you want to partake in the sweets or “non treater” if you’re just along for the eerie experience! Regardless of your ticket type, all visitors will once again be able to participate in the Spooky Scavenger Hunt for extra family fun! The Eerie Zoo GrubsHub will also be back on the front lawn for all your creepy cravings and there will be lots of time to do the Monster Mash at DJ Bill Page’s Spooky Jukebox brought to you by National Fuel! And don’t forget say hello to the Chick-fil-A Talking Pumpkin, make a stop on the Troll Bridge, and hitch a ride on the Eerie Express train while you’re here! For more information on this event or to purchase tickets please visit the Erie Zoo’s website or call 814-864-4091.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club presents Erik Tait and Nick Locapo

Erik Tait has won awards for both standup comedy and magic throughout North America, appeared on Penn & Teller: Fool Us and was the 2018 current International Brotherhood of Magicians Gold Cups Close Up Competition Champion. Erik hails from Wausau Wisconsin, which he doesn’t remember because he left it when he was very young. A top graduate of the Comedy Writing and Performance Program at Humber College in Toronto, Erik is currently the only magician in the world with a college degree in hilarious and can academically prove he is hysterical. His client list has some of the most recognizable brands in the country including Honda, Macy’s, and Bark Box. Erik has performed at a number of comedy and variety festivals including The Los Angeles Comedy Festival, The Arch City Comedy Festival, The Atlanta Jugglers Festival and The Ohio Burlesque Festival. In 2015 he won the title of Master of Comedy at the Burlypicks International Burlesque and Variety Arts Competition. He has been seen on stages such as Second City Toronto, The Magic Castle, and made an appearance on XM Radio’s Chompin’ at The Bit as well as a bunch of Podcasts who’s names escapes him at the moment. Currently Erik is based in Columbus, Ohio where he is learning to accept the kindness of others. When not performing in various comedy clubs and corporate venues he is a photographer, tortoise enthusiast, and writer/performer for the sketch comedy show Monday Night Live. You can catch these shows at Kellar’s on October 22nd and 23rd at 7 p.m. For more information on these shows or to purchase tickets head to Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

Erie Otters Hockey

It’s the opening home game and weekend for the Erie Otters as they take on the Saginaw Spirit. Games this weekend will take place on October 23rd at 7 p.m. and October 24th at 2 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena. For more information about this series or to purchase tickets, head to the Erie Otters website or call 814-455-7779.

Light by Lantern Tour at PI Lighthouse

Join the Presque Isle Lighthouse for a Light by Lantern tour this October. This 45 minute guided tour will allow guests to explore the iconic lighthouse by lantern and moonlight while learning about the rich history of the site. Tours will be offered every half hour from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information please call 814-833-9933 or visit their website.

Erie Guild of Craftsmen Fall Craft Show

The 2021 Fall Craft Show will be held at the Zem Zem Shrine Club on West 38th Street on Saturday, October 23rd from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and then on Sunday, October 24th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The craft show will include a craft auction, demos, and craft workshops for children and adults. The event will also include a selection of handcrafted items including jewelry, paintings, purses, holiday décor, floral, crochet and more. For more information on this event please visit the Erie Guild of Craftsmen website.

Schuster Theater presents “Evil Dead the Musical”

This production contains adult language, themes, violence, and simulated gore. Seriously a lot of fake blood. There is a “splash zone”. You very likely will get splashed. This production also contains simulated gun violence. This production is not recommended for children; viewer discretion advised. You are required to wear a mask the entire time you are inside the Schuster Theatre. A face shield, gator, bandana, mesh mask do not count as a face mask. There is a chance you will be splattered with theatrical blood during the production and we can not guarantee that it will not stain! Be warned! Tickets are $15 each. Gannon students can use the code “ASH” at the online checkout for $10 off their total ticket sale (this code can only be used once per transaction so for repeat student tickets, please use separate transactions). You will not be emailed a physical ticket (though square will ask you for address information). We will have your name and ticket info when you come to the show. Box office opens 1 hour prior to curtain. This event is open to the public. There is absolutely no late seating. All audience must wear masks. This show will take place on October 21st-23rd at 8 p.m., October 28th-30th at 8 p.m., and October 30th at 2 p.m. For more information on this show and to purchase tickets, head to the Schuster Theatre website or call 814-871-7000.

