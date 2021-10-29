Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of October 29-31

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Harvest Festival

Experience Fall Harvest at Port Farms beginning in mid beautiful sunny September through the end of October. With a variety of activities, Port Farms is sure to please guests of all ages from those who are young to young at heart. Groups, Families and Friends can enjoy the autumn air and ever changing glorious fall colors while visiting their sprawling farm in a beautiful country setting in Erie County, Pennsylvania among thrilling activities, shopping and dining experiences all while visiting an actual working farm. With over 37 activities and attractions at Port Farms, guests can create long-lasting memories worth repeating. This event will take place from September 18th through October 31st from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information on this event please call 796-4500 or visit their website.



Haunted Mini Golf

Adventures Erie at Lake Pleasant presents Haunted Mini Golf! You will play 18 holes of mini golf on Erie’s Premier five-star rated course while enjoying Hollywood quality effects, spooky decorations, and interacting with a cast of monsters, ghouls, and cryptids!

Kid and family-friendly! This event will take place every Friday and Saturday in October from 7 to 11 p.m. Check out their website for more details and tickets, or call 814-287-9610.

Eeriebyss Factory of Terror

Prepare to be terrified as the Griswold Ghouls have been very, very busy with all new terror for the brave! Just try and escape the haunted abyss. Over a half mile of terror all under one roof. Even the body waiting line is under roof… no need to worry about the rain or bad weather!

The Eeriebyss Factory of Terror returns this October to their location on West 12th Street. The events this weekend will take place on Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m. until Midnight and then on Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for this event are only $20 per person. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, visit their website or Facebook page.

Haunted Hayride at Sparrow Pond

Take a tractor drawn Haunted Hayride through the deep dark woods of Sparrow Pond Campground! This hayride is not recommended for children under the age of four. All tickets for this hayride are $10.95 per person. The hayride will take place every Friday and Saturday from September 24th to October 30th from 7:30 to 10 p.m. For more information about this hayride or to purchase tickets, visit their website, Facebook page, or call 796-6777.

Pumpkintown at Mason Farms

Pumpkintown is now open at Mason Farms. The garden center at Mason Farms transforms into a sea of mums, pumpkins, cornstalks, and gourds. Pumpkintown is now open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Sunday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The nursery of the area is also transformed into a fun fall destination for the whole family. This area includes a petting zoo, cornstalk maze, bouncy houses, slides, and concession stands. For more information on this event or to purchase tickets, please visit Mason Farms website or call 814-864-7276.

ZooBOO 2021

It’s about to get spooky at the Eerie Zoo! It’s almost time for ZooBOO – one of the largest kid-friendly Halloween events in the tri-state area! So put on your costume and get ready to experience the Zoo “Halloween style”! This year’s ZooBOO will continue to be “scary, but not too scary” with lots of fun for the whole family!

*New This Year* attendees of all ages may participate in the trick-or-treating fun! Make sure when purchasing tickets to select “treater” if you want to partake in the sweets or “non treater” if you’re just along for the eerie experience! Regardless of your ticket type, all visitors will once again be able to participate in the Spooky Scavenger Hunt for extra family fun! The Eerie Zoo GrubsHub will also be back on the front lawn for all your creepy cravings and there will be lots of time to do the Monster Mash at DJ Bill Page’s Spooky Jukebox brought to you by National Fuel! And don’t forget say hello to the Chick-fil-A Talking Pumpkin, make a stop on the Troll Bridge, and hitch a ride on the Eerie Express train while you’re here! For more information on this event or to purchase tickets please visit the Erie Zoo’s website or call 814-864-4091.

Erie Otters Hockey

It’s the opening home game and weekend for the Erie Otters as they take on the Flint Firebirds. Games this weekend will take place on October 29th at 7 p.m. and October 30th at 2 p.m. at Erie Insurance Arena. For more information about this series or to purchase tickets, head to the Erie Otters website or call 814-455-7779.

Schuster Theater presents “Evil Dead the Musical”

This production contains adult language, themes, violence, and simulated gore. Seriously a lot of fake blood. There is a “splash zone”. You very likely will get splashed. This production also contains simulated gun violence. This production is not recommended for children; viewer discretion advised. You are required to wear a mask the entire time you are inside the Schuster Theatre. A face shield, gator, bandana, mesh mask do not count as a face mask. There is a chance you will be splattered with theatrical blood during the production and we can not guarantee that it will not stain! Be warned! Tickets are $15 each. Gannon students can use the code “ASH” at the online checkout for $10 off their total ticket sale (this code can only be used once per transaction so for repeat student tickets, please use separate transactions). You will not be emailed a physical ticket (though square will ask you for address information). We will have your name and ticket info when you come to the show. Box office opens 1 hour prior to curtain. This event is open to the public. There is absolutely no late seating. All audience must wear masks. This show will take place on October 21st-23rd at 8 p.m., October 28th-30th at 8 p.m., and October 30th at 2 p.m. For more information on this show and to purchase tickets, head to the Schuster Theatre website or call 814-871-7000.

Kellar’s Modern Magic and Comedy Club Presents Peter Samelson

Peter Samelson insists that he doesn’t do magic; he only helps people to see it. He is an

illusionist/entertainer/philosopher, blending simplicity and sophistication as he provokes thought

and inspires wonder. Christened “the soft-spoken conceptualist of sorcery” by the New York Times, Peter has

distinguished himself not only as a magician, but as an artist. After his Performance on Penn &

Teller’s Fool Us, Penn called him “One of the greatest living magicians.” A recipient of the Leslie

P. Guest Award (S.A.M. 2017), the Jack Gwynne Award for Excellence in Presentation (Abbott’s

Get-Together, August 2015), Honorary Brother and Guest Lecturer (The Artworkers’

Guild [London] 2014), and a Merlin Award for Lifetime Achievement (IMS 2014), he has

performed atop the Great Wall of China, for Grand Prix drivers, Princess Stephanie of Monaco,

the jet-set of Paris and the fishermen mending their nets on the beaches of Cartagena.

Peter also designs for TV, film and theater. He created magic for Sam Mendes productions at

BAM and the Old Vic (London) and for two Broadway shows, Leap of Faith and Harvey. He has

also created and starred in three critically acclaimed Off-Broadway shows; The Magician,

PaperWork and Radnevsky’s Real Magic. You can catch Peter at Kellars on October 29th and 30th at 7 p.m. as well as October 31st at 12:30 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, head to Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

Altered State Distillery Halloween Party

On October 29th and 30th Altered State Distillery is throwing a Halloween party. This party will take place from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. The event includes costume contests, spooky cocktails, live music, food trucks and more. This party also does not include a cover charge. For more information about this event check out their Facebook page or call (814) 790-9822.

Trunk or Treat

Attention all Jeepers. Great Lakes Jeep Jam & the Erie Jeep People will hold a Trunk or Treat at the Millcreek Mall for the kids. There will also be a costume contest for your Jeep as well. The event will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. but the Trunk or Treat will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bring lots of candy, dress up your Jeep, and get ready to have some fun. This event will have games, contests, music, and fun all afternoon! The event takes place on October 30th in the Millcreek Mall parking lot the old BonTon space. For more information on this event check out the Millcreek Mall’s Facebook page.

Boo at the Lagoon

Celebrate a Halloween Spooktacular at Splash Lagoon! Come trick or treat throughout the park. Meet some of your favorite movie villains, and enjoy some crafts and family activities throughout the day! Enter to win a prize when you visit all of our Trick or Treat spots. Boo at the Lagoon activities are free for all Splash Lagoon guests. Water park admission is required for this event. This event will take place on October 30th from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information please call 814-866-3-SPLASH or visit their website or Facebook page.

3rd Annual Tricks and Treats

Gather around the West Erie Plaza for the 3rd Annual Tricks and Treats Howloween Dog Costume Contest. Get doggone creative and win a $25 gift card from Peninsula Pups Doggie Daycare, Icing on the Lake, Pet Supplies Plus, or Achilles Running Shop! There will be a haunted house for pictures but please bring your own camera or phone. There will also be tasty treats for your pups. After the event, there will be a march around the West Erie Plaza to show off your haunting hounds. This event will take place on October 30th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information on this event please call 814-464-0528 or visit Icing on the Lake’s website or Facebook Page.

Halloween at Bistro 210

Ring in the Halloween at Bistro 210 with delicious drink specials, a costume contest with prizes, and a rocking dance floor featuring live music from Twisted Lid. You won’t want to miss this ghoulishly good time! This event will take place on October 30th from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information please visit Peek N’ Peak’s website or call 716-355-4141.

