Be a Tourist: Events around town the weekend of September 10-12

Looking for some fun plans this weekend? Look no further than right here in Erie. Here is a list of some great activities that are taking place this weekend!

Port Farms Flower Festival

Port Farms will open for their 2021 season featuring a new five-acre Flower Festival where guests can pick their own zinnias and sunflowers. The Flower Festival will run August 7th through September 12, 2021 (open Thursday – Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) Port Farm’s general admission will be required for entrance and will include one free bloom. Additional picking bundle options will be available. The farm will provide clippers, a bag for picking, as well as a watering station. Other options such as Mason jars and buckets will be available for an additional cost. Farm activities will be open to enjoy as well as live music, a Beer Garden featuring Lavery Brewing, and more. For more information about this festival, please visit their website or Facebook page.

Downtown Farmers Market

The weekly Farmers Market will be held at Perry Square on September 12th starting at 10 a.m. This event will also feature live music on the Perry Square stage from noon to 1 p.m. To learn more about this event please visit the Erie Downtown Partnership’s website.

Erie ComicCon

ComicCon Erie gathers comic book, multimedia dealers, anime & sci-fi from across the country. This event offers a vast variety of pop culture merchandise including comics, art, t-shirts, movie memorabilia, posters, and much more. Comic book creators, writers, and artists will be on site. There will also be celebrity guest appearances from Power Rangers Jim Gray, William Shewfelt, and Christopher Lee. Other guest appearances include Marty Crabstein the voice of Courage the Cowardly Dog, David Newell who played Mr. McFeely from Mr. Rodgers Neighborhood, Emily Neves from My Hero Academy, and Mike Lookinland from the Brady Bunch. This event will be held at the Bayfront Convention Center on Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, please visit Erie Promotion’s website.

Waterford Community Fair

September marks the time of year when members of the Waterford community and friends come together to celebrate the successes of the previous year. Through lean and bountiful years this annual tradition has, without fail, commemorated the efforts and hard work of the local agricultural community. From the humble beginnings 80 years ago, the Waterford Community Fair continues to thrive and offers something for everyone, of every age, on everyday, always beginning on Labor Day. The event kicks off with exhibit registration in all of the 18 Departments; floral, baking, vegetables, quilts, needle-work, youth crafts and livestock to mention just a few. All exhibitors anxiously competing for ribbons, premiums and bragging rights. The remainder of fair week offers live music nightly at the gazebo as well as different pull events at the track and grand-stand area. Exhibits are judged, ribbons assigned, winners declared and boasting begins. Pack up the family and come visit the Waterford Fair. This event will take place all weekend long and involves a schedule of different events throughout the weekend. For more information about this fair please visit their website.

Kellar’s Modern Magic & Comedy Club presents Don Friesen

Don Friesen is an American stand-up comedian. Friesen is a relatively “clean” performer who uses self-deprecating humor to lampoon his life as a suburban husband and father. His act consists of satirical scenes that spoof his daily interactions with his wife, kids, tech support, creditors, and airline pilots, mixed in with impressions, improvisation and audience interaction. Friesen won the prestigious San Francisco International Comedy Competition. In 2005, he returned to the competition with different material and took first place again, becoming the only person to win the competition twice. His first win led to a performance on the Martin Short Show, where, immediately after his set, he was asked to change his shirt and tape a second performance in front of the same audience. The second set aired a month later. Friesen has also appeared on Byron Allen’s Comics Unleashed. His episode was tapped for the syndicated program’s compilation “Best of Comics Unleashed” DVD. Friesen will be at Kellars on Friday, September 10th and Saturday the 11th at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets to the shows, please visit Kellar’s website or call 814-461-0911.

Edinboro Highland Games & Scottish Festival

Revel in the rich traditions of Scotland on Edinboro University’s picturesque campus during the 27th annual Highland Games and Scottish Festival, held on September 10th-12th, 2021. This event includes music, dance, athletics, art, food, beer tastings by local breweries, kid games, and student competitions.

All events are free except the Ceilidh ($15) and Single Malt Whisky Tasting ($50). You can learn more about this event and find a full schedule of events on Edinboro University’s website.

Arts & Drafts Fest 2021

From Thursday, September 9th to Saturday, September 11th, The Brewerie at Union Station is hosting Arts & Drafts Fest. This event includes 60 local artists and 15 local bands. Live music will be from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and the exhibits will be open at noon. There will be a $5 donation entrance fee at this event on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday after 8 p.m. For more information on this event and to learn about the band lineup, check out the Brewerie website or call 814-454-2200.

DramaShop presents “Confluence”

Sometimes you have to start the journey without knowing the destination. Set in January 2021, Jo finds herself making an unplanned visit to her family home in rural Pennsylvania. As she struggles with the present state of her personal and professional life, and the state of the nation, she is forced to confront the things she’s pushed away. All the while, a strange ‘something’ hangs just overhead. Dramashop presents an innovative streaming-only production of this world premiere play by Artistic Director Zach Flock. No in-person tickets will be offered for this online-only production. This show will feature two live stream presentations on September 10th and 11th at 8 p.m. The show will then continue from September 15th- October 1st, 2021 on demand. To learn more about this show or to purchase tickets, visit their website or call 814-315-3348.

LEAF’s Open Market

LEAF Open Markets will run biweekly on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the 8th Street side of Frontier Park. The regular market consists of fresh bread and pastries, fruits and vegetables, oils & vinegars, honey, herbs, fresh flowers and plants, coffee and tea. Sometimes the markets also consist of local craft vendors, artists, hard cider, beer, and more – but is limited to necessities – “grocery shopping outdoors” – when Covid-19 is at greater risk. The vendors for this event include Majestic Baking Company, Post Apples, After the Fall Cider, Cafe 7-10, Allburn Florist, Blooming Valley Farms, Erie Ale Works, and more. To learn more about this event, visit their website.

Goodell Gardens Homegrown Harvest Festival

After a hiatus due to the pandemic, Goodell Gardens & Homestead’s Homegrown Harvest Festival returns on Sunday, September 12, 2021 from noon to 5 p.m. This well-loved community festival features live music, art vendors, farm/fresh food vendors, food trucks, activities for children, and more! Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. Make a cash donation in the Welcome Center, in our donations bins throughout the Gardens, or when parking. To learn more about this event visit their website or call 734-6669.